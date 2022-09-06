Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
A massive arts precinct including a 2,500 seat theatre could be built in the Domain
The proposal will see Sydney gain four major theatres plus new affordable social housing. In what could be the biggest cultural reinvigoration of Sydney since the Opera House went up 50 years ago, a plan has just been released to the public about a proposed major redevelopment of the Domain car park into a huge arts and theatre precinct on a scale Sydney has never seen before.
For $230 a night, you and 12 friends can rent out a 16th-century castle in Scotland that was once in ruins. Take a look inside.
Fenton Tower on the east coast of Scotland was built in the 16th century and stood in ruins for more than 300 years until it was completely restored.
James Bond-Themed Superyacht Called '007' Sinks Within Yards of Greek Beach
"In trying not to be sunk, he sailed closer to shore," a boat owner who watched the event unfold said of the captain's actions Five passengers aboard a superyacht named in honor of British superspy James Bond had to be rescued after it capsized and began sinking yards away from a Greek beach Friday. The 160-foot superyacht named "007" experienced a GPS malfunction around 50 feet from the beaches of Kolona Bay on the Mediterranean island of Kythnos, SWNS reported. "They say that the captain had some depth problem...
This New Spa Hotel Lets You Rejuvenate in the Heart of France’s Champagne Region
A new resort is coming to France’s champagne region, just in case all that wine tasting gets a bit much. The Mutigny Resort was spearheaded by architects Sanjit Manku and Patrick Jouin of Studio Jouin Manku, the designers behind other properties such as Marrakech‘s famed La Mamounia, who wanted to create a space inspired by the natural beauty of the surrounding countryside. Manku describes the property as a “mix of deep, simple pleasures and sparkle.” The project is split into two blocks. One is designed more for social interactions, with abundant natural light and plenty of space to hang out, while...
This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million
What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
Time Out Global
Council progresses plan to add second gig venue next to St Kilda's Palais
Last night, Port Phillip councillors voted to consider a revised plan for transforming the carpark next to the Palais Theatre – dubbed the "St Kilda Triangle" – into a refreshed cultural precinct, adding a brand new music venue right next door to the famous theatre. Long the subject...
Time Out Global
Aussie-inspired brunch café Forty Hands will be closing down both Tiong Bahru and East Coast branches
When Aussie-inspired café Forty Hands first opened in the quaint neighbourhood of Tiong Bahru back in 2010, they were the early pioneers of the true brunch experience. It’s where brunch classics like smashed avo toast and eggs Benny first took off, a far cry from the staid hotel breakfast buffets that we were once used to.
Time Out Global
Downtown Montreal pizza spot serving free slices today
Downtown Montreal is a hub for some of the best cheap eats in the city, and some of the best restaurants in town. And when it comes to pizza, downtown Montreal's slice scene has never been better. Whether you’re looking for a Sicilian Brooklyn pizza parlour, pizza al taglio or...
Best hotels in Cyprus 2022: Where to stay for boutique charm and resort-style luxury
From five-star resorts to traditionally styled boutique hotels, Cyprus has many different accommodation offerings. To make the most of this island nation, renting a car is definitely recommended – you can drive from the westernmost point to the easternmost point of the in about 3.5 hours. That being said, every corner of Cyprus is worth visiting and, no matter where you go, you won’t be far from pristine beaches, beautiful landscapes and Mediterranean food and culture.The best hotels in Cyprus for 2022 are:Best for wine lovers: Gillham Vineyard Hotel, Booking.comBest for a budget-friendly family resort holiday: Acapulco Resort Convention SPA...
Time Out Global
Unusual things that will happen in London when the Queen dies
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has reigned for more than 70 years. And whether you’re a royalist or not, the event of her death will see huge upheaval in the capital. The procedure after the Queen’s death has already been planned in the minutest detail, known as ‘Operation London Bridge’. Once ‘London Bridge is down’ it is ‘D-Day’. Here are some of the stranger things that happen over the following ten days.
U.K.・
Time Out Global
This Thai restaurant in Shinjuku offers all-you-can-eat tom yum hot pot and dim sum
Tokyo offers a variety of amazing food deals year-round, with some restaurants specialising in all-you-can-eat deals. There’s Sweets Paradise with its dessert buffets and a particular Starbucks in Ginza with its Italian buffet. You can get just about any kind of cuisine at a reasonable price and eat to your heart’s content.
Time Out Global
It’s official: Rue Wellington in Montreal named coolest street in the world
With one of the city’s best restaurants at one end, and one of the best new restaurants at the other—plus a slew of bars, cult coffee shops and family-friendly spots in between—there’s no questioning a street’s cool factor. Throw in a tuk-tuk service and a sandy beach smack in the middle, and you’ve arrived on Rue Wellington in Montreal.
Time Out Global
There’s an adults-only playground coming to Canary Wharf
It’s an odd, touching sight to witness grown, suited-and-booted professionals flapping around in a giant, adult-sized ball pit at popular bar Ballie Ballerson. It seems that Londoners just want to be kids again, judging by the popularity of immersive nostalgic experiences across the city. Well, more shameless adult-sized fun...
Time Out Global
Por Vida Skateboarding: Singapore’s largest indoor skatepark set to open on October 1
Aspiring Tony Hawks can now look forward to Singapore’s largest indoor skatepark opening at GR.iD Mall on October 1. The Por Vida Skateboarding Indoor Park and School will be the sole indoor space in Singapore with a wide range of facilities built for skateboarding. Housed in the basement of...
travelnoire.com
The Black Expat: My Life Has Changed After 2 Years Of Expat Life In Lisbon, Portugal
After 2 years of expat life in Lisbon, Jessica has seen a huge change, the type that only truly happens when you take big leaps like moving abroad. Packing up her life in the UK, she landed ready for a new chapter in Portugal, carrying with her a love for art and creativity. Lisbon, a favorite Black expat location, offered Jessica plenty of new lessons and adventure. Expat life is a special type of life, truly for the brave-hearted.
Time Out Global
Ce Soir is a new floral-themed French restaurant in leafy Portsdown Road
Along sleepy Portsdown Road is semi-fine dining restaurant, Ce Soir. It's themed after all things floral and botanical, with bohemian interiors. Think dried and preserved flowers framing the scene and Beni Ourain rugs laid across the entrance, cushioning every step – Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin would totally approve. The ethereal ambience is further amplified by Haute French cuisine by Chef Koh Han Jie, the former Junior Sous Chef of two-Michelin starred Les Amis.
Time Out Global
Will Australians get a day off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II?
While Australians slept on the night of September 8, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was the longest-ever reigning monarch, serving 70 years on the throne. In the past, major events in the lives of the British royal family...
Time Out Global
There are three art festivals in Tokyo this September – all with big name artists
This month, we’ll finally see the return of the long-awaited Roppongi Art Night after several Covid-19 related postponements. The Takashi Murakami-headed event, however, isn’t the only art festival in Tokyo to look out for this month. Alongside Roppongi’s annual contemporary art extravaganza, Odaiba and Shimokitazawa will each host their own set of show-stopping exhibitions with the help of big-name artists from both Japan and overseas.
Time Out Global
Now for sale: this spectacular (and incredibly eerie) fort on the Welsh coast
There are all sorts of abandoned properties across the UK, each with a different pocket of history hidden within them. But few are spectacular as this massive Victorian-era fort on the Welsh coast, which has just hit the market for £500,000. The Old Defensible Barracks in Pembrokeshire was built...
Time Out Global
Here's how Australia will memorialise the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II
On the morning of September 9, Australians woke to the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign had come to a close. The Queen passed away surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after several months of declining health. She was aged 96. There will now follow a number of formalities in Commonwealth countries including Australia to memorialise and mourn the late Head of State.
