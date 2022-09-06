ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Is the grass greener outside of Ohio? Survey indicates where lawns thrive in US

Where is the grass really greener? It is in Ohio, according to a national lawn care service’s study. This summer has been historically hot, and the weather has taken a toll on lawns. It’s not surprising that some lawns have fared worse than others, but where are the best and worst places in the United States for lawns to thrive?
WATCH LIVE | Ohio Department of Health director to give an update on vaccines

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health director, will give an update on vaccines during an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday. He will be joined by Dr. Anna Goroncy, assistant professor of family and community medicine at the University of Cincinnati and geriatric medicine fellowship director at The Christ Hospital/University of Cincinnati, and Dr. LaToya Smith, geriatric medicine fellow at The Christ Hospital/University of Cincinnati.
