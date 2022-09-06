Read full article on original website
elonnewsnetwork.com
Posters for sale in Elon University’s Koury Athletic Center
The College Poster Sale Company runs annual back to school poster sales at universities across the country and will be at Elon University until Sept. 9. Students can head to the Koury Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up posters. Starting at $6.95, there are over one...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University students package more than 27,000 meals to be distributed globally
Elon volunteers packaged more than 27,00 nutritious meals at the Rise Against Hunger event in Alumni Gym Sept. 3. Elon University students gathered in Alumni Gym Sept. 3 to package more than 27,000 nutritious meals to be distributed globally. This Rise Against Hunger event was sponsored by Campus Kitchen and the Kernodle Center for Civic Life.
High Point University
HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University welcomes five new minors
Young Commons on Elon University's campus. Elon University welcomed five new interdisciplinary minors this fall for undergraduate students, including Islamic studies, food studies, engineering design, sustainable enterprises and museum studies and public history. All minors are available this fall and are aimed to foster interdisciplinary studies, ranging from foreign languages...
alamancenews.com
Nearly half of ABSS schools get Ds and Fs on state grades
The state Department of Public Instruction has issued its annual school performance grades, along with End-of-Grade and End-of-Course test scores, for the 2021-22 school year, marking the first time that the complete results have been released in nearly four years. Thirty-four ABSS schools received A to F school performance grades...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Sarah Moore
WRAL
Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University senior to compete in triathlon, fundraise for Burlington Animal Services
Elon senior Maria Torres Monteverde volunteers at Burlington Animal Services Aug. 22. When Elon senior Maria Torres Monteverde completed her first triathlon, she said she crossed the finish line overwhelmed with pride — a feeling motivating her to not only compete again, but also raise money for a cause close to her heart.
Teachers hired in Guilford County to focus on student learning loss
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County school has funded intervention teachers to focus on learning loss. The program started as an after-school tutoring program twice a week. With 400 students needing attention and transportation, things got tough. So this year, the principal built the focus groups into the school day. Five days a […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
38 students receive citations from town of Elon police
Since Sept. 2, the town of Elon has charged 20 students with underage drinking and 18 for open container violations. The department worked undercover Friday night to zone in on underage drinking in partnership with Alamance Alcohol Law Enforcement Response Team, which also goes to other towns in the county.
Hundreds of new townhomes headed to eastern Durham after tense 4-3 City Council votes
The developer promised to make 3% of the units affordable. But residents say development is already causing them problems.
Big bucks pouring into NC’s Senate race between Budd, Beasley
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With polling showing a tight race for North Carolina’s Senate seat and still two months to go, millions of dollars are pouring into the state in an attempt to influence voters. Recent surveys of voters have shown Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in a dead heat as […]
Former Winston-Salem council member, state representative turns himself in on federal embezzlement charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member and state representative, turned himself in on a federal charge of wire fraud on Wednesday. Montgomery, the 33-year-old pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, entered a not guilty plea in court and was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. He served as executive director […]
Darryl Howard, still waiting for $6M for wrongful conviction, to address Durham council
Civil rights organization Emancipate NC says the city’s hands are not ‘tied,’ as officials told The N&O earlier this year.
What you should know about the lithium battery manufacturer coming to NC
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) – A lithium battery manufacturer with an outlet in Greensboro has received state incentives to open a new facility in Alamance County. Sunlight Batteries USA, which employs about 60 in Greensboro, will bring about 133 new jobs to Mebane by 2025. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce […]
UNCG students get real-world experience by helping a small town in Walnut Cove
WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is taking a unique approach to helping students get some real-world experience. It involves the town of Walnut Cove, an empty lot and a group of 18 interior architecture students. Students will work on the project from the beginning of the semester until […]
chapelboro.com
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
thestokesnews.com
King native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s submarine force
Petty Officer 2nd Class Christos Moutos from King is serving aboard USS Hampton, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Having graduated from West Stokes High School in 2014, Moutos joined the Navy nearly five years ago. According to an article with American Connections Media Outreach, Moutos wanted to serve in the Navy since he was around 12 years old. “I thought about commissioning first but ultimately enlisted in my senior year of college because I wanted some enlisted experience before I became an officer.” Moutos now serves as an information systems technician.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist infectious disease doctor weighs in on the updated COVID-19 boosters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Heath leaders said the omicron subvariants make up nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 cases in our state. Newly updated booster shots targeting these variants are now available. Infectious Diseases expert Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist calls this new bivalent booster the 'fall...
Broadband provider investing $50M for ultra fast internet in Durham, Orange counties
DURHAM – Internet users wanting faster speeds will soon have another option for service with High Point-based Lumos saying it will invest $50 million to expand its network in portions of Durham and Orange Counties. Lumos recently received a $7 million grant from the state of North Carolina to...
