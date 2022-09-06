ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ryne Nelson shines in debut, D-backs blank Padres

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2H4w_0hjOiWxZ00

Right-hander Ryne Nelson held the Padres scoreless over seven innings in his major league debut Monday night and left fielder Stone Garrett had a double and solo homer in three at-bats as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Padres 5-0 in the opener of a three-game series.

The surging Diamondbacks, who scored their first four runs with two outs, have won nine of their last 11 games.

The 24-year-old Nelson was the Diamondbacks’ second-round pick in the 2019 draft. He held the Padres to four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

The shutout was the ninth suffered by the Padres this season. Jurickson Profar had a pair of doubles, accounting for half of the Padres hits.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the second off Padres starter Blake Snell (6-8) on back-to-back two-out doubles by Garrett and Alek Thomas, who got a second RBI with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Nelson protected the 1-0 lead until the seventh, when Garrett homered to left off Padres reliever Steven Wilson. Since being promoted from Triple-A Reno — where he was hitting .275 with 28 homers and 95 RBI — Garrett has gone 14-for-33 (.424) with four doubles and three home runs.

The Diamondbacks added two runs in the eighth off Padres reliever Nick Martinez.

Geraldo Perdomo opened the inning with a leadoff double and moved to third on a flyout. Josh Rojas drew a one-out walk and stole second to put Diamondbacks at second and third with two out. Christian Walker drove in both Perdomo and Rojas with a single to center.

Jake McCarthy drew a walk to open the ninth against Padres reliever Josh Hader. McCarthy stole second, moved to third on a grounder to the right side and scored on Thomas’ fly to left.

Snell gave up one run on four hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts in six innings. Four of Arizona’s five runs came in three innings against the Padres’ bullpen.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation

The Boston Red Sox were not going to let a Tampa Bay Rays fan get away with rookie Tristan Casas’ first home run ball, as vets Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers helped retrieve the prized memento in their own ways. But what initially looked like an HR ball hostage crisis turned out to be nothing but […] The post Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Ryne Nelson
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#D Backs#Rbi#Triple A
Golf Digest

SNY tries to interview Mets fan about their greatest Mets memory after giving up NL East lead, goes exactly as you’d expect

Wednesday was a rollercoaster for New York Mets fans. They woke up in the morning tied with the Atlanta Braves for NL East division lead after three straight blowout losses to last-place teams. Max Scherzer had just hit the IL. Starling Marte was headed for another round of X-rays after being struck on the hand by a pitch. It was the first time the Mets hadn’t held the outright division lead since April 12th, giving away their double-digit buffer drip by drip over the course of the summer. That was the bad stuff.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Select Luis Ortiz

The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy