Syracuse, NY

Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
CBS New York

New poll has Lee Zeldin cutting into Gov. Kathy Hochul's lead

NEW YORK -- Nine weeks from Tuesday, voters in New York state will decide who'll be the next governor.As Gov. Kathy Hochul has dropped new ads, a new poll suggests Congressman Lee Zeldin has narrowed Hochul's lead.The Trafalgar Group surveyed likely voters and found that 47.8 percent support Hochul and 43.4 percent would vote for Zeldin, with a margin of 2.9 percentage points.It's important to note that several other polls in recent weeks have shown Hochul enjoying a double-digit lead.CBS2's Marcia Mramer has more on the state of the race."This is Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor ... and...
CBS New York

Outreach underway to inform voters about New York's Prop 1

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- On Nov. 8, voters in New York state will decide on a ballot measure aimed at fighting climate change.The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act is getting top billing, yet many voters tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they know little about Proposition 1.On the streets of Northport, adjacent to the harbor, essential to Long Island's North Shore, voter outreach was underway Wednesday.Prop 1 on New York state's November ballot is a $4 billion bond act."How do you feel about borrowing money for the environment?" McLogan asked one man."Oh, absolutely. That could be a fantastic...
Claudia Tenney
Kathy Hochul
Lee Zeldin
Elise Stefanik
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL

The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
Gotham Gazette

Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate

September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage

According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
nystateofpolitics.com

Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move

A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
96.1 The Breeze

The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?

It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
cnycentral.com

Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
Daily Orange

SU drops mask requirement on campus transportation

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Masks will be optional for passengers traveling on Syracuse University campus buses, trolleys, and other university-provided transportations, a university official announced Thursday. SU is following guidelines from New York state, which lifted its mask mandate...
SYRACUSE, NY

