Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
wxxinews.org
Joe Chenelly, candidate for New York State Legislature in District 135
Joe Chenelly is a Republican running for State Assembly. He's challenging Democratic incumbent Jen Lunsford in District 135. This hour, we sit down with Chenelly to discuss his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:
Governor’s race heats up as Hochul and Zeldin focus on different issues
Albany, N.Y. — New York’s top two gubernatorial candidates emerged from the Labor Day weekend laser-focused on highlighting their political positions in an intensifying race as they each outlined what they contend are the most pertinent issues for voters heading into the final two months of the campaign.
WHEC TV-10
Lee Zeldin speaks at Rochester’s Kodak Center, calls on Gov. Hochul to debate him
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was at the Kodak Center on Wednesday, once again calling on democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to debate him. Zeldin said he wants a minimum of five televised debates throughout New York prior to the November 8 election, but said Hochul has, so far, refused to accept any of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New poll has Lee Zeldin cutting into Gov. Kathy Hochul's lead
NEW YORK -- Nine weeks from Tuesday, voters in New York state will decide who'll be the next governor.As Gov. Kathy Hochul has dropped new ads, a new poll suggests Congressman Lee Zeldin has narrowed Hochul's lead.The Trafalgar Group surveyed likely voters and found that 47.8 percent support Hochul and 43.4 percent would vote for Zeldin, with a margin of 2.9 percentage points.It's important to note that several other polls in recent weeks have shown Hochul enjoying a double-digit lead.CBS2's Marcia Mramer has more on the state of the race."This is Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor ... and...
New poll shows Hochul’s lead over Zeldin could be narrowing
Albany, N.Y. — Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding on to a slim lead against her Republican opponent in the upcoming statewide general election, according to a new poll of likely voters. Recent polling from the Trafalgar Group shows that Hochul is maintaining a lead just shy of 5...
Outreach underway to inform voters about New York's Prop 1
NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- On Nov. 8, voters in New York state will decide on a ballot measure aimed at fighting climate change.The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act is getting top billing, yet many voters tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they know little about Proposition 1.On the streets of Northport, adjacent to the harbor, essential to Long Island's North Shore, voter outreach was underway Wednesday.Prop 1 on New York state's November ballot is a $4 billion bond act."How do you feel about borrowing money for the environment?" McLogan asked one man."Oh, absolutely. That could be a fantastic...
wamc.org
North Country officials say new gun law prohibits Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments
New York’s new gun laws that went into effect September 1st are causing the cancelation of some Battle of Plattsburgh re-enactments this weekend. And organizers say it’s not the only historic commemoration in New York affected by the laws passed in a special session in July. During the...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL
The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
Gotham Gazette
Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate
September 7, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: Kristen Gonzalez is Likely Heading to the New York State Senate. Kristen Gonzalez, a democratic socialist, won her August Democratic primary election for a new State Senate seat (district 59) covering parts of western Queens and Brooklyn as well as a slice of the East Side of Manhattan, and is all but certain to win the general election and become a State Senator in January. She joined the show to discuss her winning campaign, policy priorities, and more.
New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage
According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move
A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump-backed Diehl to face Democrat Healey in potential 'flip' race for Mass. governor
Trump-backed Republican Geoff Diehl will face off against Democrat Maura Healey on the ballot this fall to succeed outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker following Tuesday's primaries.
2022 Massachusetts election results: Lieutenant Governor (Leah Cole Allen vs. Kate Campanale)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican battle for lieutenant governor features two former state representatives from the North Shore and Worcester, Leah Cole Allen and Kate Campanale, on the ballot Tuesday. Both have paired up with gubernatorial running mates, Geoff Diehl and Chris...
NECN
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?
It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
kagstv.com
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
newyorkupstate.com
Judge: State can’t close Syracuse adoption agency turning away gay couples over Christian beliefs
Syracuse, NY -- A longtime Syracuse adoption agency can remain open after fending off New York State’s demand it close over a religious ban on accepting homosexual or unmarried couples as potential parents. A federal judge in Albany on Wednesday ruled in favor of Eastwood-based New Hope Family Services,...
Daily Orange
SU drops mask requirement on campus transportation
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Masks will be optional for passengers traveling on Syracuse University campus buses, trolleys, and other university-provided transportations, a university official announced Thursday. SU is following guidelines from New York state, which lifted its mask mandate...
Comments / 0