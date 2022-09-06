Read full article on original website
Doctor says neck adjustment leading to Atlanta woman’s paralysis likely due to underlying issue
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has followed Caitlin Jensen’s road to recovery. Her mother Darlene says she went to see a chiropractor for a neck adjustment in June, but days later she was paralyzed. She was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Buckhead in an...
CBS 46
Jury awards $77M in suit against addiction treatment center
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate, just days after he was abruptly discharged from an addiction treatment center. Now his parents hope a substantial jury verdict in their favor will prompt change that helps others suffering from mental...
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
fox5atlanta.com
In rapid heart failure, Cobb County man waited just 4 days for a donor heart
ATLANTA - It's been 3 years since Arthur Vaughn first came to Emory University Hospital, back in July of 2019. A former college football player, and longtime volunteer with 100 Black Men of Atlanta, who'd always been healthy, had recently turned 50. A week earlier, he had run his eighth...
fox5atlanta.com
5-year-old moved from ICU one day after surgery to remove brain tumor, parents say
ATLANTA - Parents say the worst-case scenarios have not materialized one day after a Cherokee County boy's surgery to remove a brain tumor. Five-year-old Ezra King's surgery began Wednesday morning at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. Things weren't all smooth sailing, according to the child's parents. In a Facebook post, Ezra's parents said a surgeon told them the boy was at "significant risk of deadly stroke" multiple times before surgery. Ezra was moved to ICU after surgery on Wednesday, but he's now been moved to the neurological floor, Ezra’s mom Ramona King said.
CBS 46
Chicken Salad Chick to raise fund for childhood cancer awareness
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will raise money for childhood cancer awareness throughout September. The restaurant debuted its Cookies for a CURE promotion Sept. 6. It is selling Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies at all participating locations; the cookies are topped with a natural lemon zest buttercream frosting to evoke a gold ribbon.
Fulton Co. chairman: 'No legal recourse' in 'shocking' Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Fulton County's top official said Thursday the announced closing of Atlanta Medical Center was "shocking" to him, because he had been in close contact with WellStar officials over changes at a hospital in East Point - and they never mentioned anything about Atlanta to him. The Fulton...
CBS 46
Georgia Aquarium providing free admission to public safety personnel in September
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta has partnered with the Georgia Aquarium to provide free admission for the city’s public safety personnel and their families in September. The city’s police, corrections officers, fire rescue personnel and E-911 operators are eligible for the promotion. Georgia Aquarium President...
The faces of Atlanta Medical Center
Closing Atlanta Medical Center will affect thousands who count on the hospital for care. Here are some of their stories. The post The faces of Atlanta Medical Center appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wuga.org
The Health Report: One of Only Two Level-1 Trauma Hospitals in Metro Atlanta Will be Closing
Wednesday’s announcement that one of only two level-1 trauma hospitals in metro Atlanta will soon be closing shocked everyone. This week on the Georgia Health Report, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News explore the reasons for the decision to close the Atlanta Medical Center, and the effects it will have on healthcare, the economy, and politics in the region.
Veteran says he had a stroke inside DeKalb jail because he was refused his cancer medication
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A veteran is claiming that he had a major stroke while being held in the DeKalb County jail after he was refused his cancer medication. Rickey Carter is currently confined to a hospital bed, according to his attorney Doug Weinstein. Carter claims he is innocent and fears he will likely die in jail while he waits for his day in court.
Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation
MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
CBS 46
Advocates worry AMC closure could negatively impact Georgia’s inmate health care
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Atlanta Medical Center shutters its more than 450 bed facility in the city’s Old Fourth Ward, some worry an already overcrowded Grady Memorial Hospital won’t be able to keep up. Dr. Mark Spencer, a medical resident at Grady, calls the closure of AMC...
fox5atlanta.com
Herschel Walker discusses Atlanta Medical Center closure in exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta
GOP challenger Herschel Walker discussed Wellstar's decision to close Atlanta Medical Center in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 Atlanta. Sen. Raphael Warnock shared his differing approach last week.
22-year-old Georgia Tech student killed in weekend crash had dreams of being an engineer
ATLANTA — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Tech student killed in a crash over the weekend. Alahna Smith, 22, was killed after her SUV plowed into a tractor-trailer on Marietta Boulevard early Sunday morning. Smith was pinned under the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS 46
Parents, staff react after gun-related incident interrupts recess at Atlanta school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two gun-related incidents in one week at an Atlanta school have prompted parents and school administrators to speak out. Wesley International Academy received reports of a person with an assault-style weapon on the street next to the school’s playground during kindergarten recess Tuesday. School resource officers acted quickly to ensure all children were safe.
Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering
Inside a commercial kitchen in Marietta, a crew of bakers makes bagels and challah bread familiar to patrons of Goldbergs delis — right alongside staff preparing tidy rectangular dishes of chicken marsala to be loaded onto Delta Air Lines planes as in-flight meals. Goldbergs Group a year and a half ago expanded well beyond its bagel shop […] The post Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Zoo Atlanta welcomes two wrinkled hornbills
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta is welcoming two wrinkled hornbills to its population. 26-year-old male Malfoy and 14-year-old female Strawberry recently arrived at the Zoo on the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Wrinkled hornbills are an endangered species native to southeast Asia and are frequently mistaken...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
“Not there to raise your children:” Police issue strong message for parents after brawl at mall
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A brawl between teens at a metro Atlanta mall prompted a stern message to parents from a local police department. Douglasville police responded to the Arbor Place Mall and Regal movie theater over the weekend. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department cleared up rumors...
Comments / 0