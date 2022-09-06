Popcorn Frights’ Wicked Weekend 2022 Lineup Includes SMILE, SCARE PACKAGE II: RAD CHAD’S REVENGE, TERRIFIER 2

Started at 99 JAMZ as an intern, worked my way through every air shift. Was a cohost on The Big Lip Bandit Morning Show, afternoons on The Afternoon Get Down with DJ Entice, recently I was moved to mornings on The PacJam Morning Show with Radio Big Mack and DJ Nasty 305. I started my own non-profit Supa Friends in 2003 because my community is a top priority to me and I have been a part of so many causes in South Florida. In 2016 I launched Cin D. Media which is my multi-media company. In 2021 I was named by The Miami New Times as “Best Radio Personality of 2021”, I also received a proclamation from the City of North Miami Beach on Sept. 21, 2021 and to mark the anniversary, this year I will be feeding 700 families alongside Farm Share with a drive thru food distribution and that weekend with a family friendly music festival titled ”Supa Cindy Day”. Recently I was inducted into the 2022 Grammy Members Class and was selected as 1 of 30 women to be featured in the Black Women in Radio’s exhibit in the Library of Congress.

