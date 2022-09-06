Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers sought for California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17D.J. EatonCalifornia State
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Related
Daily Californian
Many UC Berkeley students report Clipper cards have stopped working
Many UC Berkeley students have reported that their Clipper cards have stopped working, affecting their ability to travel to and from campus. According to Seamus Wilmot, assistant vice chancellor and executive director of business operations campus has been working with the Cal 1 Card office and Student Affairs IT to solve the overall problem.
Daily Californian
Environmental clubs to join this semester
Whether it’s your first or last year at Cal, joining a student organization on campus is a great way to cultivate community in your life. However, the hundreds of clubs and organizations welcoming new members each semester can be very overwhelming. There are over 40 environmental organizations on campus...
Why I support detracked math in San Francisco public schools
Should San Francisco public schools continue to detrack math learning — rather than reintroduce accelerated classes for some students — and provide high-quality, student-centered learning experiences for all SFUSD students in heterogeneous math classrooms? I advocate they should. I write from multiple positions. Most relevant perhaps is my position as a white mother of two Black daughters. One of my daughters is entering 10th grade in SFUSD, and the other is 2 years old, with 13 years of SFUSD ahead. I also taught secondary math...
Daily Californian
Campus addresses criticism for semesterly English Pronunciation Workshop
Some members of the UC Berkeley community recently took to Twitter to express their discontentment with campus’s English Pronunciation Workshop, which is offered once a semester through the International Office. The purpose of the workshop is to support international students and scholars in the process of adjusting to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldengatexpress.org
Students feel unsafe amid continued Christian protests
Born-again Christian activists took to the Quad around noon Wednesday to preach and argue with SF State students. They are just one of many extreme religious groups to frequent campus during the first weeks of the fall semester. The leader of the protest refused to give his name and referred...
Parents of Jenny Lin keep her memory alive by helping Castro Valley community
CASTRO VALLEY – Nearly 30 years after Castro Valley teenager Jenny Lin was murdered, her parents have made it their mission to keep their daughter's memory alive and to help their community at the same time.Jenny lives on through a legacy of giving begun by her parents, Mei-lian and John Lin.John told KPIX 5, "Jenny, although she was take away by this horrific murderer, she is too precious to just be gone."The husband and wife formed a nonprofit in Jenny's name after their 14-year-old daughter was stabbed to death in their Castro Valley home in 1994. Her killer has not...
With unbearable heat wave, teachers demanding AC as classrooms are only getting hotter
Some students in Oakland were lying on the carpet during this historic heat wave. Teachers are saying that HVAC systems are needed, and data shows more districts will need to invest in them.
berkeleyside.org
Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley
Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Californian
Planning for a better city
Transportation and housing are at a crossroads. We can’t fix our biggest challenges — the high cost of living and climate change — without getting housing and transportation right. The current situation isn’t working. In Berkeley, traffic stretches several blocks from campus in the evenings, car crashes are at the deadliest level in decades and students spend more than $1,000 a month to share a room. It’s not just a California problem — across the United States, housing costs are at a record high, households are spending half their money on housing and transportation and driving is more dangerous than it’s ever been since 2002, despite two decades of technological safety improvements.
KTVU FOX 2
Fundraising effort launched for Oakland educator caring for siblings who lost both parents to COVID
OAKLAND, Calif. - A fundraising effort has been launched to help an Oakland educator find housing and support her two younger siblings after the family lost both parents to COVID-19. Maricruz Martinez’s step-father, Carlos Reyes, died on August 4, last year, just weeks shy of his 53rd birthday. Martinez said he was the only father she'd had.
PLANetizen
Evictions on the Rise Among San Francisco Supportive Housing Residents
Residents of San Francisco’s single-room occupancy hotels (SROs), many of whom depend on the city-funded housing to stay out of homelessness, are getting evicted at higher rates as pandemic-era assistance programs lapse, report Joaquin Palomino and Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the article, at least 114 people were evicted in the last fiscal year, compared to 40 in the previous years. “The Chronicle found that more than half of all evictions were in nine residential hotels, which housed 16% of all supportive housing SRO residents.”
Man brutally beheaded young mother in Bay Area neighborhood, sources say
A man apparently used a sword to behead a young woman in the street in front of stunned witnesses in a Bay Area neighborhood on Thursday, according to law enforcement sources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate acts of violence in Oakland Wednesday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman and another person was wounded in separate violence Wednesday evening in Oakland, police said Thursday. Officers saw the woman on the street shortly before 6 p.m. following the stabbing in the 9700 block of D Street in East Oakland near […]
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayoral candidate threatens Jewish community in mass emails
A candidate for Oakland mayor has been widely condemned for making antisemitic comments in mass emails first sent on Sunday. A fellow candidate has been criticized for his initial response to those comments. On Sunday, Peter Liu, who has twice run for Oakland mayor and never gotten more than 1%...
kalw.org
Homelessness in Richmond has nearly doubled in three years
Homelessness throughout the Bay Area has expanded dramatically since the start of the pandemic. But no city has seen quite as significant a spike in its unhoused population as Richmond. Newly-released data from the annual point-in-time count – which aims to identify every person living in a shelter, vehicle, tent,...
Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California
A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
Angry reaction at San Rafael council meeting after violent police takedown of gardener with beer
"JUSTICE FOR MATEO": The crowd was especially upset with the smiles of both officers after, with one officer telling colleagues that the gardener who was violently taken down "had a bad day."
Daily Californian
Coming home
Leaving home is such a strange thing. I spent 18 years fed up with the sameness of the world I was surrounded by. The same house, the same room, the same people, the same routines. The same hiking trails with the same views of the same chaparral plants. The same family and the same dog and the same little boutique stores. The present chaos was predictable, and even as my life changed, my environment did not.
richmondconfidential.org
People of Richmond: Should police be paid more?
“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity. Q: Should Richmond increase police pay to make it easier for the city to recruit officers?. We shouldn’t be defunding the police....
vallejosun.com
Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival returns to Vallejo Sept. 17
VALLEJO – The Mare Island Dock of the Bay Festival will return to Vallejo this month for its second year, featuring a lineup of eight bands on two stages, with a variety of eclectic musical styles, from indie rock to funk. Local promotion company Frazier Trager Presents, which is...
Comments / 2