Petty Officer 2nd Class Christos Moutos from King is serving aboard USS Hampton, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Having graduated from West Stokes High School in 2014, Moutos joined the Navy nearly five years ago. According to an article with American Connections Media Outreach, Moutos wanted to serve in the Navy since he was around 12 years old. “I thought about commissioning first but ultimately enlisted in my senior year of college because I wanted some enlisted experience before I became an officer.” Moutos now serves as an information systems technician.

KING, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO