KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
newscenter1.tv
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
newscenter1.tv
Changes made to construction phasing in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Construction phasing in Hot Springs has been changed with the reconstruction of the segment of U.S. Highway 385 from Detroit Street to Baltimore Avenue being halted until Spring 2023. Additionally, work on the segment of Highway 385 from University Avenue to Baltimore Avenue will begin...
custercountychronicle.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
kotatv.com
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A missing Minnesota man was found dead Wednesday morning off Highway 16. Alex Verburg, 24, was found near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16, where his vehicle was located. Verbug had been missing for several days, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
newscenter1.tv
Missing Minnesota man found dead at Stratobowl
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — A Minnesota man reported missing Tuesday evening has been found dead at the Stratobowl off of Highway 16 south of Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, Minnesota, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday night after not being seen or heard from for several days.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Fire Department respond to morning structure fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 3700 block of Sturgis Road shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. When crews arrived on scene, they noticed smoke coming from a vent above the structure. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
kotatv.com
Keep an eye on air quality today if you plan on being outdoors.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We can expect to see sweltering summer like temperatures and hazy conditions as wildfire smoke from the west coast continues to make its way into the region. The heaviest pockets of smoke will be North of Rapid City as well as portions of Montana and Wyoming so if you plan on being outdoors keep an eye out for any air quality alerts.
newscenter1.tv
13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
KEVN
Temperatures force Rapid City Schools to release students early
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - September is usually the time of the year when summer heat cools down to fall temperatures. However, this year is a little different and the high temperatures continue to hit western South Dakota. This resulted in students at several schools in the area being released early Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
newscenter1.tv
Pennington County Board of Commissioners make decision to revisit 4-day work week proposal
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Pennington County Board of Commissioners had decided on Tuesday to postpone moving the county to a four-day work-week. In June board members first visited a proposal, brought forth by Human Resources Director Jon Morrill, proposing the change would improve quality of living for county employees and increase productivity, along with even being an environmentally-conscious decision.
newscenter1.tv
Fire crews respond to Rapid City structure fire Sunday afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Fire Department responded to calls related to a propane tank blowing up in the backyard of a home on the western side of Rapid City Sunday. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on September 4, sending fire officials out to the 3200 block of Broadmoor Circle. When firefighters arrived on scene, they had discovered a barbecue grill that had caught fire, spreading to a covered porch and attic towards the back of the structure.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the Mammoth Site’s new event
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Mammoth Site is inviting the public to an Open House and Membership Drive set to take place Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to view new exhibits at the Mammoth Site that include “Pronghorn of North America,” the interactive AR sandbox and stream table and the Bonebed, for those who haven’t visited recently and can see the changes made to the active paleontological dig site.
newscenter1.tv
Dinosaur Park construction set to begin, work scheduled to complete next year
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Work on the Dinosaur Park Accessibility Improvements project is set to begin with demolition work Sept. 20. The $3.5 million project will upgrade Dinosaur Park with accessible pedestrian routes, bring safety features up to code and provide new and upgraded visitor amenities including site interpretation.
kotatv.com
Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One man died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Saturday night. The 72-year-old driver’s name has not been released pending notification of the family members. According to a release form the Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police officers respond to DUI crash Wednesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Police officers responded to a call regarding a crash Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Mt. Rushmore Road. Officers reported multiple vehicles involved, including a white Dodge mini-van. Bystanders on the scene were working to remove an unconscious passenger from the vehicle, with the driver found nearby. Officers began tending to injuries sustained by both parties before speaking to witnesses.
newscenter1.tv
100 YEARS SINCE: Time capsule from 1922 holds well-preserved items inside
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 100 years is a long time. But Wednesday, a centennial time capsule that was sealed with mortar was removed and opened from an air duct at the Pennington County Courthouse. “This was kind of a challenge. You know, there was records indicating it was in...
KEVN
The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
wnax.com
Better Marijuana Laws Group opens Rapid City Office
“South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” will be opening a campaign office in Rapid City Friday. Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for the drive to approve I.M. 27, legalizing recreational marijuana, says it’s another step in the drive to election day….. Schweich says they are depending on volunteers….....
Comments / 0