Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
Related
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska State Fair attendance up 8 percent, vendors pleased
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair closes its 11-day run with an event for the record books, posting stronger attendance than recent years plus increased food and carnival sales. Digging for gold in “Agtivity Acres” or celebrating cultures on main street – the 2022 Nebraska State Fair...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN, September 7, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for crop insurance fraud.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Governor Candidate: Carol Blood
Interview with Nebraska gubernatorial Democratic nominee Carol Blood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
State Fair to evaluate outdoor concert venue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair ended with strong attendance but one area the fair staff plans to evaluate is the outdoor concert venue. Concerts this year were held on the east side of the grounds. "It's challenging but yes, we need to improve the surface both...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska plans for influx of federal dollars for broadband
LINCOLN, Neb. — Millions of federal dollars are expected to be coming to get more Nebraskans high speed internet. The state group behind the effort is working to hire more staff to handle the influx of money. Governor Pete Ricketts is expecting around $194.9 million. That broadband equity, access...
NebraskaTV
University of Nebraska notes decreased enrollment for fall semester
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska system enrolled less students for the fall semester. The biggest decreases in enrollment are being seen in Lincoln and Kearney. UNK saw a decline of 3.7% where a total of 6,041 students enrolled for the fall. It's the lowest total enrollment number in over 20 years.
NebraskaTV
Money Matters: Law enforcement impersonation scams
OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau has received a handful of reports about law enforcement impersonation scams in Lincoln and Kearney in recent weeks. Josh Planos with the BBB has more on these types of scams. In most of these scams, someone receives a phone call and is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
NSP closes out summer driving season campaign with 66 DUI arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said dozens of impaired drivers were arrested during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. During the campaign, which ran from August 19 through September 5, troopers arrested 66 people for driving under the influence. “This has been a busy...
NebraskaTV
Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton
LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won't be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
NebraskaTV
One person transported to trauma facility following Merrick County car-train crash
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — One person was transported to a trauma facility in Lincoln following a train-car crash in Merrick County Monday night. According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash at the Highway 30 and Y Road crossing. The investigation found a Chevrolet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Wearing a fleece jacket, Newsom tells Californians not to use A/C after 4 pm to save energy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting slammed as a hypocrite after donning a fleece jacket and hat while urging Californians not to use their air conditioning after 4 p.m. to "save energy" amid an unprecedented heat wave in the West. Californians, you've stepped up to...
NebraskaTV
Teen in critical condition following Monday night shooting in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen is in critical condition at an Omaha hospital following a shooting late Monday night in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers were called just before midnight to a report of gunshots at Super Saver, 710 W. State St. Capt. Jim Duering said that upon arrival, officers located more than two 9mm shell casings in the parking lot. He declined to give a specific number of how many casings were found.
Comments / 0