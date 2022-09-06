ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental...
fox5atlanta.com

5-year-old moved from ICU one day after surgery to remove brain tumor, parents say

ATLANTA - Parents say the worst-case scenarios have not materialized one day after a Cherokee County boy's surgery to remove a brain tumor. Five-year-old Ezra King's surgery began Wednesday morning at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. Things weren't all smooth sailing, according to the child's parents. In a Facebook post, Ezra's parents said a surgeon told them the boy was at "significant risk of deadly stroke" multiple times before surgery. Ezra was moved to ICU after surgery on Wednesday, but he's now been moved to the neurological floor, Ezra’s mom Ramona King said.
CBS 46

Chicken Salad Chick to raise fund for childhood cancer awareness

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will raise money for childhood cancer awareness throughout September. The restaurant debuted its Cookies for a CURE promotion Sept. 6. It is selling Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies at all participating locations; the cookies are topped with a natural lemon zest buttercream frosting to evoke a gold ribbon.
wuga.org

The Health Report: One of Only Two Level-1 Trauma Hospitals in Metro Atlanta Will be Closing

Wednesday’s announcement that one of only two level-1 trauma hospitals in metro Atlanta will soon be closing shocked everyone. This week on the Georgia Health Report, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News explore the reasons for the decision to close the Atlanta Medical Center, and the effects it will have on healthcare, the economy, and politics in the region.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
CBS 46

Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering

Inside a commercial kitchen in Marietta, a crew of bakers makes bagels and challah bread familiar to patrons of Goldbergs delis — right alongside staff preparing tidy rectangular dishes of chicken marsala to be loaded onto Delta Air Lines planes as in-flight meals. Goldbergs Group a year and a half ago expanded well beyond its bagel shop […] The post Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46

Zoo Atlanta welcomes two wrinkled hornbills

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta is welcoming two wrinkled hornbills to its population. 26-year-old male Malfoy and 14-year-old female Strawberry recently arrived at the Zoo on the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Wrinkled hornbills are an endangered species native to southeast Asia and are frequently mistaken...
