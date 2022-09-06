Read full article on original website
westportlocal.com
Judy A. Edmonds (Copp), 78, Died; Former Westport News Typesetter
Judy A. Edmonds (Copp), age 78, of Fairfield, formerly of Westport, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Edmonds, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Nantucket, MA, and raised in Candia, NH, the daughter of the late Charles and Genefrede Lewis....
westportlocal.com
As Summer Comes To An End Fairfield County Celebrates Labor Day
In Greenwich, fireworks lit up the skies at Tod's Point and Binney Park on Saturday. Sunday saw a major car and truck show in Danbury, and on Monday, Newtown's annual Labor Day Parade returned for it's 60th year after a two-year absence due to COVID.
westportlocal.com
United Ride 2022 Planned for this Sunday
On Sunday September 11, 2022, the CT United Ride will travel through nine area towns, including Westport, to pay tribute to the victims and first responders of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. The event is Connecticut’s largest annual 9/11 tribute as well as the largest motorcycle ride in the state.
westportlocal.com
Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 10; State Positivity Rate 9.81%
The State Department of Public Health reported 10 more COVID-19 cases in Westport over the past day. The State positivity rate was up to 9.81% while 357 people are hospitalized around the State. Westport total positive or probable cases: 5,780 cases. Westport total COVID-19 Deaths: 39 deaths. State Daily Test...
westportlocal.com
Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 8 since Friday
The State Department of Public Health reported 8 more COVID-19 cases in Westport since Friday. The State positivity rate was up to 9.70% while 351 people are hospitalized around the State. Westport total positive or probable cases: 5,770 cases. Westport total COVID-19 Deaths: 39 deaths. State Daily Test Positivity: 9.70%...
westportlocal.com
Westporters Invited to Attend PURA Hearing as Aquarion Attempts to Change Rates
The Why and How of Setting Utility Rates. Westport Officials have been notified that Aquarion Water Company recently-filed a rate case before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA). The proceeding, PURA Docket No. 22-07-01, Application of Aquarion Water Company of Connecticut to Amend its Rate Schedule, was initiated on July 1, 2022 when Aquarion Water filed a Notice of Intent, and continues with the receipt of the company’s formal application, which was filed on August 29, 2022.
westportlocal.com
Westport Police Arrest Two in Roadside Drug Bust; Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Seized
On this date at approximately 9:40 a.m. an officer conducting traffic enforcement on the Sherwood Island Connector pulled a car over for a motor vehicle violation. Upon approaching the car, the officer saw that there were four men inside. As the driver was retrieving paperwork from the glove compartment, the officer observed a plastic bag that contained several red capsules. He knew that capsules of that type are typically used to package crack cocaine. At this point, the officer called for additional units to assist him with this investigation. Seconds later, the person sitting in the front passenger seat ran from the vehicle and fled into the woods adjacent to the commuter parking lot. The officer chased the individual and saw him discarding items as he ran. The passenger was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. The other three occupants remained with the car and did not attempt to flee.
