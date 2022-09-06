ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moneta, VA

WFXR

Thousands of rock and roll fans attend Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Halifax Co.

ALTON, Va. (WFXR) — Rock and roll fans blanketed the grounds of the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County for the kick-off of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Thursday. People gathered from all over the country to attend the festival. Organizers say the experience will be different this year after there were complaints about […]
ALTON, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Wonderful Wednesdays sessions begin today at Bethlehem UMC

Wonderful Wednesdays, a popular evening of fellowship and small group gatherings, will begin today, Sept. 7, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. Previously drawing more than 100 participants, the Smith Mountain Lake community is invited to join the mid-week sessions, starting with dinner at 5:50 p.m. followed by music and group discussions for all ages. Nursery care also is provided.
MONETA, VA
WSLS

Brand new event space opening soon at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. – A new area is opening for lake-goers soon, just in time for the fall season. On Friday, a press release by Smith Mountain Lake partners said that the SML Pavilion will bring a new type of event space to the lake community. The SML Pavilion is...
MONETA, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Old Dutch store to be turned into vet clinic

The former Old Dutch grocery store building that has sat vacant for the past two years has a new owner. Veterinarians Lisa Shorter and Paul Erwin, who own Chatham Animal Clinic, bought the property. The purchase includes both the former grocery store and restaurant space next door, where Bella Casa was recently located.
CHATHAM, VA
Moneta, VA
WSLS

Legal battle over Buena Vista golf course ends

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The nearly 20-year battle over the golf course in Buena Vista is over – Vista Links has been purchased by a developer out of Richmond. Leaders said they have been paying on the golf course for nearly 20 years, and while the golf course is green, they’ve operated in ‘red’.
BUENA VISTA, VA
chathamstartribune.com

PittCo planners to hear plans for a luxury RV resort

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a rezoning request tonight for a luxury RV park to compliment Caesars Virginia, as well as other area attractions. The 90-acres are located along Vandola Church Road in the Westover Election District. The public is invited to comment on the project....
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wvpublic.org

Between The Worlds: A Lost Bird In Appalachia

In the late 1950s, the federal government established a program called the "Indian Adoption Project.” Throughout the nearly decade-long initiative, hundreds of native children were removed from their communities and placed with white families. The children were called “lost birds.” Lena Welker, now 66, was one of them.
AMHERST, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville IDA advances White Mill whitewater proposal

The Danville Industrial Development Authority is accepting seven acres of land to provide some recreation at the site of a major renovation project. The property includes the canal portion of the former White Mill on Memorial Drive. The Danville Regional Foundation is pledging nearly a million dollars to convert it into a Whitewater Channel. To get the grant, the city would have to build and operate a whitewater feature for at least 15 years.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Apple pickers needed for a good cause

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
BEDFORD, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Mary Louise Albright Matrangola

Mary Louise Albright Matrangola, 67, of Moneta, Virginia passed away on August 29, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Granger, Jr. and Marie Kitchner. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Bryant Reid. Mary was born on September 15, 1954, in...
MONETA, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke Technology Icon Bonz Hart Passes Away

Regional innovation ecosystem icon and technology leader Bonz Hart has passed away. Hart served at the forefront of the technology industry and was probably most well-known for starting Meridium in Roanoke. He served in various leadership roles with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, including as its first technology entrepreneur president. Hart began his career as a […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Construction on Danville White Mill set to begin in October

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Progress is being made on the redevelopment of the Danville White Mill. The 600,000 square foot mill was home to 16,000 workers in the 1990′s, but it has been vacant for over a decade. That’s soon going to change as the property was purchased by the...
DANVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Interim supervisor announced for Snow Creek District seat

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, Aug. 30, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors appointed Janet H. Mitchell to fill the vacant Snow Creek District seat on an interim basis. “It was gratifying to have received 11 applications of interest for the interim position as the representative of the people...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Liberty News

Liberty University posts qualifications for next president

Following the announcement earlier this month that Atlanta-based CarterBaldwin was chosen to conduct a national search to identify the next president of Liberty University, the Liberty University Board of Trustees released a search profile this week that details the qualifications and attributes for the position. According to the profile, Liberty’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
ROANOKE, VA

