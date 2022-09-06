Read full article on original website
Related
Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low.
Oil supported by supply threats yet still set for weekly drop on demand fears
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Friday supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, although crude was set for a second weekly decline as aggressive interest rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs weighed on the demand outlook.
Comments / 0