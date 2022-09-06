Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Courteney Cox hilariously reacts to Kanye West saying Friends is not funny
Could this be any more awkward? Well, if you're Courteney Cox and Kanye West, then the answer is yes, yes it can be. On Monday, the "Flashing Lights" rapper took to Instagram to clarify that he hadn't actually written some of the messages that have appeared on his social media accounts — including one in which he declared that Friends wasn't funny.
EW.com
Charli D'Amelio and her mom join Dancing With the Stars season 31 cast: 'I thought they were joking'
TikTok, there's a new batch of Dancing With the Stars celebs on the block. The groovy competition series' first streaming-only season began unveiling its cast of famous contestants Wednesday on Good Morning America, with social media star Charli D'Amelio and her mother, Heidi, officially joining the Disney+ show's roster. Charli...
EW.com
Jennifer Lawrence shares 'quintessentially Robert De Niro story' of him ditching her wedding rehearsal dinner
Robert De Niro is not a wedding rehearsal dinner type of guy. In a 73 Questions segment to accompany her Vogue October cover profile, Jennifer Lawrence shared her favorite anecdote about her frequent costar, who has starred opposite her in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. It involved inviting the Hollywood icon to the rehearsal dinner for her wedding to Cooke Maroney.
EW.com
The best house-rental horror movies to watch before seeing Barbarian
In the horror film Barbarian (out Sept. 9), Georgina Campbell plays a woman who arranges to stay at a rental home only to discover that the place has been double-booked and that a man is already lodging there. Despite the aforementioned gent being played by Bill Skarsgård (a.k.a. Pennywise from the It movies) Campbell's character agrees to share the accommodations, with surprising and terrifying consequences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
The View returns with new chairs for season 26 after Joy Behar fall
The View panelist Joy Behar has emerged victorious over the chair that tried to take her down in March. The long-running ABC talk show returned for season 26 on Tuesday, with the ladies — including new permanent co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin — taking their seats on a new set of chairs noticeably different from the model Behar tumbled from earlier this year.
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Grab a slice for the season premiere of Chef's Table: Pizza
On today's episode of the podcast, new Ink Master host Joel Madden shares his realty TV obsession, Chef's Table: Pizza heats up, and Jay Leno's Garage opens back up with Marvel star Brie Larson. Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines — including Harry Styles and Chris Pine's spit video debate, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's all-star cast, and The Walking Dead's Melissa McBride teases that she's not done playing fan-favorite Carol.
EW.com
Florence Pugh praises Don't Worry Darling costars with extra love for 'bloody cute' Chris Pine
Amid all of the rumors of offscreen drama and intense press scrutiny surrounding her latest film, Don't Worry Darling, Florence Pugh has remained mum on it all, but did keep things light in a new Instagram post following the world premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week.
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Put up one more Good Fight for the final season premiere
On today's episode of the podcast, Matthew Fox returns to television with Last Light, relationships get (very) complicated on Wedding Season, and The Good Fight prepares to say goodbye. Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines, including The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus sharing new details about his on-set concussion and The Boys stars Erin Moriarty speaking out against online trolls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Lea Michele gets multiple standing ovations during opening night of Funny Girl
It's Lea Michele's opening night in Funny Girl on Broadway and while Mother Nature may have rained on her parade, for the audience at the August Wilson Theatre, Michele was apparently both candy and a ball of buttah. While critics won't have a chance to weigh in on The Great...
EW.com
Rosario Dawson got unexpectedly emotional at the Clerks III premiere
Rosario Dawson had read the script for Clerks III, and then reprised her role of Becky under the guidance of writer-director Kevin Smith for the film shoot in New Jersey — but the actress admits she was still taken aback by the emotions she felt when watching the comedy threequel at the movie's premiere last month.
EW.com
How The Conners will handle Michael Fishman's exit as D.J. in season 5
Just over a week after Michael Fishman's surprising departure from The Conners came to light, one of the show's executive producers has revealed how his character, D.J. Conner, will be written off the series in season 5. Fishman played D.J., the son of Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan (John Goodman),...
EW.com
Adria Arjona teases her 'fearless' but 'caring' Andor character
Adria Arjona is heading to a galaxy far, far away. The 30-year-old actress is no stranger to geeky genre fare, having starred in projects like Good Omens, Morbius, and NBC's Emerald City. But now, Arjona is officially joining the Star Wars universe, starring opposite Diego Luna in the upcoming Disney+ series Andor (debuting Sept. 21).
EW.com
Big Brother recap: A double eviction sends the game to its final stage
Alright, so just about everything about this week seemed predictable. When Michael won HOH, it was clear he wanted Terrance out of the house, as his options for nominations have dwindled in recent weeks. When he then won the veto as well and kept nominations the same, there was really no path forward that would lead to Terrance staying in the house. But now, Julie's here to surprise everyone with a double eviction, which means things are about to get a little more chaotic.
EW.com
Cynthia Erivo says Pinocchio was her Glinda moment before Elphaba in Wicked
Before Grammy and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo defies gravity as the green-skinned Elphaba in the two Wicked movies, she's getting her Glinda moment. Erivo shines bright as the Blue Fairy in Disney's live-action, CG-animated Pinocchio, which is available to stream now on Disney+. The star appreciates the symbiosis between this role and Elphaba, the supposed Wicked Witch of the West she'll play opposite Ariana Grande's Glinda.
EW.com
Julia Roberts thinks we didn't fully appreciate the rom-coms of yesteryear
Julia Roberts knows a thing or two about romantic comedies. The star of Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, and My Best Friend's Wedding, among other classics, will next executive produce and act in Ticket to Paradise. The film, costarring George Clooney, was the first script that resonated for Roberts in a long time — and she wishes we appreciated rom-coms during its renaissance in the '90s a lot more.
EW.com
Below Deck Adventure trailer reveals danger, boatmance, and a Real Housewife
The Below Deck franchise has already explored the Mediterranean and Australia, and made clear how impossible it is to carry wine glasses on a sailing yacht. But Bravo's next yacht-vacation spinoff promises a different thrill. Below Deck Adventure heads north to the Fjords of Norway, where guests enjoy extreme activities. Helicopters! Rappelling! Cave-diving! "You fall in the water in the Bahamas, you just catch a tan," says one Adventure crewmate. "Here, you could get hypothermia and die."
EW.com
Chris Pine's rep says Harry Styles 'did NOT' spit on him at Don't Worry Darling premiere
The real-life drama swirling around the cast of Don't Worry Darling might be juicier than the movie itself, but according to one of its leads, the stars have not yet resorted to spitting on each other in public. At least that's what a representative for Chris Pine told EW when...
EW.com
Kelly Clarkson on taking over Ellen DeGeneres' TV slot: 'By no means am I filling anyone's shoes'
Kelly Clarkson isn't looking to be the next Ellen DeGeneres, thank you very much. This fall, The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over the afternoon time slot of the long-running Ellen DeGeneres Show (3 p.m. across most markets) when it returns for its fourth season. While succeeding a talk show veteran like DeGeneres could be intimidating for most, Clarkson told Variety in a recent interview that she is not trying to fill those signature white sneakers.
EW.com
Jennifer Hudson on the challenges of 'simply being myself' on The Jennifer Hudson Show
She's performed on Broadway, on the big screen, recorded multiple records, competed on one of TV's biggest singing competitions, and then was a coach on another. Now, Jennifer Hudson is ready for a new chapter in her career. Launching Monday, Sept. 12, the recently crowned EGOT winner (Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga; a Best R&B and Best Musical Theater Album Grammy; Oscar for her supporting performance in 2006's Dreamgirls; Tony as a producer on the 2022 Best Musical winner A Strange Loop) takes the stage as host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, welcoming guests both celebrity and non, highlighting people with extraordinary stories, and — naturally — singing.
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Nina West plays drag icon Divine in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Miss Congeniality is getting down, dirty, and weird as the drag legend once proudly named "the filthiest person alive." EW can exclusively reveal that RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 alum and Hairspray stage star Nina West will play Divine — the drag performer and John Waters muse who made waves in 1972 cult classic Pink Flamingos — opposite Daniel Radcliffe's titular character in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Comments / 0