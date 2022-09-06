Lance Lynn fans 11 as White Sox end Mariners’ win streak

Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings and struck out a season-high 11 batters as the Chicago White Sox snapped Seattle’s seven-game winning streak, defeating the host Mariners 3-2 Monday.

AJ Pollock and Elvis Andrus homered for the White Sox, who moved a game above .500 with their fifth victory in the past six games. Chicago is 5-2 without manager Tony La Russa, who is away from the team due to health issues.

Lynn (5-5) allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk. The veteran retired the final 17 batters he faced after Abraham Toro’s run-scoring single in the second evened the score at 1-1.

Kendall Graveman handled the eighth inning, and Liam Hendriks worked the ninth for his 30th save despite allowing a run. Hendriks struck out pinch hitter Adam Frazier with runners at second and third to end the game.

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (10-13) also went seven innings and allowed three runs on four hits. Gonzales, who won his previous three starts, walked one and fanned three.

All of the White Sox’s runs came via the long ball.

With the score tied at 1-all, Chicago’s Romy Gonzalez led off the third inning by grounding the first pitch into right field for a single. With the count 3-1, Andrus hit a ball to right that went off the end of the glove of leaping Mitch Haniger as he crashed into the wall and popped just over the fence.

It was Andrus’ 11th homer of the season.

Pollock lined a solo shot to left with one out in the second that just made it into the White Sox’s bullpen to open the scoring.

The Mariners tied the score in the bottom of the inning. Cal Raleigh led off with a double down the right field line, took third on a passed ball by Yasmani Grandal and, after a walk to J.P. Crawford, scored on Toro’s bloop single to shallow right.

Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez hit a two-out single off Graveman in the eighth. Ty France followed with a towering fly to left that was caught on the warning track by Pollock.

Haniger led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and took second on a wild pitch. With two outs, pinch hitter Eugenio Suarez walked and Crawford hit a run-scoring single to right before Hendriks got out of the jam.

