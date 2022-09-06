Read full article on original website
OTHER VOICES: Opportunity through partnership in Iowa
As we collectively work towards a more prosperous economic future for all residents in our region and throughout the state, the role of partnerships within communities has never been more important. At Wells Enterprises, we take great pride in our ability to create jobs and opportunities for individuals as a top employer in Northwest Iowa while also engaging with the broader community.
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Fight over future of library that sparked civil rights ideas
A library where Rosa Parks, John Lewis and other civil rights leaders forged strategies that would change the world is mired in controversy over who gets to tell its story. On one side are preservationists who want to turn the Highlander Folk School library into a historic site. On the other, political organizers say Highlander never stopped pursuing social justice and should recover the building as a stolen part of its legacy.
