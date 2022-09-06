Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
17-year-old murder suspect arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers arrested a 17-year-old suspected in the August murder of another teen. Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, of Jonesboro suffered a fatal gunshot wound on Aug. 14 in the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, U.S. marshals...
actionnews5.com
West Memphis police identify woman killed in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the four victims who was killed in a shooting spree in Memphis Wednesday evening has been identified. West Memphis Police Department says Allison Parker was one of the victims who was shot and killed. She was a nurse for Dr. Trent Pierce at Family Practice of West Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Victims from shooting spree speak out about their story after several people being shot. First Victim in Shooting Spree; Father of 2 and budding entrepreneur. Wednesday’s shooting spree began early Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Lyndale in North Memphis. Memphis Police say during...
Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
7 shot, 4 dead in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody after a frightening several hours across the city of Memphis. Memphis police issued an alert Wednesday evening to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man who police said was on a shooting rampage across Memphis. That man...
BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree
NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
actionnews5.com
Suspect makes third court appearance for charges in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher is in court for the third time this week. Cleotha Henderson faced a judge Thursday regarding the numerous charges against him in this case. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
Man dead after shooting in Mitchell Heights neighborhood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in the Mitchell Heights area. Just before 1 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Parkway South near Walker Avenue. At 4:25 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead. There is no suspect information at this time. With any...
Man dead after shooting in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of South Parkway East at 4:35 p.m. Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have no suspect information at this time. If […]
Kait 8
Police investigating shooting near A-State campus
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting. A Jonesboro Police Desk Sergeant said one person was shot in the arm at the Cameron Place apartments near the intersection of Johnson and Marion Barry. Reporter Jace Passmore was at the scene and said he saw officers...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
actionnews5.com
Witness recounts victim killed during shooting rampage at BP gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Wednesday night’s shooting rampage, a gas station stocker in South Memphis says he witnessed the death of a regular customer he recognized well. This regular was one of four killed in Wednesday evening’s shooting spree that plagued the Memphis metropolitan area for hours before the suspect was arrested that same night.
actionnews5.com
City officials address city-wide shooting spree arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders held a press conference at midnight Thursday morning following the arrest of 19-year-old suspect Ezekiel Kelly. After an hours-long shooting rampage across the Memphis metropolitan area on Wednesday evening, four people were killed and three others injured, officials say. They say multiple felony charges...
actionnews5.com
West Memphis leaders, law enforcement provide update on shooting death of 2-year-old
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis leaders and law enforcement provided an update about the shooting death of a two-year-old. A West Memphis mother is one step closer to getting closure after a third arrest was made in the death of her son, Jadaka Jimerson. In June, Jimerson was...
actionnews5.com
Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s violent crime spree spread across a large swath of Memphis and briefly bled into Southaven. We now know where and when each shooting occurred. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge, with more likely to come. 12:56 a.m.: A...
actionnews5.com
Arraignment held, case moves forward for Cleotha Henderson Abston
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Thursday, Cleotha Henderson, formerly Cleotha Abston, before telling a Shelby County Judge he’d like to be referred to as “Henderson,” reappeared for his arraignment. Henderson was scheduled to face a judge for his charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of a...
Cleotha Abston's brother arrested on drug charges after investigators execute search warrant
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Legal documents show that the Cleotha Abston’s brother was arrested Saturday, Sept. 3 after investigators found 2.3 grams of heroin and 27 grams of fentanyl in his home as they searched for evidence that would help them locate missing Eliza Fletcher, who has since been found and pronounced dead.
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
Comments / 0