Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will be holding their Annual Picnic meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Elko VFW Hall, 731 VFW Drive. The guest speaker will be Leon Borden, RPEN State President. All active and retired public...
Elko Daily Free Press
County to sell water rights for meatpacking plant
ELKO – Elko County has agreed to sell 5.81 acre-feet of water to Devils Gate Ranch for $37,500 for a proposed meat packing plant rather than lease the rights for $3,750 a year, but the agreement will include a reversion clause so that the water rights return to the county if the plant isn’t developed.
Elko Daily Free Press
Wild crash, precarious rescue off Interstate 80 at Fifth Street in Elko
ELKO – A car drove into the median of Interstate 80 in Elko, flew into the Fifth Street underpass and didn’t stop until it traveled nearly all the way up the other side. The crash occurred around noon Tuesday when an eastbound Honda Fit drove into the median for an unknown reason and crashed through a chain-link fence. The car was airborne for an estimated 50 feet before slamming into the pavement and shooting up the steep concrete slope, according to Elko Fire Chief Jack Snyder.
Elko Daily Free Press
18-year-old arrested on lewdness charge
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was told that the juvenile had been “hanging out” with Willow M. Books since Thursday, and that she agreed to drop him off at a Spring Creek residence, according to a deputy’s statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
Jail inmate gets prison sentence for attacks
ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate is being sent to prison after attacking another inmate and a deputy. Antonio Jose Rodriguez, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner and one count of assault upon an officer in the August 2021 incident.
Elko Daily Free Press
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Child molestation suspect accused of attacking jail deputies
ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested Monday for child sexual assault faces additional charges after allegedly attacking deputies in the Elko County Jail. Tyler E. Vance, 35, is accused of having sexual contact with a female relative on three past occasions. He appeared before a judge Tuesday in the jail’s courtroom.
Elko Daily Free Press
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Elko.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
Ready to go hiking?
ELKO — A special hike is being offered for beginning hikers, for people who want to get out for their first hike, or those who have taken a few hikes. It takes place Saturday, Sept. 17. Hikers will gather at 8 a.m. at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 81. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Business Before Hours at RE/MAX
ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink, and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Sept. 8, with RE/MAX Royalty at 171 West Silver St., Suite 200 starting at 8 a.m. Business Before Hours is a free, open to the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek beats Sparks, gets shut out by Truckee
TRUCKEE, California — The weekend was a mixed bag for the Spring Creek girls soccer team. The Lady Spartans ended a streak of five-scoreless games Friday, Sept. 2, with a 2-0 road victory over Sparks in the 3A North opener for both clubs. But, Spring Creek was blasted 5-0...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans take down Hug, 41-28
SPARKS — Through three games, the Spring Creek football team has not tasted defeat. The Spartans remain unbeaten (3-0) after a 41-28 road victory Friday over Hug, in Sparks. Spring Creek did the only scoring in the first, mounting a touchdown and an extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans take 5th in home opener
SPRING CREEK — In the Division 3A North girls golf opener, Spring Creek ranked just lower than mid-pack on its home course. On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans finished fifth out of eight-scoring programs with a team score of 498 — Elko following in sixth and well off the pace with a 511.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko climbs to 4th
ELKO — Coming off a 6th-place 511 on Tuesday in the Division 3A North girls golf opener, Elko made a vast improvement Wednesday in their home tournament. During the Lady Indians’ tourney, they shaved 49 strokes off their season-opening score — climbing two spots to fourth in the team standings and 13 strokes from a third-place finish — posting a 462 on Wednesday, at Ruby View Golf Course.
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians face winless Panthers on road
ELKO — On paper, the Elko football team should walk out of Friday’s road game with a victory. But, contests aren’t always scripted. At 7 p.m. Friday, the Indians (2-1) will face winless North Valleys (0-2), in Reno. The Panthers were shellacked 39-6 in their season opener...
Comments / 0