Ferndale, MI

Michigan Barber School Reflects on 75 Years of Training Black Barbers and Hair Stylists

The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershops and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.
Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
Local Band to Play at Diesel Concerts Detroit

-The band will be featured in September on The Stoverload Music Podcast on Spotify- stoverloadpodcast. -9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Bemo’s in Bay City. -Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Diesel Concerts Detroit (Message the band for tickets at jaredgovitz@gmail.com or on eventbright) -10 p.m....
Dearborn native is baking up success

She’s a popular social media baker with more than 300k followers between Tiktok and Instagram, and she’s from right here in Metro Detroit! Dearborn native Connie Kazan says baking is in her blood. The stay-at-home-mother of 4 posts videos of her baking on social media, and has received over 2 million video likes. One of her fans is “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare, who says she enjoys watching her fun-filled videos online. Kazan is taking her baking skills to another level, and has recently appeared on the network baking competition show, “The Great Chocolate Showdown.”
Renderings of new Motown Museum expansion in Detroit revealed

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Renderings for the third and final phase of the Motown Museum's expansion were released Wednesday, revealing a sleek gold exterior that will serve as a backdrop to the historic museum studio. The new release of renderings marks the groundbreaking of the Motown Museum's expansion that once...
Local author celebrates her published book with book signing Sept. 13

Patti Owens has been a resident of Lake Orion for 10 years and never thought she would be a published author. She’s a self-proclaimed “letter writer” who has spent many years writing notes to friends and family. Over the past three or so years, Owens has compiled some of her past letters into her now published book, See the Light: Inspirational Letters, Reflections, and Life-Changing Positive Words.
Plymouth's most popular dog dies leaving a legacy with new charity foundation

Early last month, Bob Ostendorf was making his way across the dining room at his restaurant in Plymouth when an elderly gentleman seated in a booth stopped him. The man asked whether Ostendorf owned the restaurant's namesake: A Bernese Mountain Dog named Stella. Ostendorf said yes and the man related a story of years ago when his young granddaughter was dining there and Stella carried a doll in her mouth to give to the child.
Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Golf Outing 2022

Feldman Automotive and the Beaumont Health Foundation hosted the Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational on Monday, Aug. 29, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. All proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Miracle Network — which raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals across the U.S. and Canada — and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. The day featured golf on the club’s two courses, a lunch and a strolling dinner, and silent and live auctions. Every golfer was paired with a local or national celebrity, including Mark Wahlberg, three of his four brothers (Jim, Paul, and Robert), Calvin Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, and more. Sponsors of the event included Quantum Ventures of Michigan, Beaumont, the Celani Family Foundation, CIBC, Aaron and Carolynn Frankel Family Foundation, Mayde Inc., ShiftDigital, and US Signal. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.

Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
The Schvitz reopens after a summer break

Welcome back to The Schvitz — the North End's old-world bathhouse where hundreds of people unwind, unplug and purify each week.Why it matters: A Detroit institution since 1930, Schvitz's past includes mobsters and swingers parties. The clientele is now growing as more people embrace self-care.State of play: It reopened this week after a brief summer break.The banya — or steam room — is The Schvitz's heart and soul. An 800,000-BTU blast furnace heats 15,000 pounds of rock daily to release steam at temperatures pushing 200 degrees. Nearby is a pool to cool off between steam sessions.The Schvitz also serves...
Detroit Lafayette Coney Island closed for rat droppings by health department

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island, a Detroit institution, was shut down Wednesday following a failed health inspection. The historic Downtown Detroit staple was closed Wednesday after rat videos from inside were posted onto social media and health inspectors found droppings inside. Workers at Lafayette said the problem starts...
Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention. "It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball. The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game...
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
