U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
CNBC
Some market players are starting to fear a major policy error from a central bank
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economy will face "some pain" as the central bank continues raising interest rates aggressively. Analysts at London-based CrossBorder Capital argued that the "quantitative liquidity dimension" is being overlooked, with the Fed's balance sheet reduction — or quantitative tightening — having an asymmetric impact on the economy.
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, from right; Lael Brainard, vice chair of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System; and John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in Jackson Hole. The stock market’s summer rally ended Friday as investors digested hawkish comments by Federal...
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999. Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates “over the next several meetings” because “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period.” Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people’s spending power. The bank’s assumption is economic output would not fall outright but “stagnate” later this year and early next, she said.
wallstreetwindow.com
Gold Commercial Traders Likely To Go Net Long To Mark A Major Bottom For Precious Metals In The Coming Months – Mike Swanson
Major bottoms have come for gold and precious metals when the commercial traders in the futures market go net long gold. This is something that rarely happens and last happened in October of 2018 and then before that in a period from July 2015 to January 2016. Commercials typically are net short gold, because they use short positions in the futures market to hedge their production prices and lock them in. They aren’t speculators or traders, but people using futures as part of their business operations and are therefore the “smart money” in the futures market.
CNBC
Market bracing for another three-quarter point hike from the Fed this month
The probability of a three-quarter point hike this month moved to 82% on Wednesday morning, according to the CME Group. As traders ramped up their bets on Fed tightening, stock market futures turned slightly negative after being higher. Traders are now seeing a near certainty that the Federal Reserve enacts...
Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply 'for some time'
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed will likely impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades. Powell also warned more explicitly than he has in the past that the Fed’s continued tightening of credit will cause pain for many households and businesses as its higher rates further slow the economy and potentially lead to job losses. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” he said in a high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.” Investors had been hoping for a signal that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing. But the Fed chair indicated that that time may not be near.
Powell: Higher rates won't likely cause deep US recession
The last time the Federal Reserve faced inflation as high as it is now, in the early 1980s, it jacked up interest rates to double-digit levels — and in the process caused a deep recession and sharply higher unemployment. On Thursday, Chair Jerome Powell suggested that this time, the Fed won't have to go nearly as far. “We think we can avoid the very high social costs that Paul Volcker and the Fed had to bring into play to get inflation back down,” Powell said in an interview at the Cato Institute, referring to the Fed chair in the...
investing.com
Copper Surges on Escondida Strike, Gold Steady
Gold prices traded above weekly lows on Friday as investors digested more hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while copper eyed a large weekly gain on supply concerns stemming from a strike in Chile’s Escondida mine. Copper futures rallied nearly 4% on Thursday after unionized workers at Chile’s Escondida,...
Will The Fed Funds Rate Continue To Go Up? Fed Officials Weigh In On How To Reduce Inflation
The Fed released its Beige Book for September, sharing an official analysis of the economic conditions and prospects for the U.S. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard spoke at an event about about the impact that inflation causes on low-income households. The Federal Reserve is back on center stage as high...
CNBC
Gold dips after Powell reiterates vow to tame inflation
Gold prices slipped on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cemented expectations around a 75-basis-point rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting. The Fed is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation but there remains hope it can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior inflation fights, Powell said.
investing.com
Crypto Market Drops Below $1T as It Braces for Another Interest Rate Hike
Crypto Market Drops Below $1T as It Braces for Another Interest Rate Hike. The crypto winter has swept away two-thirds of the cryptocurrency market value this year. Bitcoin (BTC) has also deepened its decline as it fell below $19,000. A further expected rise in real interest rates from the Fed...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Flat at $19K as ECB Raises Interest Rates by 75 Basis Points
Bitcoin stands still despite the ECB’s decision to increase the interest rates by an unprecedented percentage. In an attempt to fight the galloping inflation, the European Central Bank, similar to its counterparty overseas, raised the key interest rates by 75 basis points. Unlike the Fed’s interest rate hikes, though,...
Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.
U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
investing.com
Gold Close to Breaking Below $1,700 as Fed Rate Hike Bets Surge
Investing.com-- Spot gold prices briefly broke below $1,700 on Wednesday after signs of strength in the U.S. economy led to increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates at a fast pace. Spot gold fell as much as 0.5% to $1,699.97, while gold futures fell 0.1% to...
US News and World Report
Fed Officials Reluctant to Call Inflation Peak as Policy Meeting Looms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said they still aren't convinced the worst of the U.S. inflation scare has passed, in comments that teed up a continuation of the central bank's aggressive interest rate increases. "We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation...
