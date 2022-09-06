Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
WEEK 3 METRO PREVIEW: Sioux City North holds homecoming game against Des Moines North
SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team is one of the first teams in the area to have its homecoming. That happens Friday night at 7 p.m. at Elwood Olsen Stadium when the Stars host Des Moines North. It’s the third time in which the Polar Bears...
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
Sioux City Journal
Church News
St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host its Dad's Belgian Waffle breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10. Tickets may be purchased online (www.stjohnlutheransiouxcity.org) or at the door for $10. The printed receipt/phone record is the ticket. Children 5 and under are free. Carry-outs are available. Fall...
Sioux City Journal
Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon both report record fall enrollment
Two Siouxland colleges have reported record fall enrollments this week. On Thursday morning, Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa announced it had set a record for students enrolled for a fourth-straight year while Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa touted the largest student body dating back to its 1966 founding.
Storm Lake PD: $14,000 of stolen tools found in Siouxland home; Man arrested
A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Something New at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Sept. 10; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196. Joe Nichols,...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. West paints near-perfect picture in win over South Sioux City 3-1
Sioux City S.C. West's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing South Sioux City 3-1 in Iowa girls volleyball on September 8. The last time Sioux City S.C. West and South Sioux City played in a 3-1 game on September 9, 2021. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
Sioux City woman wins $100,000 from scratch game
A Sioux City woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.
kiwaradio.com
George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
KLEM
KLEM News Tuesday, September 6
The Le Mars city council passed a motion accepting a Destination Iowa Outdoor Recreation Grant, The grant, from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, will provide 7 million dollars for construction of nearly 30 miles of recreation trail, between Le Mars, Sgt Bluff, and Sioux City, This includes the Plywood Trail. Phase 1 and 2 of Plywood trail funds total just over 5 million dollars.
Sioux City Journal
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Siouxlanders celebrate Labor Day at annual picnic
Labor Day became a federal holiday more than 100 years ago, but labor unions and politicians said there's still more work to be done.
siouxcountyradio.com
Sheldon Man Dies in Tractor vs Semi Accident
State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when his farm tractor was hit by a semi Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:35 p.m., 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a semi, hauling an oversized load, northbound on Highway 60 four miles south of Ashton. 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon was in front of the semi, also northbound, driving a farm tractor. According to the State Patrol, the semi rear-ended the farm tractor. Klein was pronounced dead at the scene by the Osceola County Medical Examiner; Fisk was not injured.
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Opportunity through partnership in Iowa
As we collectively work towards a more prosperous economic future for all residents in our region and throughout the state, the role of partnerships within communities has never been more important. At Wells Enterprises, we take great pride in our ability to create jobs and opportunities for individuals as a top employer in Northwest Iowa while also engaging with the broader community.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Proposed McCook Lake canal draws concerns from homeowners
A Siouxland man is requesting a permit to build a canal on McCook Lake. The proposed canal would be 90 feet wide and 1,500 feet long.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Sioux City Journal
Crest Road at Gavins Point Dam in Yankton to close two days for maintenance and inspections
Any motorists needing to use Crest Road in Yankton, S.D. early next week will need to adjust. At 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 and extending into Tuesday, Sept. 13, the road at Gavins Point Dam in Yankton will close for maintenance and dam inspections. According to a press release...
kiwaradio.com
