Where Texas needs to shine to maximize success against No. 1 Alabama
AUSTIN, Texas — Bijan Robinson was by no means discontent after touching the football only 13 times (10 rushing attempts and three receptions) in the 52-10 season-opening win Texas notched over Louisiana-Monroe, the lone game on the Longhorns’ schedule before No. 1 Alabama rolls into Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for a titanic clash on Saturday (11 a.m., Fox). The Heisman Trophy candidate turned those 13 opportunities into 111 total yards and two touchdowns (a 16-yard reception from Quinn Ewers and a 9-yard run), averaging 8.5 yards per touch from scrimmage before exiting the resounding victory and yielding touches to his backfield mates and the eight other Longhorns who caught a pass from Ewers.
Radio Rewind: Nick Saban said he was never interested in Texas job
Alabama head coach Nick Saban participated in his second weekly radio show of the 2022 season on Thursday evening at Baumhower’s Victory Grille. Below are some of the most noteworthy things Saban said ahead of the Crimson Tide’s road game against Texas. SABAN NEVER TALKED TO TEXAS. Saturday...
Alabama Vs. Texas Brings Back A Few Good Memories For Tide
Just getting the bottom line out of the way regarding the Alabama vs. Texas college football series, the Crimson Tide has an unfortunate record of only 1-7-1 against the Longhorns. The only thing more shameful is that these two traditional blue bloods have played only nine times, the first in 1902 (the only one played in Tuscaloosa) and only three times in the last 50 years.
Texas football: Austin weatherman, Texas A&M grad trolls Longhorns with 'flash flood warning' for Alabama game
Alabama and Texas football clash at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday in a game featuring two of the sports biggest brands, though the contest could be lopsided. The No. 1 Crimson Tide sit as multiple-touchdown favorites against Longhorns, with Texas trying to turn things around in Year 2 under coach Steve Sarkisian after a 5-7 finish in 2021.
How to watch, listen, preview Texas vs. Alabama
One of the most anticipated non-conference games of the 2022 college football season will kickoff in Austin, Texas Saturday morning when the Longhorns host the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide at home for a marquee Week 2 match up. Before Texas and Alabama take the field inside Darrell K Royal...
Texas football: LB DeMarvion Overshown says Longhorns offense 'is like watching Alabama's'
Texas football plays in the Longhorns' most anticipated home game in recent memory Saturday as No. 1 Alabama visits Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. It marks the first time in more than a decade the Crimson Tide play in a true road game against a non-conference opponent, and Texas players know what is at stake as Nick Saban and company roll into town.
WATCH: Elite Texas commit Ryan Niblett showcases blazing speed on jet sweep touchdown
It's been a hot start to the season for each of the three Texas commits at wide receiver with Johntay Cook, Jonah Wilson, and Ryan Niblett all making spectacular plays to start their senior seasons. It was the Aldine Eisenhower track star Niblett who added to his impressive start to...
Georgia vs Samford: How to watch, listen, stream the game
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face Samford in Athens in the 2022 season home opener. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the non-conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 10.
