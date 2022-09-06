Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Soaks New Jersey as NWS Issues Tornado Warning, Flood Watch, Three Other Alerts
Heavy rain is soaking some parts of New Jersey, prompting the NWS to issue a tornado warning, a flood watch, and three other alerts. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Cape May County in New Jersey, advising residents to seek safety inside a sturdy structure right away.
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
Flash flooding from heavy downpours possible as storms roll through Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — The whole state is under a Flood Watch through Tuesday as storms roll through southern New England. A flood advisory has been issued for towns and cities stretching from New London, Middlesex, New Haven, Fairfield, and Litchfield counties. Fairfield County was briefly under a Tornado Warning...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Flood Watch canceled after severe weather
WTNH (Conn.) — The state is experiencing severe weather Tuesday, which began as the holiday weekend came to a close on Monday evening. Heavy rains and downpours lasted throughout the day on Tuesday. The entire state was under Flood Watch from Monday evening to 5 p.m. Tuesday Different areas across the state experienced the rainy […]
WEATHER TO WATCH: Thunderbolt 12 checks out road conditions around Connecticut
Thunderbolt 12 is keeping you safe by checking out road conditions around Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Periods of Heavy Rain to Continue Tuesday Night
Rain continues to move through Connecticut for a second day, causing some isolated flooding. Heavy rain led to flash flood warnings for parts of the state earlier Tuesday, but those warnings have expired. Shoreline East suspended rail service Tuesday morning due to flooding, but service has been restored. New Haven...
Register Citizen
Dozens still without power in CT after storms
Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
Drought denting rains on the way with northern Connecticut getting brunt of rain
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says that soaking rains overnight will lead to drought denting totals in the 1-2" range across the area.
NBC New York
After a Near-Total Washout in NYC Area, Scattered Showers to Linger Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to besiege the tri-state area Tuesday during what appears on track to be the closest to a full-day washout the region has seen in some time. The most intense rain was expected through Tuesday morning, though it continued at a slow and steady pace over much of the day. Up to 4 inches of standing water could accumulate in spots by the time the system moves out.
whatsupnewp.com
Weather Alert: Flood Watch issued for the region through Tuesday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts from Monday, September 5 through Tuesday afternoon September 6. Heavy rain is expected to begin Monday afternoon and continue overnight through Tuesday. 3-5 inches of rain are expected with localized...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: State preparing for heavy rain
Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant. Updated: 5 hours ago. Avon’s police chief spoke about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers....
Eyewitness News
Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
Heavy rain, flooding could impact transit around NYC
NEW YOKR (PIX11) — The MTA took precautions Monday amid forecasts for heavy rain and flooding. The inclement weather, expected Monday evening into Tuesday morning, is expected to start in the Lower Hudson Valley and then move across New York City and Long Island, according to the MTA. New York City Subway Weather-response teams will […]
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
New Bedford Woman Stuck in Traffic for 5 Hours After I-95 Completely Flooded
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways such as the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, and making for horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on I-95 for...
