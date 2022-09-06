ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Church News

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host its Dad's Belgian Waffle breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10. Tickets may be purchased online (www.stjohnlutheransiouxcity.org) or at the door for $10. The printed receipt/phone record is the ticket. Children 5 and under are free. Carry-outs are available.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon both report record fall enrollment

Two Siouxland colleges have reported record fall enrollments this week. On Thursday morning, Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa announced it had set a record for students enrolled for a fourth-straight year while Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa touted the largest student body dating back to its 1966 founding.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Weekender Calendar

Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Something New at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Sept. 10; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KLEM

KLEM News Tuesday, September 6

The Le Mars city council passed a motion accepting a Destination Iowa Outdoor Recreation Grant, The grant, from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, will provide 7 million dollars for construction of nearly 30 miles of recreation trail, between Le Mars, Sgt Bluff, and Sioux City, This includes the Plywood Trail. Phase 1 and 2 of Plywood trail funds total just over 5 million dollars.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman

Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$100,000 Mega Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe's Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Sheldon Man Dies in Tractor vs Semi Accident

State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when his farm tractor was hit by a semi Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:35 p.m., 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a semi, hauling an oversized load, northbound on Highway 60 four miles south of Ashton. 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon was in front of the semi, also northbound, driving a farm tractor. According to the State Patrol, the semi rear-ended the farm tractor. Klein was pronounced dead at the scene by the Osceola County Medical Examiner; Fisk was not injured.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Opportunity through partnership in Iowa

As we collectively work towards a more prosperous economic future for all residents in our region and throughout the state, the role of partnerships within communities has never been more important. At Wells Enterprises, we take great pride in our ability to create jobs and opportunities for individuals as a top employer in Northwest Iowa while also engaging with the broader community.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State

The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese.
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Man Dies When Truck Rear-Ends Tractor On Highway 60

Ashton, Iowa– A Sheldon man has died in the aftermath of an accident near Ashton on Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:35 p.m., 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load. They tell us that 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon was also northbound on 60, in front of the semi on a Silver King farm tractor.
SHELDON, IA

