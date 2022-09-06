Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
kezi.com
City Park in Philomath getting updated restrooms
PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Coming this fall, the City Park in Philomath will be getting a new restroom facility. The project is estimated to be completed in October and will be repositioned to face the playground. The new facility will have ADA compliant restrooms and drinking fountains along with more room for storage supplies. Philomath city officials say the new facility will be a prefabricated structure to be put in place by crane in October.
kezi.com
Extreme heat conditions prompt early release for Roseburg School District
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Students in the Roseburg School District will get an early start to their weekend. With extreme heat expected, superintendent Jared Cordon said in a statement that in order to protect the health and safety of students and staff, the district will have an early release at all schools tomorrow.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG SET TO CELEBRATE SESQUICENTENNIAL MILESTONE WITH EVENTS
The City of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3rd, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Sesquicentennial events. A release said the goal is to “…springboard our community into the next 150 years with a renewed passion for this incredible city we all proudly call home”.
kezi.com
Sweet Home city leaders and residents prepare for scheduled power shutoff
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Pacific Power is shutting off power in certain areas across Oregon starting Friday at 12:01 a.m. to prevent fire danger. According to Pacific Power, current forecast shows dangerous wildfire conditions and high, gusty winds. Temperatures are also expected to hit triple digits. One city affected by...
kezi.com
Oakridge and Westfir ordered to be ready to evacuate ahead of Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Increased fire activity at the Cedar Creek Fire has led officials to issue a Level One evacuation notice to the greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. Anyone in those communities should start preparations to leave. They should also monitor emergency services websites and local media for warning on the fire’s advance. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
kezi.com
Oakridge residents prepare for potential evacuations caused by Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- People living in Oakridge are on edge as concern about increased fire danger the next few days grows. A Level One (Be Ready) evacuation notice has been issued for the greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. This includes High Prairie and other rural outlying areas surrounding Oakridge and Westfir.
kezi.com
More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected. As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey...
ijpr.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
kptv.com
Oakridge holds it breath as the Cedar Creek Fire grows
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) – The Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow in eastern Lane County, and community members in the city of Oakridge are on high alert with east winds in the forecast. The city of about 3,300 people is about 15 miles west of the fire lines, but...
kezi.com
As high temperatures loom, Oregon counties take steps to lessen fire risk
WESTERN OREGON -- With high temperatures and low humidity in the forecast for the weekend of September 9 through September 11, several counties, firefighting agencies and other groups are making preparations to curb the risk of wildfire. In Douglas County, The Douglas Forest Protective Agency has set fire danger to...
kezi.com
Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
beachconnection.net
Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest
(Florence, Oregon) – What they call Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. (Courtesy photo) The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is once again holding its photo contest, looking for the best of amateur or professional shots of the central Oregon coast locale, showing off its iconic buildings, engaging scenery, attractions, as well as the fun and frolic.
kqennewsradio.com
RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD, NOT FOR ROSEBURG
While Medford set a new record high temperature for the date on Tuesday, Roseburg did not. Data from the National Weather Service said it got to 107 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for the date was 104 degrees, set in 1923. Roseburg reached 94 degrees but the record for the date was 99 degrees, set in 1958.
kezi.com
Evacuation levels increase for Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Increased fire activity has caused the Lane County Sheriff's Office to increase their evacuations in several areas. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Level 3 means leave immediately! Do NOT take time...
kezi.com
Lane County Fire Defense recalling crew and resources
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Lane County Fire officials are issuing an immediate recall of 12 fire trucks and two task forces back to Lane County. Lane County Fire Defense Chief Chad Minter has requested all units return to Lane County due to expected hot weather and possible high winds. The returning crews will provide a surge in resources to the Cedar Creek Fire if it becomes active on its western side and threatens Oakridge or surrounding communities.
kezi.com
Electricity shut-offs announced for Lane and Douglas Counties
LANE AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES -- Several power companies including Lane Electric, Pacific Power and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced they will be shutting off electricity to certain areas over the weekend of September 9 through September 11 to curtail the risk of a wildfire starting near electrical infrastructure.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 8
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 7:15pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an overdue subject from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75 year old family member had left to run errands and go for a short hike. The caller believed that he had possibly gone for a hike somewhere east of Cottage Grove. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel including multiple volunteers responded and searched into the night. At approximately 8:05am this morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Management Team that a crew had located a vehicle in the water off of FS RD #19 (Aufderheide Hwy.) near milepost 5. A deceased male was located in the water a short distance from the vehicle. Deputies arrived and confirmed that the vehicle and deceased person were those from the missing hiker call. The identity of the involved is not being released at this time pending notifications. Initial investigation reveals no evidence of foul play.
oregontoday.net
Public Safety Power Shutoff, Sept. 8
Pacific Power release – PORTLAND, Ore. – September 7, 2022 — Pacific Power notified approximately 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff due to forecast high, gusty easterly winds during extreme wildfire conditions from early Friday morning through Saturday. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.” Sections of the following communities could experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon; Lebanon; Sweet Home; Lincoln City; Glide east along Umpqua Highway.
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
