hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Kim Slams 50 Cent For Taking "Disgusting" Digs At Her Child
Lil Kim is not happy about 50 Centcoming for her child. Following the release of Kim's verse on Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B (Remix)," many fans assumed the Queen Bee was throwing shots at her longtime rival Nicki Minaj on the track when she rapped, "Your father's a b***, your brother's a b****. Keep acting like this and your son 'gon be a b****." Although Kim has denied that she was was referring to the "Super Freaky Girl," 50 Cent took to Instagram to blast the Brooklyn rapper and her daughter. "She said something about the baby," he wrote. "Her baby eye f**** up."
Popculture
Kim Kardashian Speaks out About Pete Davidson Following Their Breakup
Kim Kardashian has nothing but nice things to say about Pete Davidson about a month after their breakup. The reality star made the cover of Interview Magazine this week and she had a featured chat with its editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg. did not answer directly about Davidson's infamous "BDE," but she did speak highly of him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Turk Reveals That He Once Caught An STD With Lil Wayne
Turk revealed that he once caught an STD with Lil Wayne while speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on their podcast, Drink Champs. While he didn't go into details, the two rappers were the youngest members of the Hot Boys together. "Me and [Lil] Wayne caught crabs together," Turk said...
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks: "We Should Really Blame Eminem For Everything"
Azealia Banks is never one to hold her tongue, especially when it comes to her takes on hip-hop. This morning, the rapper turned to Instagram where she shared some thoughts on some of the game's biggest names, such as Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z. Rapper Azealia Banks performs onstage during...
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks Tears Into Kanye West Over Adidas & Teyana Taylor
Kanye West has many critics but Azealia Banks is certainly among the loudest. The Harlem rapper turned to Instagram where she aired out Ye for his recent behavior, specifically, his rants towards Adidas. Banks said that Adidas owned the name "Yeezy" since 2018, which she says she knows for a fact because of the work she did at Adidas. However, Banks' frustrations doesn't stem from her time with Adidas. She explained that Kanye's anger towards Adidas is a product of karma due to how he dealt with Teyana Taylor's career.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?
For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!
In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!. It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.
hotnewhiphop.com
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At Her London Show
Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist. The Harlem songstress paid homage to the pop queen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking an outfit that resembled the one Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Janet has seemingly taken Teyana under her wings a little sister of sorts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Omarion Seemingly Reacts To Former B2K Groupmates' "Drink Champs" Appearance
The Drink Champs episode with three out of four members of B2K has arrived and music fans are weighing in. We've been reporting on the teasers Drink Champs has shared about Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B coming together to chat about their career and fallout with Omarion. The tension between the former groupmates and Omarion has been played out for a global audience, whether it be on Love & Hip Hop or social media.
90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
Inside ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Elizabeth and Andrei’s Baby Shower for Baby No. 2: Photos
Oh boy! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son with a beautiful baby shower on Sunday, September 4. “Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too! [bottle with popping cork...
TMZ.com
'BMF' Actor Lil Meech Off the Hook in $250K Watch Theft Case
"BMF" star Lil Meech is off the hook in his grand theft case over a $250K Richard Mille watch ... we're told it was tossed after the accusers decided they were done pursuing it. A rep for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office tells TMZ Hip Hop ... cops conducted an...
The Hollywood Gossip
Snooki Shares Rare Photo of Husband Jionni LaValle, Receives Brutal Response From Fans
On a recent episode of Jersey Shore, the cast ganged up on Angelina Pivarnick for concealing certain details of her personal life. It’s a common issue among reality show co-stars, which makes sense. After all, if everyone is getting paid equally for sharing their lives on camera, shouldn’t they...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Will Perform At Your Wedding Under One Condition
The new Meek Mill has somehow mastered the art of being in the mix yet out trouble's way. These days, you can find the Dream Chasers founder skating backwards at the Roller Rink, or taking the steps to transcend to the next level of his career. Drama, however, did make its way to Meek earlier this year after he announced his departure from Roc Nation management. Fans thought that beef between "Going Bad" rapper and Jay-Z was his reason for leaving the management company.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Vacations In Guam With Powerful Queen & Golden, Plus A Pregnant Brittany Bell: Photos
The world may constantly criticize Nick Cannon for his ever-expanding family, but the soon-to-be father of 10 continues to show his followers that he makes time for all of his baby mothers, even with his own hectic personal schedule. Just a few days ago, Abby De La Rosa (who is...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Vows To "Never Wear Adidas Again" In Support Of Kanye West
The world has had front-row seats to Kanye West's most recent controversy as the Rap mogul has been battling with brands. For days, West has been posting screenshots and photos regarding both Adidas and The Gap copying his Yeezy designs, and he has even gone as far as posting photos of both brands' executives. While The Gap seems to be receiving a bit of a break now that West showed that his legal team told him to cool it down, the grievances against Adidas have been increasing as his famous friends have chimed in to support his efforts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Courtney Cox Responds After Kanye West Says "Friends" Isn't Funny
In the midst of Kanye's never-ending feud with Adidas and Gap, he found himself addressing a post detailing Kim Kardashian's alleged health issues in a post false attributed to the Graduation artist. He called the post unfunny while addressing a photoshopped tweet that went viral claiming that Ye called Friends unfunny.
Teen Mom fans divided over Chelsea Houska’s new HGTV bio which labels her an ‘actress’ and ‘global inspiration’
TEEN MOM fans have expressed being divided over Chelsea Houska's new HGTV bio which labels the ex-MTV star as an "actress" and "global inspiration." HGTV recently posted Chelsea's biography in preparation for the Teen Mom 2 alum's home renovation series Farmhouse Fabulous. Set to premiere in the spring of 2023,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Aries Spears Unleashes On Mike Epps Again Over Lizzo Joke Gone Wrong
It is turning into an unexpectedly rough season for Aries Spears. The veteran comedian has been making people laugh for decades and gained successes that many in his field can only dream of, but a comment about Lizzo thrust Spears into a spotlight that caused a wave of backlash. After comparing Lizzo to mashed potatoes and the poop emoji, Spears was chastised across the globe. Fellow comedian Mike Epps joined the conversation in defense of the singer and tossed out a few insults.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Voices Support For Kanye West Amid Adidas Feud
T.I. voiced his support for Kanye West on Instagram, Tuesday, amid the legendary rapper's ongoing feud with Adidas. T.I. says that he "stands with Ye" and labeled one of the company's recent shoe designs "whack af." "@addidas.original this WHACK AF!!!" he captioned the post, which shows one of Adidas' shoes...
