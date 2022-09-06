Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper
Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187. Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the...
oilcity.news
West Virginia resident dies in motorcycle crash near Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A West Virginia resident died of injuries sustained in a crash on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Casper on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Patrick McKeever, 58, died in the crash, WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the crash.
oilcity.news
City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
cowboystatedaily.com
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
oilcity.news
Thunderstorms likely in Casper Friday; ‘significant snow’ possible in Bighorn Mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday, the Bighorn Mountains could see “significant snow” at elevations above 9,000 feet, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. A freeze is possible at lower elevations in western Wyoming on Friday night.
capcity.news
Two semis catch fire, two die in Labor Day weekend crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people died in a crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Interstate 80 near Burns, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 4:51 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved two semi trucks and...
ON THIS DAY: Two Years Ago It Was Snowing in Casper – Today Saw Record Heat
Casper has had a very warm summer for 2022. Today, the recorded high was 96°, which is exceptionally high for this time of year, but two years ago to the day, it was much cooler. As a matter of fact, it was snowing. According to data gleaned from Weather...
WATCH: Downed Powerline Explodes in the Hands of Evansville Firefighter
Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson stated that the cause of the fire is suspected arson. It's possible the downed powerline was a result of the fire and not the cause. It was a smoky scene on Monday night as various emergency units responded to a fire in Evansville, near the area of Fifth and King streets.
How Can Casper’s Skies Be Even More Smokier Today?
The skies around Casper have been really smoky over the last few days and today was going to be a little smokier. Wildfires in states to the west of us have quite a few fires and we're seeing signs of those fires here in Central Wyoming. There have been a...
oilcity.news
Casper firefighters quickly tackle Labor Day garage fire
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East 21st Street. Casper Fire-EMS crews arrived to find an attached garage on fire. Occupants of the home were present at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, Casper Fire-EMS reported.
oilcity.news
Arson suspected after fire destroys Evansville home Monday evening
CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that destroyed a home in Evansville on Monday night is being investigated as possible arson, Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson told Oil City News at the scene. One man is in police custody. Emergency crews responded around 6:49 p.m. to the 400 block of...
capcity.news
Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
oilcity.news
Upcoming Casper car show to benefit Meals on Wheels
CASPER, Wyo. — A show featuring classic wheels will help Meals on Wheels with its mission. According to a release, the Central Wyoming Corvette Club is hosting its Fall Funkana & Car Show this Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Eastridge Mall. The show will take place in the parking lot near the former Sears from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
oilcity.news
New Yellowstone Volcano Observatory plan calls for more attention on hydrothermal activity
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory has released a new 10-year plan to help monitor volcanic, hydrothermal and earthquake activity and to assess hazards in the Yellowstone Plateau region, according to the University of Wyoming. The new plan calls for the updating of some existing infrastructure and the...
Check Out Pictures from This Years Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show
On Monday, the annual Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship and Car Show was held at the Sunrise Shopping Center and hosted by the Rockin Burgers N Dogs and. Advance Auto Parts. The winner of the hotdog eating contest eating 19 hotdogs, Johnny, was the same person who won the contest last year.
oilcity.news
Ford Wyoming Center teases big act for 40th anniversary bash in December
CASPER, Wyo. — Ford Wyoming Center General Manager Brad Murphy dropped more hints related to the “big act” booked for the Center’s 40th Anniversary bash on Dec. 10 to the Natrona County Commission at a work session Tuesday. The group has performed at the center eight...
oilcity.news
Commission approves Wyoming Downs horse race betting in three locations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Commission has approved applications for Wyoming Downs LLC to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live, historic, and simulcast horse racing at three establishments. The commission took up the resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Between four and 10 machines would be installed...
Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
capcity.news
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
