Radford Fire threatens Big Bear area ski resorts, but so far, no injuries or structures lost
Stunning helicopter footage captured Wednesday shows the Radford Fire near Big Bear has reached the slopes of two ski resorts, though no structures have been lost to the blaze and no injuries have been reported. The video, released by FIRIS, the Fire Integrated Real-time Intelligence System, shows the wildfire burning directly between Bear Mountain and […]
Fairview Fire grows to more than 27,000 acres; more evacuations ordered as residents mourn what’s lost
The deadly Fairview Fire in Riverside County jumped in size yet again Thursday and has now burned at least 27,319 acres, officials said. Additional evacuations were also ordered, impacting thousands of homes in the city of Hemet and to the south and east. Two people died trying to escape the fire, which erupted Monday afternoon […]
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
Massive fire erupts outside Pomona warehouse
A large fire burned early Thursday in a warehouse in an industrial area of Pomona.Sky 2 first spotted the blaze at about 7 a.m. at 1395 E. Lexington Ave. Much of the fire is burning in storage containers outside the building, but the flames appeared to have spread inside the building.The fire is sending up a large plume of smoke visible from a great distance.Firefighters are on scene, and no injuries were immediately reported.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake
A 330-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear. The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. By 7:15 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there was no containment on the fire. Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order. #RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently The post Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake appeared first on KESQ.
kbhr933.com
Radford Fire – All Evacuations Deescalated to Warnings – RAIN! Cooler Temps & Humidity Big Help – Town Hall Meeting – Visitors Urged to Reschedule
UPDATE: Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Thursday, September 8, 2022, 5:00pm – Today’s Town Hall Meeting was well attended by both the public and safety personnel to disseminate information regarding the Radford Fire and answer questions from the public. Fire authority personnel indicated that the main concern for tomorrow is the expected high winds coming from the East that has the potential to push the fire West into thick timber where the terrain is steep and rocky. Today’s change of weather and rain certainly helped firefighting efforts and crews are working hard to maintain the work they’ve already done along the lines. But, it was stressed that we are not out of the woods yet. The next 24 hours will be crucial. There was little growth of the fire today which remains at 1100 acres and 2% containment. Also, Caltrans announced that Highway 38 is now open in both directions but they caution motorists to be mindful of the previous burn areas along that route as heavy rain is expected over the weekend. And, as of 1pm today, all evacuation orders have been downgraded to evacuation warning.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Templin Highway
A brush fire broke out Tuesday north of Castaic due to downed power lines. The brush fire, dubbed the 5 Fire, was first reported around 11 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Templin Highway, said Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of 11:10...
menifee247.com
Fairview Fire in Hemet doubles in size overnight
The Fairview Fire in Hemet doubled in size overnight and has covered nearly 20,000 acres, authorities said today. Evacuation orders continue to expand. For details on the fire and evacuation area, see the Twitter page for Cal Fire /Riverside County Fire Department. Highway 74 (Florida Avenue) is closed between Borco Street and Moutain Center.
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,000 acres; extent of damage becoming clear
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,000 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes.
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Rain, wind are in the forecast for Fontana as hurricane forms in Pacific Ocean
A hurricane which has been forming near Mexico in the Pacific Ocean is expected to bring rain and strong winds to Fontana and much of the rest of Southern California. The rain will develop on Friday, Sept. 9, bringing an end to the excessive heat warning that has been in place for the past week. Temperatures will begin to drop significantly, according to the National Weather Service.
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
Pico Rivera girl dies after becoming trapped underneath boat in storm-tossed Lake Havasu
A 17-year-old girl from Pico Rivera has died after a monsoon storm hit Lake Havasu, trapping her underneath a boat.The girl had been swimming with several others near Havasu Landing Casino on Lake Havasu when the storm hit the area with extremely high winds, capsizing a boat and trapping her underneath, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.Mohave County Sheriff's divers were called int to rescue the girl from underneath the capsized boat, and she was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was eventually flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where she pronounced dead at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.The girl's name has not been released.The National Weather Service out of Las Vegas had warned boaters to stay alert, particularly on Mohave and Lake Havasu, due to storms that were seen developing Sunday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings had been issued for the areas that same evening.The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Corporal Blackard or Deputy Poe at (760) 326-9200.
Evacuations extended for Fairview Fire in Hemet
New evacuations ordered for residents near the Fairview Fire have been issued, the Riverside County Fire Departments announced. Evacuations now include Thomas Mountain Ridge South to Cactus Valley to Bautista Canyon to Forest Boundary. Other mandatory evacuations include areas south of Stetson Avenue, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Bautista Canyon and east of […]
viatravelers.com
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Crestline, California
Placed directly in the San Bernandino Mountains, just a few hours from Los Angeles, Crestline, California, is home to the giant Lake Gregory and other historical landmarks in Southern California. Crestline is a wonderful place to visit any time of year, and while they do experience some snowy winters, you...
First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases
A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Friday morning through Saturday as tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay moves into Southern California. As of Thursday night, Kay has weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 MPH. Kay's track maintains a northerly route before it is expected to turn west on The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases appeared first on KESQ.
moderncampground.com
BLM to Consider New Fee Structure for Barstow Campground
The California Desert Advisory Council met virtually for a discussion of ongoing projects as well as general updates on the lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in the Mojave Desert. According to a report, one of the presentations was made by the Barstow Field Office, which is weighing...
Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave
A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Heat warning runs through Friday, Sept. 9; then thunderstorms?
The excessive heat warning that has already been in effect for several days for Fontana has been extended until Friday, Sept. 9, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will remain above 100 degrees each day, but then on Saturday, Sept. 10, temperatures will suddenly drop down into the 80s, and there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.
