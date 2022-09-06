Read full article on original website
Related
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
Elite Daily
I'm Living For What Joe Biden Told Michelle At The Obamas’ Portrait Unveiling
Former President Barack Obama may no longer be living in the White House, but he’s still known to frequent his old stomping grounds every once in a while — and whenever he does, he almost always makes sure to pay his old buddy, current President Joe Biden, a visit. On Sept. 7, the two political pals, along with former first lady Michelle Obama and current first lady Jill Biden, got together to unveil the Obamas’ official White House portraits. The guests of honor expressed a few words of gratitude before the big reveal, and I'm absolutely living for what Joe Biden told Michelle at the Obama's portrait unveiling.
Comments / 0