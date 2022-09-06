ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Selma murder

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been sentenced for a murder committed in 2018. Jalen Furlow, 24, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to murder in June. Selma police say Furlow shot and killed 24-year-old Leon Sanders on July 14, 2018....
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Selma woman killed in Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma woman was killed in a Dallas County weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said Tamica Donaldson, 42, was driving a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 85 and Highway 41 when it struck a tree. According to...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested on a homicide charge after a fatal Monday morning stabbing, according to court documents. Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife. The stabbing happened around 7 a.m. at a home on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Keondre Haynes, 21, is being held on an attempted murder charge after a woman was critically injured. The affidavit states she was shot in the heasd.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
NewsBreak
Education
alabamanews.net

Man Dead, Woman Injured after Apparent Domestic Dispute in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating an apparent domestic dispute that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say at about 3:45 this morning, a woman was shot in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge, which is the address of an apartment complex not far from the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Taylor Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL

