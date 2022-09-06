Alright, so just about everything about this week seemed predictable. When Michael won HOH, it was clear he wanted Terrance out of the house, as his options for nominations have dwindled in recent weeks. When he then won the veto as well and kept nominations the same, there was really no path forward that would lead to Terrance staying in the house. But now, Julie's here to surprise everyone with a double eviction, which means things are about to get a little more chaotic.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO