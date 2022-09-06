ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper

Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187. Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

West Virginia resident dies in motorcycle crash near Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A West Virginia resident died of injuries sustained in a crash on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Casper on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Patrick McKeever, 58, died in the crash, WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the crash.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday

CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
City
Evansville, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Mills, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Thunderstorms likely in Casper Friday; ‘significant snow’ possible in Bighorn Mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday, the Bighorn Mountains could see “significant snow” at elevations above 9,000 feet, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. A freeze is possible at lower elevations in western Wyoming on Friday night.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Line#House Fire#Structure Fire#Poplar Streets
oilcity.news

Casper firefighters quickly tackle Labor Day garage fire

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters quickly extinguished a structure fire shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of East 21st Street. Casper Fire-EMS crews arrived to find an attached garage on fire. Occupants of the home were present at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, Casper Fire-EMS reported.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Arson suspected after fire destroys Evansville home Monday evening

CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that destroyed a home in Evansville on Monday night is being investigated as possible arson, Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson told Oil City News at the scene. One man is in police custody. Emergency crews responded around 6:49 p.m. to the 400 block of...
EVANSVILLE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
capcity.news

Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Upcoming Casper car show to benefit Meals on Wheels

CASPER, Wyo. — A show featuring classic wheels will help Meals on Wheels with its mission. According to a release, the Central Wyoming Corvette Club is hosting its Fall Funkana & Car Show this Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Eastridge Mall. The show will take place in the parking lot near the former Sears from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
oilcity.news

Commission approves Wyoming Downs horse race betting in three locations

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Commission has approved applications for Wyoming Downs LLC to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live, historic, and simulcast horse racing at three establishments. The commission took up the resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Between four and 10 machines would be installed...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022

Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy