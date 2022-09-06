Former President Barack Obama may no longer be living in the White House, but he’s still known to frequent his old stomping grounds every once in a while — and whenever he does, he almost always makes sure to pay his old buddy, current President Joe Biden, a visit. On Sept. 7, the two political pals, along with former first lady Michelle Obama and current first lady Jill Biden, got together to unveil the Obamas’ official White House portraits. The guests of honor expressed a few words of gratitude before the big reveal, and I'm absolutely living for what Joe Biden told Michelle at the Obama's portrait unveiling.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO