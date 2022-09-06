Update: Fast-moving 2-alarm fire in Martinez hills 75% contained

PIX Now 08:25

CROCKETT (CBS SF) -- Crews were battling a fast-spreading 2-alarm vegetation fire burning in the hills of Martinez on Monday evening. An evacuation warning has been lifted for residents nearby.

The so-called Franklin Fire was reported around 6 p.m. at Cummings Skyway and Highway 4, just east of the Franklin Golf Course.

Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff gave residents an 'all clear' around 8:15 p.m., lifting a previous warning for neighbors in the area South of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Avenue in Martinez to prepare to evacuate do to the fire burning near the golf course.

So far, more than 100 acres have burned. Officials say the fire's rate of spread is dangereous and warn it could reach 200 acres.

At 6:15, fire officials tweeted, "the fire has jumped the road. Fire is in light, flashy fuels and has the potential for 100-200 acres.

As of 7:45 p.m., the fire had spread to 125 acres and was at 75% contained, according to Contra Costa Fire.

No structures were threatened. California Highway Patrol was handling traffic control and road closures. Motorists were warned to use caution if in the area.

At about 8 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted confirmed the blaze was 75% contained, adding, "no injuries no structures lost. Firefighters will be working in the area doing mop up for the next few hours."