Knoxville man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants arrested
A Knoxville man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop.
One arrested after marijuana plants found growing near Powell home
One man was arrested after Knox County deputies said they discovered several marijuana plants growing near a Powell home.
Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
Woman injured in 2021 fatal shooting sues Soaky Mountain
A woman who was injured in a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in 2021 is suing, alleging that the park was negligent in overserving alcohol which partially caused the shooting.
Knoxville Cold Case: murder of Wayne Humphrey remains unsolved
Wayne Humphrey, 41, died at the scene after the shooting on Brooks Avenue on March 18, 2021.
Escaped inmate caught in Morristown, second still on the run
One of the two Cocke County inmates who escaped while on a litter crew has been captured according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
Knoxville cerebral palsy patients required to find new homes within 24 hours
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who have been living at a home for cerebral palsy patients, which is operated by the Cerebral Palsy Center, are now forced to stay somewhere else. Highland Home is located in Fountain City. It’s been a home for some of the residents since the 90s but now the home is […]
Residents call for change to drive safely on Chapman Highway
Some South Knoxville drivers, who drive on Chapman Highway, are struggling to find safe options for making a left-hand turn near the Ford Valley area.
Knoxville Police release traffic, crash data from Labor Day weekend
Knoxville Police Department released the traffic report revealing zero fatal crashes in the area during Labor Day weekend.
Maryville family offers $10,000 reward for information on father’s death
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grant Burchfield says his father, Gary Burchfield, was a gentle soul. That’s what makes Gary’s death an unexpected tragedy and complete shock. Gary was killed in a hit-and-run incident just outside his home on Peach Orchard Road. “My mother called me after about...
Loudon County man pleas guilty for involvement in deputy Chris Jenkins’ death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man who was charged with the death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins after failing to secure a ladder that led to the deputy’s death has pled guilty, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson. Sonny Beason, 35, was arrested in...
Woman charged with DUI after car crashes into Knoxville bar
A woman has been charged with a DUI after she drove into a bar, leaving multiple people injured according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Oak Ridge school bus driver helps student
A first year Oak Ridge school bus driver went out of her way to help a young bus rider who was having difficulty on the bus.
Man arrested, charged after early morning assault in Market Square
A homeless man is under arrest and accused of assaulting a fem in downtown Knoxville.
Tennessee Valley Fair limits access for minors; must have adult supervision
Minors attending the Tennessee Valley Fair will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 or older on Friday and Saturday nights during fairtime.
First Lady coming to Knoxville to kickoff back-to-school bus tour
First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Knoxville to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.
30 pounds of meat tossed during inspection at Rocky Top restaurant
An inspector found more than half a dozen risk factors violations at a corner barbecue spot in Anderson County.
‘Bertie the Dog’ statue unveiled in downtown Sevierville
Across the road from the iconic Dolly Parton statue in downtown Sevierville, sits a new piece of art.
Maynardville man arrested, charged after road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maynardville man was arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman during a road rage incident. Union County 9-1-1 received a call from a woman who was in a road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road, Monday around 6:23 p.m. The...
