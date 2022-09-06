RAPID CITY, S.D.- Labor Day celebrates the American worker, but both workers and employees are seeing changes in wages and labor availability on a local and national scale. Rapid City residents have experienced both positive and negative impacts of the rapid expansion of the city and neighboring towns, and this growth often comes with growing pains. “We’re seeing in migration, finally, for the first time in our history, of people coming from the east side of the state to the west. So that’s bringing a lot of prosperity, but it’s also bringing some challenges specifically for our entry level and tourism and hospitality workers,” CEO of Elevate Rapid City Tom Johnson explains.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO