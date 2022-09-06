ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

107.3 PopCrush

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
LAWTON, OK
Z94

The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!

It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Local
Oklahoma Government
Woodward, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Woodward, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Guymon, OK
405magazine.com

Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City

Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!

Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
News Break
Politics
KOCO

Edmond woman achieves childhood dreaming of skating for Disney

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond woman achieved her childhood dream of skating for Disney. The woman is originally from the Edmond area but trained in Oklahoma City. “I’ve wanted to be in Disney On Ice since I was 12 years old so when I finally got the call that I made it after my audition it was wonderful,” said Jade Aubuchon, a 19-year-old Disney On Ice skater. "It has been so much fun and an absolute dream come true."
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Here’s the New Foods For the 2022 State Fair of Oklahoma

When it comes to state fairs, Oklahoma has always done theirs in a big way. Everyone gets two weekends to make it out, but the weekday crowds are usually just as big. As always, one of the big attractions is the row of fair food vendors, and since they're all competing for your hangry dollars, the options are decadent and weird.
OKLAHOMA STATE

