Excessive Heat Warning issued September 5 at 6:59PM PDT until September 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

Last day of ‘brutal’ heat before gradual cool-down
(KRON) — Thursday looks likely to be the last day of truly oppressive temperatures as the unprecedented September heat wave that descended on the Bay Area late last week finally begins to wind down. “One more day of brutal heat and then relief is on the way,” said KRON4 Meteorologist, Kyla Grogan. Temperatures around the […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
When will the Bay Area heat wave end?
(KRON) — The sweltering heat wave that descended over the Bay Area late last week and scorched the Labor Day holiday weekend and has seen previous high temperature records shattered isn’t done with us just yet. Wednesday, however, may see a brief respite before it heats up again heading into the weekend. “We are catching […]
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
KTVU FOX 2
Excessive heat: Bay Area among hottest spot in U.S., maybe planet?
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area temperatures this week were among the hottest in the nation and possibly even on the planet. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales pointed out that Livermore, Calif. topped a record-breaking 116 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, while Palm Springs, Calif. in Riverside County, and Phoenix, Ariz., both reached 114 and Las Vegas hit 111 degrees.
NBC Bay Area
How Long Will the Bay Area Heat Wave Last?
Much of the Bay Area is seeing dangerously hot conditions this week with temperatures over 100 degrees in many cities. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the Bay Area, Sacramento and the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in place along parts of the California coast.
offmetro.com
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
NBC Bay Area
Silicon Valley
San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster
The massive algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area that has caused thousands of dead fish to wash up onshore may be fueled by untreated human feces and urine.
everythingsouthcity.com
Power Outage in South San Francisco
UPDATE 4:25pm: Most of the power has been restored with a few pockets still without power per this map below. PGE has reported ‘an underground utility vault failure has caused a wide area of power outages (in parts of South San Francisco). Traffic lights are out and should be tritiated as a 4-way stop sign.
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
Here's where the heat shattered records on Monday, hotter temps expected Tuesday
Monday was the first of possibly back-to-back record-breaking hot days. Did your area break any records? Find out here.
SFist
More Than 3,000 Without Power In Livermore After Temperatures Hit 116 Degrees Monday
Today could be one of the most taxing days ever on the California power grid, and it got off to a troublesome start, as thousands are without power in Livermore due to transformer failures. Plenty of people lost power Monday as this oppressive heatwave we’re under knocked out electricity across...
Updates: 3 SF Bay Area cities beat all-time record highs
California is in the grips of a scalding heat wave. Follow updates as temperatures soar.
Fearing for staff in the searing heat, Alpine Inn closes Tuesday, losing an estimated $25K in sales
On Tuesday it was boiling at the 170-year-old Alpine Inn, hitting a record breaking 105 degrees. The proprietors of the 170-year-old restaurant, which includes a 250-seat beer garden, made the call Tuesday afternoon to shut down for the rest of the day. The decision cost the restaurant an estimated $25,000 in potential sales.
‘Ugly heat today’: Brutal Bay Area heat wave is only getting worse
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you were looking for relief from the Bay Area heat wave that baked much of the region, particularly the East Bay and North Bay, you won’t be getting any time soon. The widespread heat wave that descended on the Bay Area after making its way upward from Southern California last […]
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
SFist
Labor Day Links: Bay Area Heatwave Expected to Stick Around Even Longer
The hottest temperatures to hit the Bay Area are expected today and Tuesday — though unruly highs will stick around until at least Thursday. The Bay Area's chapter of the National Weather Service extended its Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories until Thursday at 8 p.m. for many parts of the region; Livermore could see temps as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit today, September 5. [Twitter]
