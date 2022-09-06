ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

wflx.com

Tow truck driver remembers transporting World Trade Center beam to Wellington

Tim Day from Sisters Towing and his wife transported a steal beam from the South Tower of the original World Trade Center to the Patriot Memorial in Wellington. They left Palm Beach County on Dec. 6, 2010, and arrived at a hanger at JFK Airport in New York where the beam was being stored as evidence in a criminal investigation.
WELLINGTON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $16.25 Million Spanish Mansion with Reimagined Interiors in Boca Raton has A Resort Style Pool

The Mansion in Boca Raton, a remastered Spanish Colonial-inspired intracoastal estate offers a rooftop sky deck with panoramic views for large gatherings is now available for sale. This home located at 155 SE Spanish Trl, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Liguori (Phone : 561-702-3477 | 866-281-6420) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream freezes up Pompano Beach; Thirsty Turtle Seagrill brings surf-and-turf to West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream, Pompano Beach You can beat this SoFlo heat with some frozen treats at the newest Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream shop ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach Daily News

Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County

There’s a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County. But it’s not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it’s a New York state of nostalgia.  This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

'Flavor Palm Beach' returns, features new restaurant AquaGrille

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Flavor Palm Beach is back and better than ever!. More than 60 bistro's, diners, and restaurants around Palm Beach County are participating this year. During the whole month of September people can try 3-course meals at all the participating restaurants with prices ranging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

Thomas Hartmann Works Arrive in Boca Raton

The mixed media works of German artist Thomas Hartmann have arrived at Rosenbaum Contemporary in Boca Raton. Unveiled on September 6, “Thomas Hartmann: Works on Paper” features small oil paintings, gouaches, and mixed media works on paper that represent a variety of subjects, including birds, figures, waterscapes, and the chaotic stacks of books and tiny figures positioned in landscapes painted from birds-eye views that the artist is celebrated for.
BOCA RATON, FL

