basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KTVL
Van Meter fire blows up to 3,500 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 5:52 pm. With 0% containment, the Van Meter fire is burning 3,500 acres on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the incident commander for the Van Meter fire, have reduced the evacuation level for the north end of the fire to a LEVEL 2 (BE READY). This includes the area of Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd to So. Poe Valley Rd and So. Poe Valley Rd to Weber Rd. The area is open to local traffic only and residents should be advised that if fire and weather conditions change it may be necessary to increase the evacuation level.
jacksoncountyor.org
Thunderstorms Spark Numerous Small Fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
KDRV
FireWatch: Dog gone incident brought a rescue at Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- Fire crews say today a "gimpy, geriatric Jack Russell terrier" is safe, surviving four days in rugged terrain at the Rum Creek Fire. The fire's Unified Command (UC) says today Otis the dog was rescued in the Whisky Creek drainage while the Rum Creek Fire burned down to the south shore of the Rogue River. The fire's size today is 20,029 burned acres with 34% containment, two homes in its six burned structures, and a crew of 1,840 personnel fighting the deadly, lightning-caused northern Josephine County wildfire.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire evacuations reduced
MERLIN, Ore.- Many fire evacuations in Josephine County have been either reduced or eliminated due to containment and fire lines. The Josephine County Sheriff's office has eliminated the Level 1: GET READY notifications for areas east of the Rum Creek Fire, which includes Weed, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland and Wolf Creek. The Level 2: GET SET east of Hog Creek has also been reduced to a Level 1: GET READY.
KTVL
Despite hazardous weather conditions, Rum Creek fire increases containment to 45%
MERLIN — Updated Sept. 7 at 1:14 pm:. The following areas have been downgraded from a Level 1:. Level 1 - BE READY downgraded for the following areas: North of Lower Grave Creek Road, Shan Creek Road, Gunnell Road, Louse Creek areas; South of the Douglas County boundary, and Tunnel and Mill Creeks; East of Lower Grave Creek Road, Quartz Creek Road, Burned Timber Creek, and Crow Road areas; West of Interstate 5 and Pinecrest. INCLUDES Wolf Creek, Leland, Hugo, Three Pines, and Merlin Areas.
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to vegetation fire off Hawkinsville Humbug Rd. & Humbug Creek Rd.
YREKA, Calif. - Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire being called the #ElizaFire off of Hawkinsville Humbug Rd and Humbug Creek Rd. It's 3.5 miles west from Yreka. The fire is currently 20 plus acres with 0% containment. There is an Evacuation Warning issued for SIS-3505. No injuries...
KDRV
Mountain fire: no growth overnight, but weather conditions present risks
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Mountain fire experienced no new fire growth overnight, but small periods of flare ups were observed within direct control lines. The mountain fire is now 11,690 acres with a containment level of 30%. Its burning on Gazelle-Callahan Road, 9 miles southwest of the community of Gazelle.
KDRV
FireWatch: Mountain Fire grows, Mill Fire structure count up, community meeting this evening
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Morning updates show two wildfires burning near Weed, California are growing, one in acreage, the other in structure count. CalFire says the Mountain Fire's size is 11,690 acres this morning, with moderate fire behavior overnight and short periods of flare ups. A Red Flag Warning in effect today for the area reflects hot and dry conditions conducive to wildfires.
Oregon National Guard troops assist firefighters battling the Rum Creek Fire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Soldiers and airmen with the Oregon National Guard and are lending a helping hand in battling the Rum Creek Fire burning in Southern Oregon. The wildfire, sparked by lightning on August 17, has since burned over 19,000 acres and was 34% contained as of Monday afternoon.
mynspr.org
Mill and Mountain fires damage map | Heat wave continues | Accelerated tree death
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Cal Fire releases damage assessment map for Mill and Mountain fires. Cal Fire’s Siskiyou County Unit released its damage assessment map for buildings destroyed in both the Mill and the Mountain fires. The agency said Tuesday that 125 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Mill Fire and 4 structures were destroyed in the Mountain Fire.
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department says today a woman was attacked last night by a bear in West Medford. It's issuing a bear response advisory after the attack on the woman and her dog. MPD says approximately 8:41pm last night its officers responded to the 900 block of...
kqennewsradio.com
RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD, NOT FOR ROSEBURG
While Medford set a new record high temperature for the date on Tuesday, Roseburg did not. Data from the National Weather Service said it got to 107 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for the date was 104 degrees, set in 1923. Roseburg reached 94 degrees but the record for the date was 99 degrees, set in 1958.
KDRV
Police shoot, kill bear that attacked Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police shot and killed a black bear Tuesday night 24 hours after it attacked a woman on N. Ross Lane. According to police, the 200-pound black bear attacked a woman in her yard in the 900-block of N. Ross Lane in West Medford Monday night. The woman and her dogs fought the bear off and escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. The bear ran away, tried to cross the street and was hit by a car before it disappeared.
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
KTVL
Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort
ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
KDRV
FireWatch: Some Mill Fire evacuees may return to areas without evacuation orders
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Some Mill Fire evacuation orders are reducing to warnings for some area near the Mill Fire in southern Siskiyou County. CalFire says the following ZONES in Evacuation Order areas have been downgraded. LST-5218-C SIS-5304-B SIS-5304-C SIS-5313-A SIS-5310-A SIS-5307-B SIS-5307-C WED-5408. WED-5420. WED-5417. ROAD CLOSURES INCLUDE:. -Hoy...
KTVL
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon
Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
