Alabama superintendent fights to remove Confederate school names
Three schools in Montgomery, Alabama, still carry the names of Confederate figures. Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown is fighting to change that. CNN’s Nadia Romero reports why renaming the schools is so difficult.
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
WSFA
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Selma murder
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been sentenced for a murder committed in 2018. Jalen Furlow, 24, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to murder in June. Selma police say Furlow shot and killed 24-year-old Leon Sanders on July 14, 2018....
WSFA
Selma woman killed in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma woman was killed in a Dallas County weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said Tamica Donaldson, 42, was driving a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 85 and Highway 41 when it struck a tree. According to...
WSFA
Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested on a homicide charge after a fatal Monday morning stabbing, according to court documents. Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife. The stabbing happened around 7 a.m. at a home on...
Alabama man riding bicycle struck, killed by motorist, state police report
An Alabama man riding a bicycle was critically injured and later died after he was struck by a car on Monday. Raymond P. Butler, 74, of Eclectic, was critically injured Monday evening, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee, Alabama state police reported.
WSFA
Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
WSFA
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
WSFA
Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Keondre Haynes, 21, is being held on an attempted murder charge after a woman was critically injured. The affidavit states she was shot in the heasd.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
Opelika Police recover 19 stolen guns, searching for pawn shop thieves
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika searching for burglary suspects who stole more than a dozen guns from Colorvision Furniture and Pawn along Pepperell Parkway early Monday morning. Police got into a car chase and than a foot chase with the suspects. Officers recovered the vehicle and 19 stolen guns. Right now, they are working on […]
Suspect at large after driving into Opelika pawn shop, stealing guns, leading police on chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was driven into a pawn shop on Pepperell Parkway. According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 6, 2022. At 5:09 a.m., police responded to the report of a burglary at Colorvision Rent to Own & Pawn, located at 3412 Pepperell Parkway. […]
alabamanews.net
Man Dead, Woman Injured after Apparent Domestic Dispute in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating an apparent domestic dispute that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say at about 3:45 this morning, a woman was shot in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge, which is the address of an apartment complex not far from the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Taylor Road.
