How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Phys.org
What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans
Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology
Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Stone Age humans had unexpectedly advanced medical knowledge, new discovery suggests
Human remains unearthed from a cave in Borneo belonged to a young man or woman whose foot and leg was carefully removed just above the ankle by a skilled prehistoric surgeon. The discovery upends our understanding of Stone Age medicine.
Scientists find blue ‘unknown organism’ during exploration of Caribbean Sea floor
NOAA scientists exploring deep-water areas of the Caribbean Sea uncovered what they described as unknown organisms that appeared blue and formless during a recent dive. The strange creatures were found during the NOAA’s Voyage to the Ridge expedition on Aug. 30 southwest of St. Croix, the agency said. A...
Astronauts’ blood shows startling DNA mutations after visiting space
A new study has shown that astronauts’ blood does experience DNA mutations due to spaceflight. The study, published in Communications Biology in August, looked at the blood taken from 14 astronauts in NASA’s space shuttle program. The researchers noted several DNA mutations in blood-forming stem cells compared to blood taken previously, which could cause concern down the line.
The World Is Not Ready For The Next Super-Eruption, Scientists Warn
Even if humanity manages not to self-destruct with war or climate change, there are still other existential threats we must be ready for. Earth came pre-loaded with plenty of dangers long before we began piling on, some of which our species has still barely experienced. One of the flashier dangers...
Vitamin E: Sources, benefits & risks
Vitamin E is vital to keeping healthy and preventing various diseases. Here's everything you need to know about the 'vitamin of youth'.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Swap Blood of Old and Young Mice to Study Aging, Here’s the Result
Did science just reveal the opposite of the elixir of life or 'fountain of youth'?. To speed up ageing when you're only young does not sound appealing, but researchers of a new study gave a glimpse of this 'weird' finding after a series of experiments on old and young mice, which ScienceAlert reported.
scitechdaily.com
Rewriting Our Understanding of Epigenetics: Scientists Reveal We Inherit More Than Previously Thought
The discovery indicates that epigenetic inheritance could occur more frequently than previously believed. A fundamental discovery concerning a driver of healthy development in embryos might rewrite our understanding of what we can inherit from our parents and how their life experiences shape us. The new study reveals that epigenetic information, which sits on top of DNA and is typically reset between generations, is more commonly passed down from mother to child than previously thought.
Physicists Broke The Speed of Light With Pulses Inside Hot Plasma
Most of us grow up familiar with the prevailing law that limits how quickly information can travel through empty space: the speed of light, which tops out at 300,000 kilometers (186,000 miles) per second. While photons themselves are unlikely to ever break this speed limit, there are features of light...
drugtopics.com
Age at Time of Type 2 Diabetes or Hypertension Diagnosis Linked to Glaucoma Risk
Timing of type 2 diabetes or hypertension diagnosis may impact the risk of primary open-angle glaucoma. The earlier individuals develop type 2 diabetes or hypertension in life, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a new study. The findings, published in Clinical Ophthalmology1 could...
Scientists Turn Plastic Into Diamonds In Breakthrough
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. More than a billion miles away from Earth, on the ice giants of Neptune and Uranus, diamonds are forever. This isn’t cosmic poetry, but a reasonable scientific conclusion: We know that under extreme pressures and high temperatures miles beneath a planet’s surface, hydrocarbons are pummeled into a crystalline bling coveted by the affianced. But on far-flung Neptune and Uranus, the Universe’s diamond-making process is a bit more curious. Since the 1970s, scientists believed that diamonds might actually rain down toward the mostly slushy planets’ rocky interiors—a diamond rain, if you will.
Nature.com
Construction of a culture protocol for functional bile canaliculi formation to apply human iPS cell-derived hepatocytes for cholestasis evaluation
Cholestatic toxicity causes the failure of pharmaceutical agents during drug development and, thus, should be identified at an early stage of drug discovery and development. The formation of functional bile canaliculi in human hepatocytes is required for in vitro cholestasis toxicity tests conducted during the early stage of drug development. In this study, we investigated the culture conditions required for the formation of bile canaliculi using human-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived hepatocytes (hiPSC-Heps). When hiPSC-Heps were sandwich-cultured under the condition we established, extended bile canaliculi were formed on the whole well surfaces. Biliary efflux transporters were localized in the formed bile canaliculi structures which had junctional complexes. After the model substrates of the biliary efflux transporters were taken up into cells, their subsequent excretion into the bile canaliculi was observed and was found to be impeded by each inhibitor of the biliary efflux transporter. These findings suggest that bile canaliculi have transporter-specific bile excretion abilities. We will continue to study the application of this culture protocol to cell-based cholestasis assay system. As a result, the culture protocol could lead to a highly predictable, robust cell-based cholestasis assay system because it forms functional bile canaliculi reproducibly and efficiently.
