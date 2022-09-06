The Hawai‘i County Council wants to make it easier for people to get rid of abandoned vehicles. It’s aiming to amend rules already in place that will help people get rid of stationary junk cars by establishing a fund to provide towing costs to get those cars to the disposal facility. Currently, the county covers the cost of disposal itself, but the additional fund would cover the roughly $600 to $1,000 towing charge, too.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO