One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
Oklahoma's oldest restaurant: Ike's Chili celebrating 114th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — Ike's Chili, believed to be Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, is celebrating its 114th anniversary on Saturday. The celebration at their location on Route 66 in Tulsa will be serving up $1.14 Coneys and $1.14 drinks along with cake and a charity raffle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon registration 23% off until Thursday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon officials are offering 23% off registration prices for 23 hours starting Wednesday. From 10 a.m. Sept. 7 through 9 a.m. Sept. 8, people can register for the annual Run to Remember for 23% off the usual price. Below is a look at...
TSET passes new resolutions to curb youth smoking in Oklahoma
TSET recently passed a series of resolutions aimed at curbing youth smoking in Oklahoma. Thomas Larson, TSET's director of public information, joined KOCO to detail how the resolutions will work. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Person shot in Oklahoma City
A person was shot in Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating.
Guest surprised by python while making breakfast at Stillwater Airbnb
STILLWATER, Okla. — Police responded to a somewhat surprising call Wednesday morning at a Stillwater Airbnb. A guest went to make some breakfast Wednesday morning when they found the snake. A Stillwater police officer got the snake, which they said was a ball python. It has since been returned...
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
Paramount+ drops teaser trailer for Stallone 'Tulsa King' series
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for the upcoming series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.
Edmond woman achieves childhood dreaming of skating for Disney
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond woman achieved her childhood dream of skating for Disney. The woman is originally from the Edmond area but trained in Oklahoma City. “I’ve wanted to be in Disney On Ice since I was 12 years old so when I finally got the call that I made it after my audition it was wonderful,” said Jade Aubuchon, a 19-year-old Disney On Ice skater. "It has been so much fun and an absolute dream come true."
Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens
OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
Here’s the New Foods For the 2022 State Fair of Oklahoma
When it comes to state fairs, Oklahoma has always done theirs in a big way. Everyone gets two weekends to make it out, but the weekday crowds are usually just as big. As always, one of the big attractions is the row of fair food vendors, and since they're all competing for your hangry dollars, the options are decadent and weird.
What we know about teaching since Oklahoma's so-called critical race theory ban went into effect
There is ample confusion around what can and can’t be taught in an Oklahoma classroom and across the country. There’s also fear. That fear has been described by teachers statewide, and one in Norman has even resigned over the bill. That’s why StateImpact Oklahoma is putting together this...
