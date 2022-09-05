PARKING: Lots open three (3) hours prior to start of any scheduled game (i.e. 3 pm for 6 pm game)… Panther Club members may park in the Gray (West Stadium) or Blue (J-Lot) with a valid Panther Club parking pass for the 2022 season. Additional parking is available in the student/general grass lot southwest of the stadium (entry through facilities on Grant Street) or the Lantz Arena lot. Students may park free in the grass lot with a valid 2022-23 student parking pass. New this year, student tailgate may also take place in the grass area just west of the stadium (between West Stadium Lot and Facilities – enter from Grant Street). The south side of Lantz Arena is a credentialed lot for the game, media, EIU football players/staff, visiting team buses and officials will be the only vehicles allowed to park on the South Side of Lantz this season. For information on Panther Club Parking please contact Jen Peterson at 217-581-6014 or japeterson@eiu.edu.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO