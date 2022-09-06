ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

Many UC Berkeley students report Clipper cards have stopped working

Many UC Berkeley students have reported that their Clipper cards have stopped working, affecting their ability to travel to and from campus. According to Seamus Wilmot, assistant vice chancellor and executive director of business operations campus has been working with the Cal 1 Card office and Student Affairs IT to solve the overall problem.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Environmental clubs to join this semester

Whether it’s your first or last year at Cal, joining a student organization on campus is a great way to cultivate community in your life. However, the hundreds of clubs and organizations welcoming new members each semester can be very overwhelming. There are over 40 environmental organizations on campus...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why I support detracked math in San Francisco public schools

Should San Francisco public schools continue to detrack math learning — rather than reintroduce accelerated classes for some students — and provide high-quality, student-centered learning experiences for all SFUSD students in heterogeneous math classrooms? I advocate they should. I write from multiple positions. Most relevant perhaps is my position as a white mother of two Black daughters. One of my daughters is entering 10th grade in SFUSD, and the other is 2 years old, with 13 years of SFUSD ahead. I also taught secondary math...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Campus addresses criticism for semesterly English Pronunciation Workshop

Some members of the UC Berkeley community recently took to Twitter to express their discontentment with campus’s English Pronunciation Workshop, which is offered once a semester through the International Office. The purpose of the workshop is to support international students and scholars in the process of adjusting to the...
BERKELEY, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
goldengatexpress.org

Students feel unsafe amid continued Christian protests

Born-again Christian activists took to the Quad around noon Wednesday to preach and argue with SF State students. They are just one of many extreme religious groups to frequent campus during the first weeks of the fall semester. The leader of the protest refused to give his name and referred...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Parents of Jenny Lin keep her memory alive by helping Castro Valley community

CASTRO VALLEY – Nearly 30 years after Castro Valley teenager Jenny Lin was murdered, her parents have made it their mission to keep their daughter's memory alive and to help their community at the same time.Jenny lives on through a legacy of giving begun by her parents, Mei-lian and John Lin.John told KPIX 5, "Jenny, although she was take away by this horrific murderer, she is too precious to just be gone."The husband and wife formed a nonprofit in Jenny's name after their 14-year-old daughter was stabbed to death in their Castro Valley home in 1994. Her killer has not...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley

Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Planning for a better city

Transportation and housing are at a crossroads. We can’t fix our biggest challenges — the high cost of living and climate change — without getting housing and transportation right. The current situation isn’t working. In Berkeley, traffic stretches several blocks from campus in the evenings, car crashes are at the deadliest level in decades and students spend more than $1,000 a month to share a room. It’s not just a California problem — across the United States, housing costs are at a record high, households are spending half their money on housing and transportation and driving is more dangerous than it’s ever been since 2002, despite two decades of technological safety improvements.
BERKELEY, CA
PLANetizen

Evictions on the Rise Among San Francisco Supportive Housing Residents

Residents of San Francisco’s single-room occupancy hotels (SROs), many of whom depend on the city-funded housing to stay out of homelessness, are getting evicted at higher rates as pandemic-era assistance programs lapse, report Joaquin Palomino and Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the article, at least 114 people were evicted in the last fiscal year, compared to 40 in the previous years. “The Chronicle found that more than half of all evictions were in nine residential hotels, which housed 16% of all supportive housing SRO residents.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland mayoral candidate threatens Jewish community in mass emails

A candidate for Oakland mayor has been widely condemned for making antisemitic comments in mass emails first sent on Sunday. A fellow candidate has been criticized for his initial response to those comments. On Sunday, Peter Liu, who has twice run for Oakland mayor and never gotten more than 1%...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Homelessness in Richmond has nearly doubled in three years

Homelessness throughout the Bay Area has expanded dramatically since the start of the pandemic. But no city has seen quite as significant a spike in its unhoused population as Richmond. Newly-released data from the annual point-in-time count – which aims to identify every person living in a shelter, vehicle, tent,...
RICHMOND, CA
KTLA

Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California

A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

Coming home

Leaving home is such a strange thing. I spent 18 years fed up with the sameness of the world I was surrounded by. The same house, the same room, the same people, the same routines. The same hiking trails with the same views of the same chaparral plants. The same family and the same dog and the same little boutique stores. The present chaos was predictable, and even as my life changed, my environment did not.
BERKELEY, CA
richmondconfidential.org

People of Richmond: Should police be paid more?

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity. Q: Should Richmond increase police pay to make it easier for the city to recruit officers?. We shouldn’t be defunding the police....
RICHMOND, CA
vallejosun.com

Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival returns to Vallejo Sept. 17

VALLEJO – The Mare Island Dock of the Bay Festival will return to Vallejo this month for its second year, featuring a lineup of eight bands on two stages, with a variety of eclectic musical styles, from indie rock to funk. Local promotion company Frazier Trager Presents, which is...
VALLEJO, CA

