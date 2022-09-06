Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
CBS Austin
Southeast Austin residents react to severe storm damage at apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — Cleanup continues at a southeast Austin apartment complex Thursday. Wednesday’s severe weather caused major damage to one of the buildings at The Element Austin apartments. Fortunately, that building was vacant, but the storm left quite a mess. The storm that roared through ripped part of...
Final section of SH 45 Southwest enters engineering and design phase
The two-lane-per-direction toll road would connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate 35 in Buda.
CBS Austin
Wednesday night storm damages Southeast Austin apartments, causes power outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Cleanup is underway at a southeast Austin neighborhood after severe weather moved through Central Texas Wednesday night and caused major damage. The Element Apartments in southeast Austin was vacant and undergoing renovations when a thunderstorm moved through and ripped off part of the roof. The apartments are located at 1500 Royal Crest Drive.
Highway expansion could attract more development east of Austin
The implications could include sparking a new wave of development in one of the county's last large swaths of open land.
The Fat Quarter Shop to build $25M Kyle location next month
The construction will begin next month.
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
fox7austin.com
Travelers walk miles on side of highway due to power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Due to the power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Wednesday morning, Austin police closed down access roads to AUS. Amid the chaos, some travelers abandoned ride-shares, even their own vehicles on the side of the highway, and walked to the airport. Some people said they walked several miles to get to the airport.
Power restored to Austin airport terminal; ground stop lifted
Power was restored to Barbara Jordan Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport just before 8 a.m. Wednesday after travelers were left in the dark for two to three hours that morning.
Nearly 6 months later, Round Rock neighbors frustrated with insurance agencies over tornado repairs
ROUND ROCK, Texas — When a tornado ripped through their Round Rock neighborhood in March, James Goolsby and Cheryl Spencer hid inside their first-floor bathroom covered in blankets. "We could feel, like, our entire insides of our bodies being pulled up," Spencer said. "It was like, weird. It was...
CBS Austin
Narcan vending machine accessible 24/7 in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — People in Austin can now access life-saving medication Narcan 24/7 at a vending machine outside the south Austin church and day center. The vending machine went up in August at Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center thanks to a partnership with the N.I.C.E Project. "I had an Uber...
CBS Austin
'Catastrophic' equipment failure at Austin's airport likely cause of power outage
Wednesday, there were no lights or flights in the early morning hours at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport experienced a power outage impacting all 4,000 acres of its property starting around 4:30 in the morning. Power did not get restored to the terminal until 7:15-7:30 a.m. The backup generators kicked on over an hour into the outage.
atasteofkoko.com
11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas
Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
ABC13 Houston
Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion
El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
Soon to be tallest tower in Texas breaks ground downtown
Standing at 1,022 feet near the intersection of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake, a mixed-use high rise called Waterline is set to open in late 2026.The 74-story building will be more than 300 feet taller than the Independent, Austin's tallest, and 20 feet taller than the state's current champ, the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Features:3.3 acres at 98 Red River St.A 251 room hotel, Hotel Austin352 luxury apartment homes700,000 square feet of office spaceThe developers, Lincoln Property Company and Kairoi Residential, said Waterline will serve as a new gateway from the Central Business District to the Rainey Street district. "Waterline marks a new milestone for downtown not only because of its height but also because of the positive impact this project will have on improving connectivity, enhancing public amenities, and attracting more people to this beautiful area of downtown," Seth Johnston of Lincoln said. A Canadian pension fund manager is the project’s primary owner.
CBS Austin
#FAMILYFUN: 16-acre 'Field of Light' illuminates Lady Bird Wildflower Center in SW Austin
The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in southwest Austin will soon be illuminated with thousands of dazzling lights thanks to the help of volunteers. This summer, more than 250 volunteers have helped Bruce Munro's 'Field of Light' come to fruition in southwest Austin. Illuminating 16 acres in the Texas Arboretum...
KSAT 12
32-year-old woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels hit, killed by vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Cibolo woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to Highway 46 South near Krause Lane, after receiving word of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. According...
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
Help! Killeen Texas Dollar General Gets Destroyed By Disturbed Customer
I’m honestly beginning to feel that I say "we need to do better as a community in Killeen, Texas" a little bit too much. It's getting to the point where it’s becoming routine for me to have to report on something weird, destructive, and embarrassing in our city.
drippingspringsnews.com
One dead in fatal car crash on Fitzhugh Road
A fatal accident closed down part of Fitzhugh Road over the weekend, causing traffic delays near the intersection with Crossroads Drive. The collision took place in Hays County on Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 2 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound when it traveled off the roadway to the right onto the grassy shoulder and then back onto the roadway and into the westbound lane of traffic. Rounding a curve, the Honda was still traveling opposite to the flow of traffic when it collided with a 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, which was traveling westbound.
CBS Austin
My ATX Water helps Austinites save water and money
There is a new initiative in the pipes that can help Austinites save water and money. Today, Randi Jenkins, Assistant Director of Customer Experience at Austin Water is here to talk about My ATX Water, an exciting new project to upgrade all water meters across the city of Austin. Follow...
