Black Hills Pioneer
Area runners compete at BF Invitational
BELLE FOURCHE — Cross-country runners from Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Newell competed in varsity divisions at the Belle Fourche Invitational, held at Belle Fourche Country Club. The schedule was changed from earlier in the week because of the area’s high temperatures.
Black Hills Pioneer
Nicholas Jenkins defends Dakota Five-O title
SPEARFISH — Nicholas Jenkins topped the field by 5 ½ minutes Sunday and won the Dakota Five-O mountain bike race for the second straight year. His final time over the 50-mile course was 3 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds.
sdpb.org
Native POP brings first annual POPFest to Downtown Rapid City
Labor Day weekend brought Rapid City its first annual POPFest at Main Street Square. It was a full day of music across genres. POPFest is a production of Native POP, or People of the Plains, which has been holding an annual visual arts show for the past ten years. Lafawn...
Black Hills Pioneer
custercountychronicle.com
Hill City School District Teacher Profile: Kassie Willard
Where did you grow up and where did you go to college?. I graduated from Belle Fourche High School. I attended the University of South Dakota and majored in elementary and special education. I am in the process of receiving my masters in reading from Black Hills State. How long...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU rodeo team opens fall season Friday at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls
SPEARFISH —The Black Hills State University rodeo team is looking to have a banner year during the 2022-2023 rodeo season. They will compete in their first rodeo Friday and Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis Soccer launches campaign to improve soccer complex
STURGIS — The Sturgis Soccer Association is hoping to raise $1.4 million to equip their field with artificial turf. The capital campaign, which kicked off late last month, will raise funds to cover the east field with artificial turf and also provide bleachers for fans, team benches with shade, a sound system, patio in front of concessions, road access to the east field and a walkway separating the east and west fields at the complex along Lazelle Street in Sturgis.
kotatv.com
Keep an eye on air quality today if you plan on being outdoors.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We can expect to see sweltering summer like temperatures and hazy conditions as wildfire smoke from the west coast continues to make its way into the region. The heaviest pockets of smoke will be North of Rapid City as well as portions of Montana and Wyoming so if you plan on being outdoors keep an eye out for any air quality alerts.
KEVN
Vale family masters art of growing sweet corn
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A common summer favorite is sweet corn. Now you probably have memories of shucking sweet corn in the yard or over the trash, but the owners of Cox’s Farmstand remember planting the seeds. Cox’s Farmstand sells a variety of fruits and vegetables, mostly grown...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spartans football shut out by Bucks 38-0
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans could not generate any offense and lost to the Yankton Bucks 38-0, Friday night, in Spearfish.
KEVN
The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
newscenter1.tv
Cole-TAC tactical gear sees success in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tactical gear company Cole-TAC left the east coast and headed to Rapid City in 2021, and about a year later, the business has already outgrown its building. “It’s been a great move… we’ve grown significantly since that time,” says Cole-TAC president Dustin Coleman. “The only...
newscenter1.tv
Julie Schmitz Jensen, longtime president & CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Julie Schmitz Jensen, the longtime president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died. The Rapid City Journal reports that she passed away on Monday, with the cause of death not yet disclosed. Jensen led Visit Rapid City until she stepped down last October. Her...
agupdate.com
Rapid City beef plant ‘exactly’ what cattle market needs, rancher says
Owners of a new beef and bison processing plant planned in Rapid City hope to bring fairness to a market dominated by four large packing companies. Announced in May, the Western Legacy plant would process up to 8,000 head of cattle a day, making it the largest in the U.S.
newscenter1.tv
Dinosaur Park construction set to begin, work scheduled to complete next year
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Work on the Dinosaur Park Accessibility Improvements project is set to begin with demolition work Sept. 20. The $3.5 million project will upgrade Dinosaur Park with accessible pedestrian routes, bring safety features up to code and provide new and upgraded visitor amenities including site interpretation.
newscenter1.tv
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
newscenter1.tv
Labor Day recap: what are current Rapid City wages, and where are we headed?
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Labor Day celebrates the American worker, but both workers and employees are seeing changes in wages and labor availability on a local and national scale. Rapid City residents have experienced both positive and negative impacts of the rapid expansion of the city and neighboring towns, and this growth often comes with growing pains. “We’re seeing in migration, finally, for the first time in our history, of people coming from the east side of the state to the west. So that’s bringing a lot of prosperity, but it’s also bringing some challenges specifically for our entry level and tourism and hospitality workers,” CEO of Elevate Rapid City Tom Johnson explains.
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish boys’ soccer team downs Belle Fourche
SPEARFISH — Spearfish used a six-goal first half and went on to defeat Belle Fourche 9-0 in a varsity boys’ soccer game played Tuesday evening at the Black Hills Energy sports complex. The outcome presented a mixed bag for Spearfish head coach Jim Hill.
Black Hills Pioneer
Inner Peace Pathways offers alternative healing options
LEAD — A new way to achieve inner peace and healing through reiki and akashic records has just opened up in Lead, with Inner Peace Pathways. Tammy Wagendorf, who is a master, teacher and practitioner of restorative reiki, animal reiki, and an akashic records consultant recently opened her new practice on the third floor of Gold Rush Plaza on Lead’s Main Street, where the former Wells Fargo was located. A retired Air Force medic, Wagendorf said she has been practicing reiki since 2011. She and her husband moved to Lead from Idaho this summer, to be closer to their daughter and new grandchild.
