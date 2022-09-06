Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Program Offers Funding to Battle Wildfires
Each year wildfires burn thousands of acres of land in Hawai‘i impacting communities and natural resources. Dealing with serious fire threats to human safety, infrastructure, native ecosystems and wildlife, agricultural production, watersheds, and more, can leave both rural and urban communities overwhelmed. The Community Wildfire Defense Grant (CWDG) Program...
bigislandnow.com
State to Roll Out Tax Refunds Starting Next Week
Taxpayers will start receiving their state tax refunds next week. During a press conference this afternoon, Gov. David Ige said approximately $294 million is being returned to 600,000 Hawai‘i taxpayers. “This money will go directly into the pockets of Hawai‘i’s hardworking people,” the governor stated. “We expect 100,000 taxpayers...
bigislandnow.com
Vaping Company Agrees to Settlement With Hawai‘i, Other States
Hawai‘i Attorney General Holly T. Shikada announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in a press release a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. In addition to the financial terms,...
bigislandnow.com
Council Eyes Making it Easier and Cheaper for People to Ditch Junked Cars
The Hawai‘i County Council wants to make it easier for people to get rid of abandoned vehicles. It’s aiming to amend rules already in place that will help people get rid of stationary junk cars by establishing a fund to provide towing costs to get those cars to the disposal facility. Currently, the county covers the cost of disposal itself, but the additional fund would cover the roughly $600 to $1,000 towing charge, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandnow.com
COVID Weekly Update: 134 New Cases Reported on Big Island
The state Department of Health reported 1,215 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Sept. 7, bringing the statewide total to 340,729. Eleven new fatalities were reported. A total of 134 new infections were reported Wednesday on the Big Island. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
bigislandnow.com
King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort to Serve as Official Ironman Hotel for Next 5 Years
King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort and Ironman announced today, Thursday, Sept. 8 that the property will serve as the official headquarter hotel for the VinFast Ironman World Championship and for the next five years, through 2026. The beachfront resort adjacent to the iconic Kailua Pier, marks the location of the...
bigislandnow.com
4.2-Magnitude Quake Rattles Near Kīlauea Volcano
No tsunami warning was issued following a 4.2-magnitude earthquake that rattled Pāhala early this morning. The tumbler was recorded at 2:04 a.m. at a depth of 21 miles below sea level. Officials from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory report the quake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. Aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Interagency Warrant Sweep Nets 13 Arrests
An interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, resulted in the arrest of 13 wanted individuals for a total of 18 outstanding warrants. Conducted by officers from the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Community Policing Section and Special Enforcement Unit, Hawaii State Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the warrant sweep arrested people for offenses ranging from contempt, probation violation, probation no bail, and warrant of arrest.
RELATED PEOPLE
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Semi Tractor-Trailer Crash That Closed Portion of Waikōloa Road
Big Island police are investigating a traffic crash that closed a portion of a South Kohala roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6. Responding to a 3:25 p.m. call, police determined a 2008 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on Waikōloa Road near the 7-mile marker when its trailer overturned, dragging the semi with it. The trailer also collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the shoulder.
Comments / 0