Bullhead City, AZ

Storm leaves Bullhead City residents without power for nearly 24 hours

By Abel Garcia
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Thousands are still without power in Bullhead City, Arizona. Power has been restored to northern and southern parts of Bullhead city as well as areas close to Silver Creek and Arriba.

Several neighborhoods along Bullhead Parkway remain without power and they are unsure when power may return.

Powerlines are knocked over, AC units are out of service, and people are desperate to plug in their medical equipment.

Electricity is sometimes a commodity we take for granted, but many residents who left their homes and went to the cooling station at Sunrise Elementary School thee rely on electricity to keep their medical equipment going and they say they can’t survive without it.

Cheryl Peterson lives in Handcock in Bullhead City, Arizona, and her power was out since 6:30 PM on Sunday.

“I slept in my car so I can charge this in my car otherwise I don’t breathe,” Peterson said.

She had to use her car to keep her oxygen tank charged.

“Without it, my oxygen levels would drop really low, and I would probably have a stroke,” Peterson said.

As soon as she found out a cooling station was open, Peterson rushed to Sunrise Elementary School. With only four hours of sleep and a tank that was almost out of battery.

“It’s crazy I don’t understand it,” Peterson said.

Mackenzie Covert, Bullhead City spokesperson tells me that a similar situation happened here about three years ago.

“It is always due to weather, it is always due to something, I think the last was three or four years ago,” Covert said.

There are many like Peterson who relies on power significantly, like Denise Carrillo who has been without power for nearly 24 hours.

“My nephew has a G-tube where he is being fed only through the stomach, so when that is dead you have to charge it and we don’t have any electricity,” said Carrillo.

Her nephew needs this machine to help him eat.

“Definitely not how we wanted to spend our Labor Day weekend, I can tell you that but I’m thankful for Sunrise Elementary so we can have this here,” Carrillo said.

Mojave Electric Cooperative spokesperson says they are hoping to fully restore for everyone by later this evening or by tomorrow morning.

As of now, Bullhead City is asking all residents to conserve water until power is fully restored.

Comments / 8

scooter mcclevis
2d ago

2 weeks ago or so the power kept going out every other day in G.V. I bought my neighbors generator for $300 and after I did there were no more power outages. These ppl should think about in vesting in a generator and a window unit a/c like I did.

Reply(1)
2
Attila Lenart
3d ago

I feel for the elderly people and who are on oxygen or any disability they have. I think that you can't count on Mohave electric 100 percent always need a back up plan and get a generator.

Reply
2
