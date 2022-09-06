ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after trying to fight two people who were giving him food, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, the report said, on McCall Lane. Officers responded to a home on the street on the report of a fight, officials said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Dawson Marsh, who told officers he was assaulted by a man identified as Steven Wyrick.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Person
Queen Elizabeth
wcyb.com

New recovery facility opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville

“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cocke County deputies find meth hidden in Sprite can

Deputies searched a car at a gas station and found a Sprite can full of meth and cash. Cocke County deputies find meth hidden in Sprite …. Knoxville City Council passes resolution on abortion …. Survivor sues over Soaky Mountain Water Park shooting. Cerebral Palsy home closed, patients forced out.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

30 pounds of meat tossed during inspection at Rocky Top restaurant

An inspector found more than half a dozen risk factors violations at a corner barbecue spot in Anderson County. 30 pounds of meat tossed during inspection at Rocky …. Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth …. Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett dies. Lawmakers react to tragedy in Memphis. Why...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

