A massive arts precinct including a 2,500 seat theatre could be built in the Domain

The proposal will see Sydney gain four major theatres plus new affordable social housing. In what could be the biggest cultural reinvigoration of Sydney since the Opera House went up 50 years ago, a plan has just been released to the public about a proposed major redevelopment of the Domain car park into a huge arts and theatre precinct on a scale Sydney has never seen before.
James Bond-Themed Superyacht Called '007' Sinks Within Yards of Greek Beach

"In trying not to be sunk, he sailed closer to shore," a boat owner who watched the event unfold said of the captain's actions Five passengers aboard a superyacht named in honor of British superspy James Bond had to be rescued after it capsized and began sinking yards away from a Greek beach Friday. The 160-foot superyacht named "007" experienced a GPS malfunction around 50 feet from the beaches of Kolona Bay on the Mediterranean island of Kythnos, SWNS reported. "They say that the captain had some depth problem...
Robb Report

This New Spa Hotel Lets You Rejuvenate in the Heart of France’s Champagne Region

A new resort is coming to France’s champagne region, just in case all that wine tasting gets a bit much. The Mutigny Resort was spearheaded by architects Sanjit Manku and Patrick Jouin of Studio Jouin Manku, the designers behind other properties such as Marrakech‘s famed La Mamounia, who wanted to create a space inspired by the natural beauty of the surrounding countryside. Manku describes the property as a “mix of deep, simple pleasures and sparkle.” The project is split into two blocks. One is designed more for social interactions, with abundant natural light and plenty of space to hang out, while...
Robb Report

This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million

What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
Time Out Global

Council progresses plan to add second gig venue next to St Kilda's Palais

Last night, Port Phillip councillors voted to consider a revised plan for transforming the carpark next to the Palais Theatre – dubbed the "St Kilda Triangle" – into a refreshed cultural precinct, adding a brand new music venue right next door to the famous theatre. Long the subject...
Time Out Global

Downtown Montreal pizza spot serving free slices today

Downtown Montreal is a hub for some of the best cheap eats in the city, and some of the best restaurants in town. And when it comes to pizza, downtown Montreal's slice scene has never been better. Whether you’re looking for a Sicilian Brooklyn pizza parlour, pizza al taglio or...
The Independent

Best hotels in Cyprus 2022: Where to stay for boutique charm and resort-style luxury

From five-star resorts to traditionally styled boutique hotels, Cyprus has many different accommodation offerings. To make the most of this island nation, renting a car is definitely recommended – you can drive from the westernmost point to the easternmost point of the in about 3.5 hours. That being said, every corner of Cyprus is worth visiting and, no matter where you go, you won’t be far from pristine beaches, beautiful landscapes and Mediterranean food and culture.The best hotels in Cyprus for 2022 are:Best for wine lovers: Gillham Vineyard Hotel, Booking.comBest for a budget-friendly family resort holiday: Acapulco Resort Convention SPA...
Time Out Global

Unusual things that will happen in London when the Queen dies

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has reigned for more than 70 years. And whether you’re a royalist or not, the event of her death will see huge upheaval in the capital. The procedure after the Queen’s death has already been planned in the minutest detail, known as ‘Operation London Bridge’. Once ‘London Bridge is down’ it is ‘D-Day’. Here are some of the stranger things that happen over the following ten days.
Time Out Global

It’s official: Rue Wellington in Montreal named coolest street in the world

With one of the city’s best restaurants at one end, and one of the best new restaurants at the other—plus a slew of bars, cult coffee shops and family-friendly spots in between—there’s no questioning a street’s cool factor. Throw in a tuk-tuk service and a sandy beach smack in the middle, and you’ve arrived on Rue Wellington in Montreal.
Time Out Global

There’s an adults-only playground coming to Canary Wharf

It’s an odd, touching sight to witness grown, suited-and-booted professionals flapping around in a giant, adult-sized ball pit at popular bar Ballie Ballerson. It seems that Londoners just want to be kids again, judging by the popularity of immersive nostalgic experiences across the city. Well, more shameless adult-sized fun...
travelnoire.com

The Black Expat: My Life Has Changed After 2 Years Of Expat Life In Lisbon, Portugal

After 2 years of expat life in Lisbon, Jessica has seen a huge change, the type that only truly happens when you take big leaps like moving abroad. Packing up her life in the UK, she landed ready for a new chapter in Portugal, carrying with her a love for art and creativity. Lisbon, a favorite Black expat location, offered Jessica plenty of new lessons and adventure. Expat life is a special type of life, truly for the brave-hearted.
Time Out Global

Ce Soir is a new floral-themed French restaurant in leafy Portsdown Road

Along sleepy Portsdown Road is semi-fine dining restaurant, Ce Soir. It's themed after all things floral and botanical, with bohemian interiors. Think dried and preserved flowers framing the scene and Beni Ourain rugs laid across the entrance, cushioning every step – Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin would totally approve. The ethereal ambience is further amplified by Haute French cuisine by Chef Koh Han Jie, the former Junior Sous Chef of two-Michelin starred Les Amis.
Time Out Global

Will Australians get a day off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

While Australians slept on the night of September 8, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was the longest-ever reigning monarch, serving 70 years on the throne. In the past, major events in the lives of the British royal family...
Time Out Global

There are three art festivals in Tokyo this September – all with big name artists

This month, we’ll finally see the return of the long-awaited Roppongi Art Night after several Covid-19 related postponements. The Takashi Murakami-headed event, however, isn’t the only art festival in Tokyo to look out for this month. Alongside Roppongi’s annual contemporary art extravaganza, Odaiba and Shimokitazawa will each host their own set of show-stopping exhibitions with the help of big-name artists from both Japan and overseas.
Time Out Global

Here's how Australia will memorialise the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II

On the morning of September 9, Australians woke to the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign had come to a close. The Queen passed away surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after several months of declining health. She was aged 96. There will now follow a number of formalities in Commonwealth countries including Australia to memorialise and mourn the late Head of State.
