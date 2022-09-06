Read full article on original website
Thousands of rock and roll fans attend Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Halifax Co.
ALTON, Va. (WFXR) — Rock and roll fans blanketed the grounds of the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County for the kick-off of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Thursday. People gathered from all over the country to attend the festival. Organizers say the experience will be different this year after there were complaints about […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
Wonderful Wednesdays sessions begin today at Bethlehem UMC
Wonderful Wednesdays, a popular evening of fellowship and small group gatherings, will begin today, Sept. 7, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. Previously drawing more than 100 participants, the Smith Mountain Lake community is invited to join the mid-week sessions, starting with dinner at 5:50 p.m. followed by music and group discussions for all ages. Nursery care also is provided.
WSLS
Brand new event space opening soon at Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA, Va. – A new area is opening for lake-goers soon, just in time for the fall season. On Friday, a press release by Smith Mountain Lake partners said that the SML Pavilion will bring a new type of event space to the lake community. The SML Pavilion is...
chathamstartribune.com
Old Dutch store to be turned into vet clinic
The former Old Dutch grocery store building that has sat vacant for the past two years has a new owner. Veterinarians Lisa Shorter and Paul Erwin, who own Chatham Animal Clinic, bought the property. The purchase includes both the former grocery store and restaurant space next door, where Bella Casa was recently located.
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
WSLS
Legal battle over Buena Vista golf course ends
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The nearly 20-year battle over the golf course in Buena Vista is over – Vista Links has been purchased by a developer out of Richmond. Leaders said they have been paying on the golf course for nearly 20 years, and while the golf course is green, they’ve operated in ‘red’.
chathamstartribune.com
PittCo planners to hear plans for a luxury RV resort
The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a rezoning request tonight for a luxury RV park to compliment Caesars Virginia, as well as other area attractions. The 90-acres are located along Vandola Church Road in the Westover Election District. The public is invited to comment on the project....
WSLS
Lynchburg’s refurbished parking meters collect money to provide kids with sports opportunities
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thanks to your loose change, refurbished parking meters around Lynchburg are making a big difference. Change for Change Caring Meters collect money and once they save $1,000, the organization will donate it to a local organization in need. With the help of matching partners, they presented...
wvpublic.org
Between The Worlds: A Lost Bird In Appalachia
In the late 1950s, the federal government established a program called the "Indian Adoption Project.” Throughout the nearly decade-long initiative, hundreds of native children were removed from their communities and placed with white families. The children were called “lost birds.” Lena Welker, now 66, was one of them.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville IDA advances White Mill whitewater proposal
The Danville Industrial Development Authority is accepting seven acres of land to provide some recreation at the site of a major renovation project. The property includes the canal portion of the former White Mill on Memorial Drive. The Danville Regional Foundation is pledging nearly a million dollars to convert it into a Whitewater Channel. To get the grant, the city would have to build and operate a whitewater feature for at least 15 years.
wfxrtv.com
Apple pickers needed for a good cause
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County retirement community celebrates seniors who have lived past 100 years old
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glebe Retirement Community celebrated seniors who are over the age of 100 on Tuesday afternoon. The home hosted an afternoon tea for Millie Tompkins, Evelyn Blake, Horst Lonitz and Barbara Koch. The seniors remember their childhood like it was yesterday. As they sat down...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Mary Louise Albright Matrangola
Mary Louise Albright Matrangola, 67, of Moneta, Virginia passed away on August 29, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Granger, Jr. and Marie Kitchner. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Bryant Reid. Mary was born on September 15, 1954, in...
Roanoke Technology Icon Bonz Hart Passes Away
Regional innovation ecosystem icon and technology leader Bonz Hart has passed away. Hart served at the forefront of the technology industry and was probably most well-known for starting Meridium in Roanoke. He served in various leadership roles with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, including as its first technology entrepreneur president. Hart began his career as a […]
WSET
Liberty University grad thrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
DAHLGREN, Va. (WSET) — After Thomas Shifflett graduated from high school in Central Virginia, he embarked on a wrestling career at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Shifflett admitted wrestling was more of a priority for him than academics, but that all changed after he suffered a back injury while...
WDBJ7.com
Construction on Danville White Mill set to begin in October
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Progress is being made on the redevelopment of the Danville White Mill. The 600,000 square foot mill was home to 16,000 workers in the 1990′s, but it has been vacant for over a decade. That’s soon going to change as the property was purchased by the...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Interim supervisor announced for Snow Creek District seat
In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, Aug. 30, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors appointed Janet H. Mitchell to fill the vacant Snow Creek District seat on an interim basis. “It was gratifying to have received 11 applications of interest for the interim position as the representative of the people...
Liberty News
Liberty University posts qualifications for next president
Following the announcement earlier this month that Atlanta-based CarterBaldwin was chosen to conduct a national search to identify the next president of Liberty University, the Liberty University Board of Trustees released a search profile this week that details the qualifications and attributes for the position. According to the profile, Liberty’s...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
