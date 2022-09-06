ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Flood Watch canceled after severe weather

WTNH (Conn.) — The state is experiencing severe weather Tuesday, which began as the holiday weekend came to a close on Monday evening. Heavy rains and downpours lasted throughout the day on Tuesday. The entire state was under Flood Watch from Monday evening to 5 p.m. Tuesday Different areas across the state experienced the rainy […]
NBC Connecticut

Periods of Heavy Rain to Continue Tuesday Night

Rain continues to move through Connecticut for a second day, causing some isolated flooding. Heavy rain led to flash flood warnings for parts of the state earlier Tuesday, but those warnings have expired. Shoreline East suspended rail service Tuesday morning due to flooding, but service has been restored. New Haven...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Dozens still without power in CT after storms

Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New Jersey
NBC New York

After a Near-Total Washout in NYC Area, Scattered Showers to Linger Wednesday

Heavy rain is expected to besiege the tri-state area Tuesday during what appears on track to be the closest to a full-day washout the region has seen in some time. The most intense rain was expected through Tuesday morning, though it continued at a slow and steady pace over much of the day. Up to 4 inches of standing water could accumulate in spots by the time the system moves out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: State preparing for heavy rain

Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant. Updated: 5 hours ago. Avon's police chief spoke about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers....
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Eyewitness News

Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
NEW LONDON, CT
PIX11

Heavy rain, flooding could impact transit around NYC

NEW YOKR (PIX11) — The MTA took precautions Monday amid forecasts for heavy rain and flooding. The inclement weather, expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning, is expected to start in the Lower Hudson Valley and then move across New York City and Long Island, according to the MTA. New York City Subway Weather-response teams will […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

