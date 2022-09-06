Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the poolKath LeeSaint Augustine, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies reportZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: Construction starting soon along County Road 218Zoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
'It’s taken a very big toll:' Navy veteran battles months of summer heat with no A/C in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran on Jacksonville’s Westside has been battling the summer heat without the help of a basic necessity here in Florida - air conditioning. With a wife and three kids, this has gone past a comfort thing. Marcell Crisp needs to get his family cooled off for their health and safety.
Fruit Cove neighbors band together to fight proposed apartment complex
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Dawn Hutchins has lived in Fruit Cove in the northwest tip of St. Johns County for years. She and her husband like the quiet charm. "It’s old Florida, it’s beautiful," Kathryn McAvoy said. She also lives in the ara and has a small farm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Men Arrested After Duping Gas Pump To Charge Only 8 Cents Per Gallon
Two Florida men have been arrested after installing a device on gas pumps that allowed them to fill up for around .08 per gallon of gas. On Monday, Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a 7/11 convenience store at Lofton Square Court in reference
hometownnewsvolusia.com
New owner is a familiar face at Mulligans in Port Orange
Mulligans Grille of Port Orange offers good prices on great food seven days a week for lunch, dinner and, this might surprise you, breakfast four days a week. That’s right, the fun casual atmosphere owner April Dunbar has created is open for breakfast, beginning at 7 a.m., Thursday to Sunday.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Old crab shop in Ormond Beach resurrected
Alden Hames is taking over the Crab House property he remembers visiting as a boy growing up in Ormond Beach. “They used to have water tables in the back where you could actually hand-pick your blue crabs,” he said. Visitors will still be able to pick live blue crabs...
News4Jax.com
USS Orleck’s agreement to dock near Hyatt Regency Jacksonville set to expire, but permanent home far from ready
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck is starting to become a downtown destination, but it might have worn out its welcome at its current spot. At the end of the month, the agreement with the city to dock near the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville expires — and the site for the permanent home for the warship museum is far from ready.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Person critically injured in industrial accident on Blount Island, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was critically injured in an industrial accident Wednesday on Blount Island, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. According to JFRD, the person was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening. Aerials from the News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter showed several...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished
A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
wdhn.com
‘Disgusting invasion of privacy’: Florida HOA president hid camera in woman’s bedroom, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida HOA president turned himself in after authorities said he installed a hidden camera inside a woman’s bedroom while she was out of state. Authorities said 59-year-old Robert Orr, who served as the President of the Las Brisas Condominium Association in Flagler County, installed a hidden video camera inside a condo without the owner’s permission.
Fishermen, businesses file lawsuit against Golden Ray owner, salvage company almost 3 years after ship overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday by a group of commercial fishermen in Brunswick against the owner of the car carrier 'Golden Ray' and the company that salvaged the shipwreck. The lawsuit names T&T Salvage, Hyundai Glovis (the owners of Golden Ray), GL NV24...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JFRD: Four children, 1 adult injured in crash on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says four pediatric patients and one adult have been rushed to a hospital after a crash on Atlantic Boulevard near General Doolittle Drive. JFRD says the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 11200 block of Atlantic Boulevard and described...
Motorcycle crash temporarily blocks one lane of Mayport Road near Hanna Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Mayport Road and Assisi Lane. JSO said that the crash involved a car and a motorcycle and caused one lane of Mayport Road to be closed temporarily. Action News Jax is...
click orlando
Man stole multiple sets of bleachers from park, Flagler Beach police say
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 56-year-old man Tuesday after finding multiple bleachers that were stolen from a Flagler Beach park, according to police. A Flagler Beach police officer arrived at Wadsworth Park after reports came in about two aluminum bleachers being stolen, the police department said. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Man beaten at Volusia wedding reception, deputies looking for 2 men
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of severely beating another man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen. Deputies are looking for Joel O’Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford. They say the two men got into a fight with the victim in the parking lot of the party in the Lake Helen area on Saturday night.
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies report
A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Monday on charges of drug possession without a prescription and a driving record that showed 15 different suspensions, deputies said. Keith Kelvin Chambers, 39, of Green Cove Springs was driving an older model white Ford F-150 along South Orange Avenue and a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy recognized him as a suspect from a previous encounter, the arrest report said.
Shooting at Palatka supper club leaves 2 dead, 2 in critical condition, 5th person beaten
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people are dead and two more are hurt after police say an argument during a gathering in Palatka turned into a shooting. Investigators say a fifth person was beaten, then several cars took off from the scene. Putnam County Fire Rescue took on help from...
‘We got to unite’: Friends identify local artist as Palatka shooting victim
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE 1:34 p.m.- The Palatka Police Department have officially identified 26-year-old Luther Ward and 32-year-old Dontae Diaz, who goes by Antepyle Sanchez, as the victims that passed away as a result of Saturday’s shooting. The police department also said that the other victims are recovering and have been discharged from the hospital.
12-year-old boy reported missing in Clay County located, police report
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nicales Thomas has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating missing 12-year-old Nicales Thomas. Nicales is 12 years old boy and approximately 5′2 in height. Nicales was last...
Comments / 0