Norman, OK

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Interview

By Josh Callaway
 3 days ago

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State.

Watch Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond meet with the media on Monday, Sept. 5 ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State on Saturday in Norman.

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 140

On OU's Week 1 win over UTEP, the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State, the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams and this weekend's loaded Big 12 slate.
