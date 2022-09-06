ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Popcorn Frights’ Wicked Weekend 2022 Lineup Includes SMILE, SCARE PACKAGE II: RAD CHAD’S REVENGE, TERRIFIER 2

By Derek Anderson
dailydead.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things to do this week in South Florida: Chitãozinho & Xororó, comedian Sam Morril, a night of Van Halen in Boca Raton

Not enough tribute is paid to the multidenominational inspiration found on the South Florida jazz scene, this week replete with music of distinct origins and imaginations. Miami’s Lemon City Trio brings a youthful fearlessness to their expansive off-road journeys, which can be heard at Lagniappe House on Tuesday. (Lagniappe will host Aaron Lebos’ engaging new modern-jazz quartet, Abstract ...
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale

MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
MIRAMAR, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Supa Cindy

Started at 99 JAMZ as an intern, worked my way through every air shift. Was a cohost on The Big Lip Bandit Morning Show, afternoons on The Afternoon Get Down with DJ Entice, recently I was moved to mornings on The PacJam Morning Show with Radio Big Mack and DJ Nasty 305. I started my own non-profit Supa Friends in 2003 because my community is a top priority to me and I have been a part of so many causes in South Florida. In 2016 I launched Cin D. Media which is my multi-media company. In 2021 I was named by The Miami New Times as “Best Radio Personality of 2021”, I also received a proclamation from the City of North Miami Beach on Sept. 21, 2021 and to mark the anniversary, this year I will be feeding 700 families alongside Farm Share with a drive thru food distribution and that weekend with a family friendly music festival titled ”Supa Cindy Day”. Recently I was inducted into the 2022 Grammy Members Class and was selected as 1 of 30 women to be featured in the Black Women in Radio’s exhibit in the Library of Congress.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Bigelow
Person
Alex Proyas
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Justin Long
Person
Lance Henriksen
Person
Alexandra Barreto
secretmiami.com

10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami

We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach real estate is a gold mine of rock stars, movie stars and sordid billionaires

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. We've said it before and we'll say it again, The Dirt is rich with celebrity and burdened by a sprinkling of infamy. Why? Because Palm Beach is a gold mine of rock stars, movie stars, cooking stars, and a few sordid billionaires, including the late serial molester Jeffrey Epstein whose estate was bulldozed to the ground last year. ...
PALM BEACH, FL
Eater

13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall

Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Documentary#Spirit Halloween#Entertain#Linus Movies#Savor Cinema#Scare Package Ii#Fl#Paramount Pictures
NBC Miami

Accused Hollywood Carjacker Gets a Ride to Jail Instead

The gas station attendant declined to give him a ride, so the Pompano Beach man attacked him, took his car, crashed it, and ran away, police said. Erick Alex Hernandez, 40, is facing charges of carjacking and battery as a result. He was hanging around the Mobil gas station at...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Broward schools send warning to parents about candy-colored fentanyl

MIAMI – Broward schools are sending out an alert to families in the district. The warning has to do with a colorful version of fentanyl.It's called rainbow fentanyl.As CBS4 reported, there is concern across the country that drug cartels are targeting children with this candy-colored drug.Broward schools says there are no reported cases of "rainbow fentanyl" in South Florida so far.But they want parents to be aware of its dangers. 
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Tacos, Gala, Pokekai, and Timpano

Miami's latest round of openings includes the launch of the first Capital Tacos in South Florida, a new invite-only nightclub where caviar bumps are all the rage, and the reopening of Timpano in Fort Lauderdale. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Capital Tacos. 1900...
MIAMI, FL
saltwatersportsman.com

104-Pound Wahoo Wins $65,000

A Florida angler set a tournament record and earned a $65,000 payout with a 104-pound wahoo on the final day of the MidAtlantic, the venerable five-day tournament with a reputation for last-minute dramatics. This year’s edition, which kicked off Aug. 22, played true to pattern, with the top three wahoo catches coming in the final hours of fishing on Aug. 26.
PLANTATION, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy