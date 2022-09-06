Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 2-6pm 2976 Kress Street in Downtown Lihue, Kauai. Kauai has over 50 unique Food Trucks to choose from across the Island. Food Truck dining is convenient, affordable, and offers a diverse selection of delectable “grinds” from talented local chefs. Since the popularity of Food Trucks started in 2008, an average of 2.5 billion customers have frequented the “traveling” restaurants a day in the US. Following their whereabouts via social media has been the easiest way to find out their next location to get your cravings satisfied!

LIHUE, HI ・ 9 HOURS AGO