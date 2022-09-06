Read full article on original website
WVUA 23 Mock Newscast Sign-Up
This page is for University of Alabama students who want to sign up for a mock newscast, no experience necessary. Please click the link below to see available days and times. On the day of your newscast, arrive on time and dress professionally. You will go to the Digital Media Center in Bryant-Denny Stadium which is located by Gate 61. When you arrive, please ask for News Director Kay Norred. If you have any issues, call 205-348-7000.
Shelton State hosts sickle cell blood drive
TUSCALOOSA – September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the Eta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha has partnered with the American Red Cross to raise awareness and get more blood for those struggling with the disease. The annual Sickle Cell Blood Drive was Wednesday, Sept. 7,...
Beulah Baptist Church donates water to families in Jackson
TUSCALOOSA – Following the water crisis at O.B. Water Plant in Jackson, Miss., a Tuscaloosa church is making sure affected residents have the drinking water they need. Beulah Baptist Church has been collecting water over the past week and took off for Jackson Wednesday morning. They collected more than...
Red Cross partners with organization in search of sickle cell-compatible donations
The American Red Cross is partnering with the Eta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority this week on raising awareness and finding new blood donors to help those with sickle cell disease. The organization is hosting a Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 1 to...
Organizations collecting board games for Pickens County first graders
Board games bring families together, even if it’s Monopoly. This year, the Helping Families Initiative in Alabama and 24th District Attorney’s Office are teaming up so families can experience that joy together. The Family First – Board Game Drive is encouraging residents, businesses and churches to donate board...
Water leaks at Hale County courthouse causing health concerns
When it rains, it pours. Right now, that includes inside the Hale County Courthouse in Greensboro. Things are so bad, in fact, that a courtroom floor is covered in chipped plaster, dust and material designed to absorb all the rain flooding the room. Last week, the Hale County Commission hosted...
Aliceville hosts discussion with business leaders targeting growth
Aliceville in Pickens County is seeking growth, but that’s not likely to happen if businesses aren’t on board. On Tuesday, business leaders from around the city came together at Aliceville City Hall for a discussion on the area’s future. Although it was the group’s first meeting, the...
Spirit of Alabama: Million Dollar Band shines through history
No one is positive how the University of Alabama marching band got the name the Million Dollar Band. However, the most common and logical story comes from a newspaper writer back in the 1920s. Alabama was beaten badly by Georgia Tech and the newspaper guy said: “The team didn’t do so well but the band sounded like a million bucks.”
App helps Bama fans skip lines, get food faster
Tuscaloosa – A food delivery company called ASAP is helping University of Alabama football fans avoid long concession lines. The partnership with ASAP started last year when ASAP slowly launched its mobile ordering program in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The goal of the app is to streamline the concession lines in Bryant-Denny and make it easier for fans to get food quickly and get back to the game.
Football is back, and Tuscaloosa is feeling the love
For the first time in over a decade, the season opener for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team was inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. On Saturday, Alabama faced off against Utah State and came out ahead with a whopping 55-0 final score. Fans said they’re excited to celebrate the many Alabama traditions...
Couple’s evening McDonald’s run ends in employee’s arrest
A Tuscaloosa McDonald’s employee accused of brandishing a gun at customers was captured by police after leading them on a chase that ended after he was injured leaping from the second floor of an apartment complex. Tuscaloosa Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the...
Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to life in Tuscaloosa County murder case
A 25-year-old woman from San Francisco was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for her part in a kidnapping and murder that happened in 2017 in Tuscaloosa County. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced this week that Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder...
Update: Charges upgraded after Aug. 30 shooting victim dies
A man facing attempted murder charges last week is now facing murder charges after the victim he was accused of shooting died over the weekend. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, is accused of shooting 38-year-old Earl Lee Ward at Creekwood Village apartments in West Tuscaloosa on Aug. 30. Ward died over...
