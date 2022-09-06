ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

News4Jax.com

Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

New owner is a familiar face at Mulligans in Port Orange

Mulligans Grille of Port Orange offers good prices on great food seven days a week for lunch, dinner and, this might surprise you, breakfast four days a week. That’s right, the fun casual atmosphere owner April Dunbar has created is open for breakfast, beginning at 7 a.m., Thursday to Sunday.
PORT ORANGE, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Old crab shop in Ormond Beach resurrected

Alden Hames is taking over the Crab House property he remembers visiting as a boy growing up in Ormond Beach. “They used to have water tables in the back where you could actually hand-pick your blue crabs,” he said. Visitors will still be able to pick live blue crabs...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished

A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wdhn.com

‘Disgusting invasion of privacy’: Florida HOA president hid camera in woman’s bedroom, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida HOA president turned himself in after authorities said he installed a hidden camera inside a woman’s bedroom while she was out of state. Authorities said 59-year-old Robert Orr, who served as the President of the Las Brisas Condominium Association in Flagler County, installed a hidden video camera inside a condo without the owner’s permission.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man stole multiple sets of bleachers from park, Flagler Beach police say

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 56-year-old man Tuesday after finding multiple bleachers that were stolen from a Flagler Beach park, according to police. A Flagler Beach police officer arrived at Wadsworth Park after reports came in about two aluminum bleachers being stolen, the police department said. [TRENDING:...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man beaten at Volusia wedding reception, deputies looking for 2 men

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of severely beating another man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen. Deputies are looking for Joel O’Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford. They say the two men got into a fight with the victim in the parking lot of the party in the Lake Helen area on Saturday night.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies report

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Monday on charges of drug possession without a prescription and a driving record that showed 15 different suspensions, deputies said. Keith Kelvin Chambers, 39, of Green Cove Springs was driving an older model white Ford F-150 along South Orange Avenue and a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy recognized him as a suspect from a previous encounter, the arrest report said.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL

