Elon, NC

Posters for sale in Elon University’s Koury Athletic Center

The College Poster Sale Company runs annual back to school poster sales at universities across the country and will be at Elon University until Sept. 9. Students can head to the Koury Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up posters. Starting at $6.95, there are over one...
ELON, NC
Elon University students package more than 27,000 meals to be distributed globally

Elon volunteers packaged more than 27,00 nutritious meals at the Rise Against Hunger event in Alumni Gym Sept. 3. Elon University students gathered in Alumni Gym Sept. 3 to package more than 27,000 nutritious meals to be distributed globally. This Rise Against Hunger event was sponsored by Campus Kitchen and the Kernodle Center for Civic Life.
ELON, NC
High Point University

HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
HIGH POINT, NC
Elon University welcomes five new minors

Young Commons on Elon University's campus. Elon University welcomed five new interdisciplinary minors this fall for undergraduate students, including Islamic studies, food studies, engineering design, sustainable enterprises and museum studies and public history. All minors are available this fall and are aimed to foster interdisciplinary studies, ranging from foreign languages...
ELON, NC
Nearly half of ABSS schools get Ds and Fs on state grades

The state Department of Public Instruction has issued its annual school performance grades, along with End-of-Grade and End-of-Course test scores, for the 2021-22 school year, marking the first time that the complete results have been released in nearly four years. Thirty-four ABSS schools received A to F school performance grades...
BURLINGTON, NC
Sarah Moore

ELON, NC
WRAL

Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
DURHAM, NC
38 students receive citations from town of Elon police

Since Sept. 2, the town of Elon has charged 20 students with underage drinking and 18 for open container violations. The department worked undercover Friday night to zone in on underage drinking in partnership with Alamance Alcohol Law Enforcement Response Team, which also goes to other towns in the county.
ELON, NC
Big bucks pouring into NC’s Senate race between Budd, Beasley

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With polling showing a tight race for North Carolina’s Senate seat and still two months to go, millions of dollars are pouring into the state in an attempt to influence voters. Recent surveys of voters have shown Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in a dead heat as […]
DURHAM, NC
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative turns himself in on federal embezzlement charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud on Wednesday. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, entered a not guilty plea in court and was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. He served as executive director […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh

Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
RALEIGH, NC
King native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s submarine force

Petty Officer 2nd Class Christos Moutos from King is serving aboard USS Hampton, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Having graduated from West Stokes High School in 2014, Moutos joined the Navy nearly five years ago. According to an article with American Connections Media Outreach, Moutos wanted to serve in the Navy since he was around 12 years old. “I thought about commissioning first but ultimately enlisted in my senior year of college because I wanted some enlisted experience before I became an officer.” Moutos now serves as an information systems technician.
KING, NC

