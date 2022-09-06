ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

North Coast Journal

Cruz'n Eureka Events Kick off This Thursday

Cruisin’ for a cause. It’s time for the annual September thrill, Cruz'n Eureka, three days of car-themed activities raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods. This year’s event takes place Sept. 8-10 and includes a poker run, cruise, several show & shines, a movie, music and more. Things kick off Thursday, Sept. 8 with a Poker Run at 6 p.m. starting at the Wharfinger Building and finishing at Bear River Casino Resort with a Show & Shine in the parking lot at 7:30 p.m. (free). On Friday, Sept. 9, check out more polished chrome and buffed fenders at the Show & Shine event in Henderson Center on Grotto Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free), grab some burgers with all the fixings at the Meet & Greet BBQ at the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ($10/meal) before Lithia’s Cruz’ thru Old Town from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting under Samoa Bridge. Then take a trip down memory lane with American Graffiti, showing at 7:30 p.m. at the Eureka Theater ($10). Come back Saturday, Sept. 10 for the Car & Bike Show, Street Fair, Raffle, Swap Meet and more fun in Old Town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Arcata will address late-night event noise ordinance again on Wednesday

The City of Arcata is set to decide once again whether to allow a series of outdoor music events to go into the late-night hours. Last month, the city approved a request for Arcane Artists to extend their events' end times from 10 p.m. to midnight. The city decided to allow a two-event trial period and now the extension is being revised.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Clean air facilities open to community members in Willow Creek

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — As fire crews work to put out the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire, the Willow Creek community must continue to work and go about their lives in the smoke-ridden area. "Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of a number of different pollutants, primarily something called...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Arcata Fire District reopens Mad River Station

ARCATA, Calif. — Two years after closing, Arcata Fire District's Mad River Station reopened Thursday. This is after the district was able to hire more staff using funds from Measure F. Measure F is a local ballot measure that passed in 2020, implementing a special tax to help fund...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Firefighters Prepare for High Temperatures and Wind on the Six River Lightning Complex

Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 15, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41, 406 acres with 79% containment and 1,229 personnel assigned to the incident. (Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 29,941 acres)
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Fatal Fire North of Eureka

Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Clerk Assaulted in Eureka When Trying to Stop Thieves

Thieves fleeing with stolen goods assaulted a female clerk working at Pacific Outfitters off of 5th Street in Eureka. According to Aaron Ostrow, co-owner of Pacific Outfitters, “2 thieves ran out of our store with over $1000 of Patagonia apparel to a 1989 Nissan Pathfinder (seen in photo) that was staged behind our building. Last seen Southbound Myrtle Ave at 90 MPH.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals

Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Complex: Fire crews make progress despite extreme heat

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Despite temperatures skyrocketing into the 100s Tuesday near Willow Creek, firefighters kept their hold on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. On Tuesday night, the Six Rivers National Forest reported that one of the fires burning in the complex known as the Ammon Fire was 100% contained. Fire crews worked through the 108-degree swelter to monitor hot spots along the control lines, and officials said clear air worked in their favor. According to the SRNF, most of the team's effort Tuesday focused on repair work, and crews are confident the existing containment will remain.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?

About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Between Scotia Mill and Hwy 101

About 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting a fire on the southbound side of Hwy 101 near the Scotia Mill. Firefighters arrived at the scene and needed to close the southbound #2 lane to allow emergency vehicle to access the flames. Firefighters are getting a handle on the fire...
SCOTIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Wanted Man Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle from Redding

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 3, 2022, at about 7:18 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on Highway...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

