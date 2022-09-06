ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dandridge, TN

WATE

Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday's rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly's first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a "suspicious vehicle" in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
