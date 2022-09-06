Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
KEVN
The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
custercountychronicle.com
Assisting with the escape - Part II
This is the second in a series about Marty and Jen Mechaley and their involvement with assisting several of Warren Jeffs’ daughters in leaving the FLDS. For a while, when numerous daughters of self-proclaimed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints prophet Warren Jeffs came to visit Marty and Jen Mechaley in Custer County, they would stay late—really late.
custercountychronicle.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall
Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
newscenter1.tv
Pennington County Board of Commissioners make decision to revisit 4-day work week proposal
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Pennington County Board of Commissioners had decided on Tuesday to postpone moving the county to a four-day work-week. In June board members first visited a proposal, brought forth by Human Resources Director Jon Morrill, proposing the change would improve quality of living for county employees and increase productivity, along with even being an environmentally-conscious decision.
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre 6-year-old among the 81 wishes granted in by Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana in FY2022
As Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana kicks off a new fiscal year, the organization is celebrating that it granted 81 life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses from September 1, 2021 – August 31, 2022. . “When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy...
Sorry South Dakota, Cinnamon Rolls Have No Business Near Chili
There is nothing like when the weather turns cold, and you're able to make your own special recipe for making a pot of chili. I like to mainly just use meat and beans with mine. But, that is something that is also up for discussion; in Texas, they don't use...
newscenter1.tv
Check out Strider Bikes’ new program to bring joy of bike riding to all children
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The goal at Strider Bikes, which is headquartered in Rapid City, is to make sure every child is able to ride the bicycle of their dreams with confidence. Since the first bike was built by founder Ryan McFarland in 2007, for his then two-year old son, the company has sold millions of bikes across more than 70 different countries for children to enjoy.
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
newscenter1.tv
Fire activity prompts reminders of safety tips for residents as summer closes
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Over the three-day weekend, at least three fires prompted swift action by local fire officials. Two campfires –one near Pactola Reservoir and one in the Black Hills National Forest – and one structure fire in Western Rapid City were taken care of, but serve as a reminder to residents of what could happen should things have escalated. Both campfires were kept to a minimum – one-tenth of an acre in size.
Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area
Authorities work to recover the body of 24-year-old Alex Verburg in a rugged portion of the Stratobowl hiking area in Rapid City, South Dakota. Courtesy of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in found a Minnesota man dead Wednesday in a Rapid City hiking area. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office...
newscenter1.tv
Shoot Safe: Archery Season opens to South Dakota residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sept. 1 marked the opening of bow hunting season for South Dakota residents. Just like firearms, there are a few different types of bows that can be used as South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explains. “We’ve got archery seasons for...
newscenter1.tv
Changes made to construction phasing in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Construction phasing in Hot Springs has been changed with the reconstruction of the segment of U.S. Highway 385 from Detroit Street to Baltimore Avenue being halted until Spring 2023. Additionally, work on the segment of Highway 385 from University Avenue to Baltimore Avenue will begin...
newscenter1.tv
Check out the Mammoth Site’s new event
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Mammoth Site is inviting the public to an Open House and Membership Drive set to take place Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to view new exhibits at the Mammoth Site that include “Pronghorn of North America,” the interactive AR sandbox and stream table and the Bonebed, for those who haven’t visited recently and can see the changes made to the active paleontological dig site.
KELOLAND TV
READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022. You can view the entirety of the...
newscenter1.tv
Rhoden hits campaign trail in Western South Dakota
WALL, S.D. — Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden was on the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday, traveling from Midland to Philip to Wall and then onto Murdo. When asked why, Rhoden said yes, it is an election year, but that he and Governor Kristi Noem like getting the chance to quote “get out in the real world.”
A closer look at South Dakota’s Move Over law
Over the weekend a Huron police officer narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was rear-ended on the side of the road.
newscenter1.tv
100 YEARS SINCE: Time capsule from 1922 holds well-preserved items inside
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 100 years is a long time. But Wednesday, a centennial time capsule that was sealed with mortar was removed and opened from an air duct at the Pennington County Courthouse. “This was kind of a challenge. You know, there was records indicating it was in...
These South Dakota Fall Foliage Destinations Deserve a Weekend Road Trip
Ask several people in South Dakota what their favorite season is and Fall will usually be the most popular response. The chill in the air, the carnival of colors, the brilliant crimsons and oranges splashing the canvas of the Rushmore State makes for a perfect getaway with the camera. Where...
