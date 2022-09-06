ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

CBS Austin

Southeast Austin residents react to severe storm damage at apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — Cleanup continues at a southeast Austin apartment complex Thursday. Wednesday’s severe weather caused major damage to one of the buildings at The Element Austin apartments. Fortunately, that building was vacant, but the storm left quite a mess. The storm that roared through ripped part of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Wednesday night storm damages Southeast Austin apartments, causes power outages

AUSTIN, Texas — Cleanup is underway at a southeast Austin neighborhood after severe weather moved through Central Texas Wednesday night and caused major damage. The Element Apartments in southeast Austin was vacant and undergoing renovations when a thunderstorm moved through and ripped off part of the roof. The apartments are located at 1500 Royal Crest Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Narcan vending machine accessible 24/7 in Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — People in Austin can now access life-saving medication Narcan 24/7 at a vending machine outside the south Austin church and day center. The vending machine went up in August at Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center thanks to a partnership with the N.I.C.E Project. "I had an Uber...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

'Catastrophic' equipment failure at Austin's airport likely cause of power outage

Wednesday, there were no lights or flights in the early morning hours at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport experienced a power outage impacting all 4,000 acres of its property starting around 4:30 in the morning. Power did not get restored to the terminal until 7:15-7:30 a.m. The backup generators kicked on over an hour into the outage.
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

11 Best Suburbs In Austin Texas

Looking for your home sweet home in Austin, Texas? You have some dynamic options when it comes to looking for real estate in one of the fastest-growing cities in America! This blog post will guide you through some of the best suburbs in and around the Austin metro area. From lakeside and golf course homes to Texas hill country living with quintessential charming small-town vibes – and everything in between – there’s a perfect place for everyone just outside of the big city.
AUSTIN, TX
ABC13 Houston

Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion

El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Soon to be tallest tower in Texas  breaks ground downtown

Standing at 1,022 feet near the intersection of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake, a mixed-use high rise called Waterline is set to open in late 2026.The 74-story building will be more than 300 feet taller than the Independent, Austin's tallest, and 20 feet taller than the state's current champ, the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Features:3.3 acres at 98 Red River St.A 251 room hotel, Hotel Austin352 luxury apartment homes700,000 square feet of office spaceThe developers, Lincoln Property Company and Kairoi Residential, said Waterline will serve as a new gateway from the Central Business District to the Rainey Street district. "Waterline marks a new milestone for downtown not only because of its height but also because of the positive impact this project will have on improving connectivity, enhancing public amenities, and attracting more people to this beautiful area of downtown," Seth Johnston of Lincoln said. A Canadian pension fund manager is the project’s primary owner.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa

New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

One dead in fatal car crash on Fitzhugh Road

A fatal accident closed down part of Fitzhugh Road over the weekend, causing traffic delays near the intersection with Crossroads Drive. The collision took place in Hays County on Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 2 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound when it traveled off the roadway to the right onto the grassy shoulder and then back onto the roadway and into the westbound lane of traffic. Rounding a curve, the Honda was still traveling opposite to the flow of traffic when it collided with a 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, which was traveling westbound.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
CBS Austin

My ATX Water helps Austinites save water and money

There is a new initiative in the pipes that can help Austinites save water and money. Today, Randi Jenkins, Assistant Director of Customer Experience at Austin Water is here to talk about My ATX Water, an exciting new project to upgrade all water meters across the city of Austin. Follow...
AUSTIN, TX

