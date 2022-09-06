Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Kingsport principal, Johnson City supervisor finalists for statewide education awards
NASHVILLE — Kyle Loudermilk of Kingsport City Schools is a finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year, and Greg Wallace of Johnson City Schools is a finalist for Supervisor of the Year. Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the...
Johnson City Press
UVA Wise and town developing closer ties
WISE — The town of Wise and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have been neighbors since 1954, and building a relationship between the two has been a work in progress. Officials from the college and town say that relationship has been on the upswing in the...
Johnson City Press
Tusculum political science professor to discuss 9-11 as part of Cicero Lecture Series
GREENEVILLE — Learn more about one of the worst events in U.S. history and developments before and after it during an upcoming free presentation at Tusculum University. Dr. Troy Goodale, chair of the Social Sciences Department and professor of political science, will deliver the talk “9/11: Numbers of Notoriety, Day of Infamy” at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the Meen Center lecture hall.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: E2E or Education to Employment holds fifth annual summit
BLOUNTVILLE — The fifth annual E2E Summit, which stands for Education to Employment, drew about 200 people to hear information on work-based learning, hiring veterans, attracting and keeping workers and other employment topics. The almost seven-hour event at the Ron Ramsey Regional Agricultural Center was sponsored by the First...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
On the scent: ETSU researchers exploring treatments for loss of smell
The smell of rain or the scent of a fresh pie baking are luxuries that not all people are able to experience. The loss of the sense of smell has drawn attention in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this problem can occur as a result of injury, certain disorders or aging, affecting the quality of life for millions of people.
Johnson City Press
Five Questions with new Unicoi County Public Library Director Suzy Bomgardner
There has been a recent change in leadership at the Unicoi County Public Library, and the new director is one library visitors will be familiar with. Suzy Bomgardner, who formerly served the UCPL as the children’s and teen librarian, has assumed the role of library director.
Johnson City Press
DA Letter to Johnson City
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.
Johnson City Press
Local legislator receives award for his sponsorship of new drug law
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, has received the “Voice of Recovery” award for his sponsorship of legislation to provide medicine that reverses opioid overdoses to more Tennesseans. Specifically, Crowe pushed passage of a new law that expands access to naloxone, which is also know by the brand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Kingsport business to hold appreciation event for first responders
KINGSPORT -- First responders are invited to enjoy a free meal this afternoon as a thank you for their service. The Great Body Company, located at 3246 Memorial Blvd., will host First Responders & Food Trucks today from 5-9 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Wise County Supervisors discuss sunshine, education, emergency services
WISE – Emergency services funding solar power and higher education covered much of the Wise County Board of Supervisors agenda Thursday. Following a series of discussions and exchanges with Wise County-based emergency medical and fire fighting organizations over the summer, the supervisors voted unanimously to give another $15,000 to the 14 in-county agencies on top of $35,000 each already budgeted this year for them.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council gives approval to new ARC grant for Bonnie Kate
ELIZABETHTON — The renovation work that has been done on the Bonnie Kate Theater that has been going on for several years should see a rapid increase, thanks to a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and matching funds from the city of Elizabethton for $236,736. The total amount of the grant is $736,736.
Johnson City Press
Adopted Sullivan 2023-24 school calendar starts Aug. 7 for students, ends May 21
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools leaders have set the 2023-24 school year calendar, which starts for students Monday, Aug. 7, and wraps up for students with a half-day Tuesday, May 21. In between, the calendar adopted 7-0 by the Board of Education Thursday night includes an Oct. 9-13 fall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Schools proposes CTE expansion
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Board of education considered a Career and Technical Education expansion at the system’s three high schools using funds from the school system and an innovative schools grant, and they got an update on two properties they are looking to sell. The Hawkins County BOE...
Johnson City Press
Go Tell organizers say Hawkins crusade brought hundreds to Christ
ROGERSVILLE — More than 350 people committed to Jesus during the Upper East Tennessee Go Tell Crusade Aug. 28-31, organizers said. The crusade was held at Cherokee High School’s football stadium and led by evangelist and founder of Go Tell Ministries, Rick Gage. He said the event was very successful.
Johnson City Press
County funding for Petworks up for likely vote next week
BLOUNTVILLE — Officials with Petworks Animal Control Services are expected to give a presentation to the Sullivan County Commission next week to foster support for the non-profits request for $160,000 in funding from the county. The money would be used for day-to-day operations of Petworks, which is located on...
Johnson City Press
SW Virginia Notes: Twin Valley football decision has wide impact
Keith Warner knows what it is like to play the numbers game. The Twin Springs football coach and his staff deal with a numbers crunch every season.
Johnson City Press
Symphony of the Mountains presents 'Our Appalachian Mountain Home'
KINGSPORT — On Sept. 24, Symphony of the Mountains will open its new fall season of Appalachian-themed concerts, entitled “Our Appalachian Mountain Home.”. “We have pulled out all the stops for this season! We are roaring back after the pandemic with a full season of music connected to our name and our region,” said Scott Eddlemon, executive director and longtime supporter of the symphony.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 7
Sept. 7, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported news with a dateline from Boston. Readers learned that “Miss Elizabeth Jones, of Johnson City, Tenn., who has been visiting Mrs. A. Rosses, of Charles Street, was badly hurt in a subway accident here in which many were injured. The accident was caused by two surface cars which entering the subway crashed into another car. Many women passengers fainted, but there were no fatalities. Ambulances responded and rushed the injured to hospitals.”
Johnson City Press
Rhythm & Roots pens a new chapter in Bristol’s music history
BRISTOL — He sat on his bus in downtown Bristol, rolling paper in one hand, a batch of Willie’s Reserve in the other. He introduced flame to the newly rolled cylinder. One draw. Another, deeper one followed. Then the grin came.
Johnson City Press
Littleton’s goals push Tennessee High past D-B
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Behind two second half goals off the foot of junior forward Abby Littleton, Tennessee High’s girls soccer team took a nonconference win over Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday at the Stone Castle. “It was a very intense game, for sure,” Littleton said. “On my first goal, I...
Comments / 0