ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonidaho.com

Heat Advisory as this heat wave ends 100+ in the valley

A cold front will save the day as we hit record highs again today, 100 degrees or more for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Blackfoot. Heat Advisory in effect through 9pm tonight with Fire Weather Warnings as well. A limited storm chance will be a part of my forecast, mainly for the mountain...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho (Video)

#eastidahonews #bizbuzz #latterdaysaint IDAHO FALLS - Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride's dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that's suitable for a temple wedding. Since 2012, a New York woman ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Two and a Half Fire 500 acres and growing

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bureau of Land Management reports the Two and a Half Fire was reported to Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The fire is currently 500 acres and growing. Resources from BIA, BLM, Forest Service, Madison County,...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Football
Pocatello, ID
Football
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
spotonidaho.com

IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Since March 2022, the Idaho Falls Police Department has received more than 60 reports of catalytic converter thefts within the city limits of Idaho Falls. This number represents a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts from previous years and matches...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Evacuation order issued for residents near Fort Hall fire

The Two and a Half Fire. | Courtesy Chris Burger UPDATE An evacuation order has been issued for residents near a fire burning south of East Ross Fork between Chubbuck and Fort Hall. All evacuees are asked to go to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel. Additional information can be found here....
FORT HALL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego State#Idaho State Bengals#American Football#Sports#Isu#Aztecs
spotonidaho.com

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 6 at 5:12 p.m., on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy