Omaha, NE

NebraskaTV

No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska State Fair attendance up 8 percent, vendors pleased

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair closes its 11-day run with an event for the record books, posting stronger attendance than recent years plus increased food and carnival sales. Digging for gold in “Agtivity Acres” or celebrating cultures on main street – the 2022 Nebraska State Fair...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair to evaluate outdoor concert venue

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair ended with strong attendance but one area the fair staff plans to evaluate is the outdoor concert venue. Concerts this year were held on the east side of the grounds. "It's challenging but yes, we need to improve the surface both...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska plans for influx of federal dollars for broadband

LINCOLN, Neb. — Millions of federal dollars are expected to be coming to get more Nebraskans high speed internet. The state group behind the effort is working to hire more staff to handle the influx of money. Governor Pete Ricketts is expecting around $194.9 million. That broadband equity, access...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

University of Nebraska notes decreased enrollment for fall semester

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska system enrolled less students for the fall semester. The biggest decreases in enrollment are being seen in Lincoln and Kearney. UNK saw a decline of 3.7% where a total of 6,041 students enrolled for the fall. It's the lowest total enrollment number in over 20 years.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Money Matters: Law enforcement impersonation scams

OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau has received a handful of reports about law enforcement impersonation scams in Lincoln and Kearney in recent weeks. Josh Planos with the BBB has more on these types of scams. In most of these scams, someone receives a phone call and is...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

NSP closes out summer driving season campaign with 66 DUI arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said dozens of impaired drivers were arrested during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. During the campaign, which ran from August 19 through September 5, troopers arrested 66 people for driving under the influence. “This has been a busy...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won't be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Teen in critical condition following Monday night shooting in GI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen is in critical condition at an Omaha hospital following a shooting late Monday night in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers were called just before midnight to a report of gunshots at Super Saver, 710 W. State St. Capt. Jim Duering said that upon arrival, officers located more than two 9mm shell casings in the parking lot. He declined to give a specific number of how many casings were found.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

