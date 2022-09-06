UPDATE: Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Thursday, September 8, 2022, 5:00pm – Today’s Town Hall Meeting was well attended by both the public and safety personnel to disseminate information regarding the Radford Fire and answer questions from the public. Fire authority personnel indicated that the main concern for tomorrow is the expected high winds coming from the East that has the potential to push the fire West into thick timber where the terrain is steep and rocky. Today’s change of weather and rain certainly helped firefighting efforts and crews are working hard to maintain the work they’ve already done along the lines. But, it was stressed that we are not out of the woods yet. The next 24 hours will be crucial. There was little growth of the fire today which remains at 1100 acres and 2% containment. Also, Caltrans announced that Highway 38 is now open in both directions but they caution motorists to be mindful of the previous burn areas along that route as heavy rain is expected over the weekend. And, as of 1pm today, all evacuation orders have been downgraded to evacuation warning.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO